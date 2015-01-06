Samsung 2015 CES Keynote with co-CEO BK Yoon | CNET
Samsung 2015 CES Keynote with co-CEO BK Yoon

Samsung's head of electronics will talk up the company's plans for the smart home and how it views the evolving "Internet of Things."

  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:50:43 AM
    Rifkin: Virtually every industry will have a role to play here to make a more collaborative IOT society
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:51:20 AM
    Rifkin: Openness is at the heart of what has made the Internet a success, ensuring everyone has access to the network and making sure no one is discriminated againt is essential
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:52:01 AM
    Rifkin:We need to build resiliency and redundancy into the emerging IOT infrastructure to safeguard the system against disruptions.
  • Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:52:08 AM
    Rifkin sounds like he's making as much a forecast for the future of IoT as he is a plea for a kind of net neutrality for connected systems.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:52:15 AM
    Rifkin: The IOT is going to improve the lives of billions of people.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:52:41 AM
    Yoon: As you just heard, IOT will be a game changer. The opportunities and the benefits are huge.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:53:13 AM
    Yoon: But Jeremy also highlighted the challenges. We need an open ecosystem so IOT devices work together. And we need to collaborate across industries. Samsung is prepared to play a leading role here
  • Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:53:20 AM
    Yoon is back hammering home the message of being open, which sounds like a smooth segue to talking about its recent acquisition of SmartThings in August.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:53:24 AM
    Yoon: An IOT device needs sensors, smart components and connectivity.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:53:42 AM
    Yoon: The data is then shared, analyzed, put into context and then acted on.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:53:57 AM
    Yoon: To make it possible, Samsung is developing many innovative smart components and connected devices. Let's take sensors.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:54:19 AM
    Yoon: They will understand the context of your environment. We are working on a sensor that can identify more than 20 different smells
  • Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:54:23 AM
    We're talking about ... smells?
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:55:02 AM
    Yoon: We also have a three-dimensional range sensor
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:55:37 AM
    Yoon: The chips that go into the devices need good power management. That's why we're working on chips like the ePOP and BioProcessor. They're energy efficient, compact and go into a wide range of devices, including wearables.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:55:50 AM
    Yoon: And of course, Samsung has a broad range of IOT devices
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:56:47 AM
    We're now seeing a video.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:57:21 AM
    Vivino App that connects to a wine cellar so you can find any wine with ease etc
  • Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:57:22 AM
    TVs naturally pausing when you get up and leave the room is neat, but tech companies always seem to underestimate human beings' love of remotes.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:58:09 AM
    Yoon: When I come home, the music I listen to simply transfers from my smartphone to wireless audio. It's seamless. All this technology will be available later this year
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:58:15 AM
    Yoon: And we are set to expand our IOT universe
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:58:34 AM
    Yoon: By 2017, 90% of all Samsung's products will be IOT devices, and that includes all of our televisions and mobile devices
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:58:52 AM
    Yoon: Five years from now, every single piece of Samsung hardware will be an Internet device
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:59:05 AM
    Yoon: we're working to make every smart device in the home, like the smart TVs, act like an IOT hub
  • Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:59:26 AM
    We don't doubt that nearly every single device made 3-5 five years from now will have a sensor. How it all fits together is the big question Yoon is trying to articulate.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:59:38 AM
    Yoon: Samsung makes 20 connected devices per second
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:59:47 AM
    Yoon: Just picture what this means for the size of the IOT ecosystem.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:00:02 AM
    Yoon: For success, we need a third ingredient. We have to create an open IOT ecosystem.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:00:33 AM
    Yoon: I have heard some people say they want to create a single operating system for the IOT. However, this OS only seems to work with theiir own technology. That's not enough. The IOT experience needs to be seamless
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:00:47 AM
    Yoon: We can deliver the benefits of IOT only if all sensors and all devices work with each other.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:00:58 AM
    Yoon: Today on behalf of Samsung, I'm making a promise. Our IOT components and devices will be open.
