Samsung 2015 CES Keynote with co-CEO BK Yoon
Samsung's head of electronics will talk up the company's plans for the smart home and how it views the evolving "Internet of Things."
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:50:43 AMRifkin: Virtually every industry will have a role to play here to make a more collaborative IOT society
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:51:20 AMRifkin: Openness is at the heart of what has made the Internet a success, ensuring everyone has access to the network and making sure no one is discriminated againt is essential
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:51:45 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:52:01 AMRifkin:We need to build resiliency and redundancy into the emerging IOT infrastructure to safeguard the system against disruptions.
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:52:08 AMRifkin sounds like he's making as much a forecast for the future of IoT as he is a plea for a kind of net neutrality for connected systems.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:52:15 AMRifkin: The IOT is going to improve the lives of billions of people.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:52:41 AMYoon: As you just heard, IOT will be a game changer. The opportunities and the benefits are huge.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:53:13 AMYoon: But Jeremy also highlighted the challenges. We need an open ecosystem so IOT devices work together. And we need to collaborate across industries. Samsung is prepared to play a leading role here
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:53:17 AM
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:53:20 AMYoon is back hammering home the message of being open, which sounds like a smooth segue to talking about its recent acquisition of SmartThings in August.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:53:24 AMYoon: An IOT device needs sensors, smart components and connectivity.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:53:42 AMYoon: The data is then shared, analyzed, put into context and then acted on.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:53:50 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:53:57 AMYoon: To make it possible, Samsung is developing many innovative smart components and connected devices. Let's take sensors.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:54:19 AMYoon: They will understand the context of your environment. We are working on a sensor that can identify more than 20 different smells
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:54:23 AMWe're talking about ... smells?
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:55:02 AMYoon: We also have a three-dimensional range sensor
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:55:07 AM
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:55:21 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:55:37 AMYoon: The chips that go into the devices need good power management. That's why we're working on chips like the ePOP and BioProcessor. They're energy efficient, compact and go into a wide range of devices, including wearables.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:55:50 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:55:50 AMYoon: And of course, Samsung has a broad range of IOT devices
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:56:47 AMWe're now seeing a video.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:57:17 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:57:21 AMVivino App that connects to a wine cellar so you can find any wine with ease etc
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:57:22 AMTVs naturally pausing when you get up and leave the room is neat, but tech companies always seem to underestimate human beings' love of remotes.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:58:05 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:58:09 AMYoon: When I come home, the music I listen to simply transfers from my smartphone to wireless audio. It's seamless. All this technology will be available later this year
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:58:15 AMYoon: And we are set to expand our IOT universe
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:58:17 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:58:34 AMYoon: By 2017, 90% of all Samsung's products will be IOT devices, and that includes all of our televisions and mobile devices
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:58:52 AMYoon: Five years from now, every single piece of Samsung hardware will be an Internet device
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:59:00 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:59:05 AMYoon: we're working to make every smart device in the home, like the smart TVs, act like an IOT hub
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:59:18 AM
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:59:26 AMWe don't doubt that nearly every single device made 3-5 five years from now will have a sensor. How it all fits together is the big question Yoon is trying to articulate.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:59:33 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:59:38 AMYoon: Samsung makes 20 connected devices per second
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:59:47 AMYoon: Just picture what this means for the size of the IOT ecosystem.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:59:51 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:00:02 AMYoon: For success, we need a third ingredient. We have to create an open IOT ecosystem.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:00:33 AMYoon: I have heard some people say they want to create a single operating system for the IOT. However, this OS only seems to work with theiir own technology. That's not enough. The IOT experience needs to be seamless
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:00:37 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:00:47 AMYoon: We can deliver the benefits of IOT only if all sensors and all devices work with each other.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:00:58 AMYoon: Today on behalf of Samsung, I'm making a promise. Our IOT components and devices will be open.