Lots of clapping for that

Samsung 2015 CES Keynote with co-CEO BK Yoon
Samsung's head of electronics will talk up the company's plans for the smart home and how it views the evolving "Internet of Things."
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:01:03 AMLots of clapping for that
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:01:12 AMYoon: We will ensure that others can easily connect to our devices
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:01:16 AMThe Internet of Things is unique in that there are no dominant philosophies. Yoon right now is putting a flag down for Samsung's philosophy.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:01:23 AMYoon: Without this kind of openness, there won't be an Internet of Things
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:01:27 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:01:40 AMYoon: That's why last August, when SmartThings became a member of the Samsung community, we promised to keep its platform open.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:01:47 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:01:53 AMAlex Hawkinson, founder and CEO of SmartThings is now onstage
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:02:13 AMThey just announced new hardware a few minutes ago (new Hub and sensors)
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:02:29 AM
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:03:08 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:03:31 AMHawkinson: Any device from any platform needs to be able to connect and work with each other. We run on Android, iOS, Windows Phone, many wearables. now there's even a solution for smart TVs, as well
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:03:39 AMYoon: What new services can we expect?
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:04:11 AMHawkinson: Let me name a few partners and services. NetGear for cameras. Phillips Hue for lighting. Honeywell for thermostats. Chamberlain for garage doors. And others. And SmartThings works with all Samsung devices
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:04:18 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:04:27 AMHawkinson: SmartThings is compatible with more devices than any other IOT platform
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:04:35 AM
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:04:53 AMNotably absent from Samsung and SmartThings' list of partners is, of course, Nest, which is owned by Google. For thermometers, Honeywell is onboard with Samsung.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:05:09 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:05:10 AMHawkinson: We're unveiling a new premium service, will notify your phone and members of family if something happens in your home. Pet in yard when storm coming. Grandma didn't take her medicine.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:05:26 AMHawkinson: What's best about it is it's all real today. All of this will be available nationwide in April.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:06:00 AMYoon: The IOT needs to be an IOT for you. It's about people. But every country, every family, ever person has differnet needs. To meet all these needs we need a huge developer community.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:06:27 AMHawkinson: Since our partnership with Samsung, the number of developers working with SmartThings has doubled
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:06:33 AMSamsung is asking for the Internet of Things to be open, but it's very unlikely other tech companies -- Apple, Google -- will take the backseat on standardizing connected devices.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:06:39 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:07:18 AMHawkinson: We need a truly open approach that embraces developers. Inviting Jawbone CEO Hosain Rahman on stage.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:07:41 AMRahman: We make lots of smart connected personal devices. This keynote today really sets the tone for this year's CES
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:07:53 AMRahman: As we talk about IOT, I want to talk about the role of wearables as the center of that universe
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:07:59 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:08:10 AMRahman: Our Up bands are designed from the ground up to be functional and objects of design.
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:08:27 AMJawbone's Rahman is a surprising addition to the keynote. Jawbone has in recent months significantly shifted its strategy to favor partnerships, perhaps seeing the writing on the wall with big wearable makers gearing up in 2015.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:08:28 AMRahman: How do we solve this wearability problem if we wnat to really help people
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:08:51 AMRahman: I'm very very proud of the fact, in a recent survey, 9 out of 10 users say Up has fundamentally changed how they feel about their health
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:08:56 AM
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:09:08 AM
The Jawbone UP app is now available on competing devices, making Jawbone more a software player than a hardware one.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:09:24 AMRahman: With Up we have this completely integrated system. Goes beyond hardware and software. Big data science, a huge platform where there are thousands of partner applications. It's all of this working in concert that gives us a lot of unique insight
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:09:32 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:09:34 AMRahman: When we bring this all together, we deliver these amazingly rich experiences
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:09:46 AMRahman: We think it's the most personalized and tailored expierence you could have
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:10:00 AMRahman: Because we know whether you're hot or cold, we can change the enviorment.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:10:06 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:10:18 AMRahman: One of my favorite things is when you start to control your media experiences. Can tell you what programs to watch if you want a restful night of sleep
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:10:26 AMRahman: Concept of open ecosystem is so so critical to making IOT a success
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:10:31 AMRahman now prognosticating on what IoT can do -- but only if it's open.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:10:33 AM