Rahman: For us, Up itself is an open platform

Samsung 2015 CES Keynote with co-CEO BK Yoon
Samsung's head of electronics will talk up the company's plans for the smart home and how it views the evolving "Internet of Things."
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:10:36 AMRahman: For us, Up itself is an open platform
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:11:13 AMRahman: one of our favorite developers is smarthings. By connecting Up and Smartthings you can now control your home around the smart band
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:11:31 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:11:52 AMRahman: Today, over 2500 developers. Building applications that range from fitness to smartphone to your car. That list is expanding every day.
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:12:03 AMJawbone knowing when you wake up to get your toaster going and turning off the lights when you lock the door are definitely the ideal subtle improvements the IoT promises. It's still unclear when consumers can expect these things to work and work well.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:12:05 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:12:06 AMRahman: For us, it's not just about the data. It's about getting great results from our users.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:12:36 AMRahman: The possibilities when you do that are really, really huge. The developers matter. They are the crucial link that pulls it together.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:12:53 AMRahman: We are really started to work with you in 2015 and make this the year everyone works together and talks together.
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:12:55 AMIt's a hard sell for consumers, who have to by all these devices expecting these companies to make them useful down the line, instead of them being useful from the get go.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:13:00 AMRahman leaves the stage
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:13:14 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:13:22 AMYoon: As Hosein just said, the IOT is about delivering experiences that change our lives for the better
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:13:48 AMYoon: The ideas developers come up with for the IOT are absolutely amazing. We at Samsung are committed to supporting the developer community.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:13:56 AMYoon: Will invest more than $100 million in the developer community this year.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:14:15 AMYoon: Do this by strengthening accelerator programs for developers and startups. Also will expand developer events globally.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:14:18 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:14:39 AMYoon: But it's not just developers. To be part of this open ecosystem, our whole industry has to pull together to make the IOTs a reality
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:15:02 AMYoon: It's obvious the IOT will change much more than our industry. It will touch every aspect of our lives and revolutionize every industry. That's why we have to work across industries.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:15:25 AMYoon: We have to strike partnerships everywhere.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:15:35 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:15:37 AMYoon: EarlySense, medical device to protect patients in hospitals.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:15:54 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:16:15 AMYoon: Imagine such a device with consumer electronics. This sensor is about the size of my hand. Put under my mattress, it checks how I sleep and my vital functions.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:16:23 AMYoon: Another clever little feature, it senses the best time for me to wake up based on my sleep pattern.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:16:26 AMYoon: It just works
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:16:38 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:16:43 AMYoon: It's my job to help small companies with great ideas like this to make a big impact on the world. So here is the test
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:16:51 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:16:54 AMYoon: We have to see the potential of the IOT across all kinds of industries
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:17:00 AMI'm pretty sure the best time for people to wake up is a rigid set time that allows them to get to work, not necessarily data-driven. Everyday people don't have the luxury to be "optimized" by the IoT on a daily basis.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:17:26 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:18:41 AMThe video we're watching now is talking about how industries can connect, etc.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:19:30 AMYoon: Personal safety and convenience, these are jsut a few of the benefits for IOT that we can deliver if we work together
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:19:30 AMYoon: Some companies of course have always joined us at the leading edge of IOT
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:19:45 AMLet us hope the IoT will next year be able to detect when live bloggers about to pass out from heat stroke and turn the AC up.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:19:45 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:19:52 AMBMW SVP Elmar Frickenstein takes the stage now
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:20:10 AMElmar: We are currently in a new era of the Internet. The IOT is not a trend anymore. It's already reality.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:20:12 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:20:17 AMElmar: Connecting devices with each other has become a standard
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:20:27 AMElmar: Can we even begin to imagine what will be possible in the future.
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:20:36 AM
James Martin 1/6/2015 3:20:53 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:21:11 AMElmar: In 1997 we were the first carmake to introduce the emergency code. 2008, first free interent access for car. Last year, we launched first BMW connected drive store and updates over the air