Samsung 2015 CES Keynote with co-CEO BK Yoon
Samsung's head of electronics will talk up the company's plans for the smart home and how it views the evolving "Internet of Things."
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:21:38 AMElmar: Most of the BMW suite is now connected. The Internet of Cars is already here today. In the Internet of Things, the boundaries between home, office and other things are disappearing
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:22:11 AM"The Internet of Cars" may be one phrase too many for this keynote.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:22:17 AMElmar: Cross industry collaboration is key for the future. One outstanding example is the Samsung Galaxy Gear, which is already connected to our cars today
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:22:34 AM[HA! That's not quite open. You can connect Gear to cars, but not smartphones from anyone besides Samsung.]
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:23:01 AM[Interesting it's really pushing this whole "open" thing, but not even doing it with its own devices. The new smart TVs that can be controlled/sense smartphones, tablets, also only work with Samsung devices]
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:23:43 AMYeah, that's a good point on the Gear smartwatch -- it doesn't work with anyone else. As a connected device, one might think it should be open. Makes me wonder whether it's technically feasible for Samsung.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:24:31 AMElmar: carport can provide wireless conductive charging. etc
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:24:37 AMAfter all, Samsung makes connected devices running a variety of different OS's. It's only common thread is Android, which it has no control over.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:24:50 AMIn the future, connectivity will be the key technology for the highly automated driving, BMW exec says
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:25:20 AMElmar: Last year we showed the highly automated driving at its limits. This year I can introduce to you our BMW i8.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:25:30 AMHe just talked into his smartwatch and said "BMW, pick me up"
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:25:40 AMBut sadly, we're now seeing a video. I was kinda hoping a car was going to drive on stage. ha
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:25:48 AMI think Qualcomm had that happen at its keynote a couple years ago.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:26:18 AMAlright, the BMW part is over. I was hoping they'd pull an Oprah and give everyone a free car. hahahaha
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:26:19 AMno way
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:26:36 AMYoon: Remember I said it at the very beginning, there are already many IOT devices out there. We just haven't connected with them yet.
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:26:42 AM"You get an Internet of Things, and you get an Internet of Things."
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:27:00 AMYoon: It's all coming together. Smart components, IOT devices, open platfforms, the developer community, collaboration in our community
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:27:09 AMYoon: However there is one more important thing. The IOT must be secure.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:27:29 AMYoon: Security is to be baked into the hardware and software at every level. This is a task for which our whole industry has to work closely together
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:28:11 AMYoon: I've been in this industry for the past 30 years. Technology has changed a lot. More importantly, it has changed our lives. Computers, the Internet, home appliances, of course televisions. I observed each and every turn since I was a young engineer
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:28:17 AMYoon: But the change so far is nothing compared to what's ahead.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:28:43 AMYoon: I know in my heart to make the IOTs happen, it takes more than one company, more than one indstury, to create this IOT universe. We all have to work together.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:28:48 AMthey're playing some sort of save the world type music.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:28:51 AMhahaha
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:28:54 AMI can't tell if Yoon is being melodramatic or simply nostalgic. The music is not helping his cause.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:29:03 AMAnd I think his mic might be echoing
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:29:09 AMWorld type music is the best description.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:29:33 AMYoon: I'm certain very soon this Internet of Things will keep you, me, will keep all of us in the IOT universe.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:29:44 AMYoon: From humble beginnings the IOT will help us keep track of the humble trends
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:29:55 AMthe music is getting louder so you can barely even hear yoon. haha. very melodramatic for sure
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:30:06 AMOkay, nevermind. This is quite melodramatic.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:30:14 AMYoon: It's coming. What we are holding in our hands are infinite possibilities. Now it's up to us to unlock them.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:30:25 AMWell, that's it, folks
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:30:41 AMThanks so much for tuning in
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 3:30:48 AMCheck back to CNET for more coverage from CES
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 3:31:01 AMIf you don't leave here inspired, then I don't know what gets you out of your smart bed in the morning.