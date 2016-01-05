Samsung CES 2016 press conference
The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.
-
Kent German 1/5/2016 11:08:06 PM
- Samsung's next-gen washer cleans up at CES
- Samsung SUHD TVs chase OLED with quantum dots, moth's eyes
- Samsung swings for the fences with a new smart fridge at CES
- Samsung's robot vacuum gets smart at CES
- Samsung's new laptops are so light, you can carry both in one hand
- Did you leave your oven on? Samsung brings peace of mind with Wi-Fi ranges
- Samsung's new tablet computer could be the best of iPad Pro's shape paired with Windows
-
Kent German 1/5/2016 10:33:37 PM
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:42:44 PMHey everyone! We're just getting set up at the Samsung press conference. I'm blogging along with David Katzmaier, our resident TV expert; Ry Crist, one of CNET's home appliances experts; and James Martin, our great photographer.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:43:20 PMSamsung's press conference is one of the biggest at CES. It actually has two separate lines to usher all of us in the venue at the Mandalay Bay convention center.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:44:09 PMIn the past, people have gotten in line 6+ hours before the start of the press conference. This year, the first guys in line were four hours early.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:45:08 PMFor Samsung, CES is the place to showcase its latest electronics -- TVs, home appliances, PCs, even tablets. But don't expect a new Galaxy S phone. Samsung typically
saves that for the Mobile World Congress timeframe in late February.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:48:41 PMWe're also going to hear a lot about smart home and the Internet of Things -- connecting everything in your house to the Internet through sensors and other technology.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:49:14 PM
Judging by this ad on the outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center, we're also going to hear about wearables.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:49:17 PMThis is a huge focus for Samsung. At last year's CES, co-CEO BK Yoon vowed all of Samsung's products -- from wearables to washing machines -- will be Internet-connected within five years.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:50:14 PMWearables is one way Samsung expects you to control your smart home. And it's counting on its SmartThings software to be the easy way to monitor your home, like your thermostat, etc.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:50:50 PMSo far, I'm the only one on the CNET team who has been able to get online. It wouldn't be CES without connectivity problems!!
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 9:52:14 PMI'm here Shara, never fear! To get you all up to speed out there, Samsung has already made a couple of announcements.
Samsung to add new Smart TVs to its Internet of Things platform, SmartThings - CNETCNETAll of Samsung's SmartTVs and SUHD TVs for 2016 will be compatible with the company's Internet of Things service.
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 9:53:14 PMYep, me too (thanks to David's smartphone tethering). On the appliances front, we'll definitely get a good look at Samsung's new smart fridge. Pics have already been leaking all over the place.
Samsung's fridge of the future surfaces at CES - CNETCNETImages of a four-door Samsung fridge with an enormous touchscreen are beginning to leak ahead of CES 2016 in Las Vegas.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:53:15 PM
Inside the Samsung press conference
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:54:29 PMI'm excited to see that fridge.
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 9:54:43 PMOK Ry, it's on! Take this!
Samsung's new Smart TV remote wants to control all your devices - CNETCNETThe remote control will support not just your home theater system but also Blu-ray players, gaming consoles and other connected devices.
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 9:54:44 PMThat's a 21.5" touchscreen on that fridge, in case you're keeping score.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:55:22 PMAnd TVs. We're definitely going to see TVs.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:55:23 PMSamsung gets plenty of press for its phones, but TV is how it made its mark as a high-end consumer brand.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 9:55:39 PMThe company often points to its Bordeaux line of LCD TVs (the ones with curved bottom edges reminiscent of a wine glass) from 2006 as an example of its design chops. Since then, it has held the No. 1 spot in the TV market.
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 9:56:05 PMWill be interesting to see if the smart fridge offers smart home controls similar to what the new TVs can do.
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:01:21 PMNow I'm free to tell you about Samsung's new TVs.
Samsung SUHD TVs chase OLED with quantum dots, moth's eyesCNETLast year LG's OLED TVs ruled the picture-quality roost, but archrival Samsung has been hard at work beefing up its LED LCD-based SUHD sets to compete. They've also added Smart Home and improved home-theater control.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:02:12 PMAlright. All of the Samsung announcements are now live. But don't give up on our live blog! haha
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:03:40 PMAnd here's an in-depth at that smart fridge -- the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator.
The future is here, and it's a refrigeratorCNETWith a 21.5-inch touchscreen and plans to add Amazon's Alexa for voice control, Samsung's Family Hub Refrigerator is by far the most ambitious smart appliance we've ever seen.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:03:42 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:04:03 PMHere we go
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:04:16 PMLights have dimmed and we're watching a video of a bunch of TVs, fridge, etc
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:04:19 PMBig drums. Must be start time!
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:04:27 PMVideo starting to play. We've got a smart fridge floating through space.
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:04:47 PMFirst thing I noticed: the projection screen is curved.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:04:53 PMTim Baxter, president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics America, has taken the stage.
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:04:57 PMHere comes Tim Baxter, President and COO of Samsung Electronics America.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:05:16 PMBaxter says: "In the past I've had the privilege of showing you Samsung's latest strategies and innovations."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:05:32 PM"Today we have a more seamless portfolio of products and services."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:05:41 PM"We're delivering innovation that matters."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:05:48 PM"Consumers really love what we're doing."
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:05:52 PMSeamless? Now I want lunch.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:05:56 PM"Samsung is one of the fastest growing brands in home appliances."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:06:03 PM"For a decade, we've been the No. 1 TV brand globally."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:06:29 PM"Five years ago we began a conversation about the smarter life."
-
Kent German 1/5/2016 10:06:40 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:06:43 PM"Today I will share three key strategies that will put some context around the exciting announcements you're about to see."
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:06:44 PM"Samsung is one of the fastest growing brands in home appliances," Baxter says. It's true -- Samsung has been an insurgent in that category in recent years.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:06:50 PM"Strategy No. 1: IoT."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:07:15 PMCo-CEO last year committed to open approach to Samsung's IOT ecosystem.
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:07:20 PMisn't an open approach to a proprietary ecosystem an oxymoron?
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:07:21 PM