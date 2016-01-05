SmartThings has over 20K developers and over 200 approved devices

Samsung CES 2016 press conference
The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:07:24 PMSmartThings has over 20K developers and over 200 approved devices
-
Kent German 1/5/2016 10:07:31 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:07:43 PM"Since welcoming SmartThings, we launched our first Samsung-branded SmartThings standalone like"
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:07:52 PM"Said all TVs would be IoT ready by 2017"
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:08:03 PM"I'm happy to announce our new SmartThings Extend USB Adapter."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:08:23 PM"Thsi will enable users of our 2016 SUHDs to connect"
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:08:25 PMThe adapter is included for free with any new 2016 SUHD TV.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:08:31 PMControl things like baby monitors
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:08:45 PM"We're making it available free of charge for every customer who purchases a 2016 SUHD TV"
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:08:56 PM"What you're also going to see are several examples of how we're bringing IOT to the kitchen."
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:09:05 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:09:08 PM"For instance, the refrigerator is no longer only a food storage appliance."
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:09:09 PMThe TV makes a lot of sense as a smart home control point. Think this is a smart strategy for Samsung.
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:09:17 PMThe catch? None of the more affordable, non-SUHD TVs will include the dongle nor act as SmartThings hubs. Just the SUHDs.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:09:22 PM"Through partnerships with major commerce and home service industires, the refrigerator can make shopping easier."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:09:34 PM"Strategy 2. Solving consumers' pain points."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:09:47 PM"The way people watch TV is rapidly changing. Over the top and cable will coexist for the foreseeable future."
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:09:54 PMTrippy tube of content, engage!
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:10:10 PM"The question is. Does it have to be this complicated?"
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:10:21 PM"Why can't it be as easy as changing channels? We're going to show you how it can be done."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:10:22 PM"Strategy 3. Mobile."
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:10:23 PMContent comes with friction, Baxter says. App stores, multiple inputs, etc. "The question is, does it have to be this complicated? Why can't it be as easy as changing channels?"
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:10:24 PM
-
Kent German 1/5/2016 10:10:27 PMFor onsite tweets from our team covering Samsung's press conference and the rest of CES 2016, follow @sharatibken, @rycrist @Jamesco and @dkatzmaier.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:10:37 PM"For nearly 10 years the mobile industry growth came from new subscribers."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:10:59 PM"All of this presents big opportunities for the next chapter of mobile growth."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:11:14 PM"To address this change, Samsung is focused on bringing to market what I l ike to call the Samsung Galaxy Ecosystem."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:11:24 PM"Tab S2, Gear S2, as well as innovative new breakthrough products and services."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:11:26 PMSamsung Pay
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:11:29 PM
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:11:34 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:11:57 PM"The early success of Samsung Pay is clear. There are approximately 5X the number of locations accepting Samsung Pay than NFC-only solutions."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:12:15 PM"Adding Australia, Singapore and Brazil to the Samsung Pay roadmap in addition to UK, Spain and China (which were already announced.)"
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:12:16 PM
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:12:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:12:44 PM"Gear VR. Last year launched innovator edition to help build VR medium and help stimulate VR creation. Now more than 400 videos in Milk Video service and hundreds more in Oculus store."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:13:05 PM"Our top title in December was called Gone, an 11-episode thriller."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:13:16 PM"David Alpert, executive producer, announced that on stage with me one year ago."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:13:28 PM"December launched first consumer VR product. Price for mass market."
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:13:35 PMAs a Note 4 owner I was psyched to play around with the original Gear VR, and it worked great. But I don't have much desire to use it again.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:13:37 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:13:54 PM"To further support VR and the VR content creation, right here at the CES showcase, we're going to display Project Beyond. World's first fully automated, 3D VR camera."
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:14:02 PMTouting Gear VR now. "To further support Gear VR, we are displaying what we call Project Beyond." World's first fully-automated 360 degree professional VR camera, Samsung says.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:14:21 PMSamsung had announced that at a previous event, I believe its developer conference, but at that time, it was just a concept device.
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:14:26 PMThat's it for Baxter.