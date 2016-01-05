Now it's another video, talking about TV

Samsung CES 2016 press conference
The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:14:31 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:14:59 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:15:06 PMNow it's another video, talking about TV
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:15:15 PMAnother video now, this one talking about what people want from their TVs.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:15:31 PMJoe Stinziano, EVP of Samsung Electronics America is up. He's the guy who saved the press conference last year after Michael Bay flipped out and walked off stage.
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:15:50 PMNo Michael Bay this year, I'm imagining.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:15:50 PM"Consumers are loving SUHD's incredible brightness, color and clarity."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:15:57 PMSamsung now has more thn 50% of US 4K market
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:16:08 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:16:20 PM"In 2016, we'll continue our focus, strengthening our focus to go beyond anything we've ever done before."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:16:28 PMYeah, I think no Michael Bay is a good bet. haha
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:16:30 PMSlow roll-in from stage left...this is strange.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:17:04 PM"Announcing the flagship 2016 Samsung SUHD TV, featuring the most realistic and accurate picture quality, breathtaking design and our smartest TV ever."
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:17:24 PMA bezel-less curved design. World's first, Samsung says.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:17:26 PM"This year, we will launch 5 full series with screen sizes from 49 inches to 88 inches."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:17:31 PM"World's first bezel-less design created so you can focus on what matter most - the picture."
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:17:34 PMActually, I was told that TV, the KS9500, isn't the highest end model, since it has edge-lit and not full-array backlighting.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:17:41 PM"What's more every 2016 SUHD TV will feature a cadmium-free, 10-bit quantium dot display."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:17:49 PM"We believe that's the future of display technology."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:18:09 PM"Dramatically expands the color range" and give more lifelike images without distortion or comprosming brightness levels.
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:18:24 PMQuantum dot is Samsung's answer to OLED. In my experience, OLED still wins.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:18:36 PM"People don't live in windowless caves. The vast majority of Americans still view TVs in bright or lit rooms."
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:18:45 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:18:46 PM"Our new ultra black technology reduces light reflection."
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:18:48 PMQuantum dot sounds cooler, though. So there's that.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:18:55 PM"Higher level of contrast."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:19:08 PM"Frankly, if a TV can't do all of this, as far as we're concerned, it's not SUHD."
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:19:28 PM"There are so many sources of content for consumers to enjoy today. As the leader of smart TVs, our models will all offer access to the contnet you want, when you want it."
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:19:34 PMFor the record, I watch TV on a relatively dim plasma in a well lit room all the time, and it looks great. OLED is much brighter, and SUHD brighter still, but the actual value of that extra brightness is debatable.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:19:40 PM"WonJin Lee, EVP of Samsung Electronics is now on stage
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:19:50 PMTalking Tizen now.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:20:03 PM"Since we introduced our Tizen TVs a year ago, made a lot of progress. 20M units shipped, 600 premium partners, 20B hours of TV consumed."
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:20:30 PMMore talk about "friction" between different content avenues.
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:20:37 PMSo that was it for picture quality, it seems. For more details on how Samsung's new SUHDs stack up, check out my early take.
Samsung SUHD TVs chase OLED with quantum dots, moth's eyesCNETLast year LG's OLED TVs ruled the picture-quality roost, but archrival Samsung has been hard at work beefing up its LED LCD-based SUHD sets to compete. They've also added Smart Home and improved home-theater control.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:20:40 PM"More people consume both live TV and over the top content, the friction between them makes TV discovery a suboptimal progress."
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:20:48 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:20:50 PMSamsung's Customer Experience Lab
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:20:52 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:20:59 PMVideo now
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:21:03 PMThe best way to solve for Smart TV problems? Use a Roku.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:21:07 PM
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:21:39 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:21:42 PMDesigners and TV execs talking about how they think about building new TVs.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:21:53 PMFocusing on content right away. Don't need to switch input, etc.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:21:54 PM