Samsung CES 2016 press conference

The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.

  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:21:55 PM
    Another slow roll, this one from stage right.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:22:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:22:03 PM
    Chris Turkstra, VP for Samsung's Customer Experience Lab, is now on stage
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:22:05 PM
    Dynamic, color-changing lighting in the room with each video. How about a SmartThings-compatible TV that syncs with SmartThings-compatible bulbs for the same effect in your living room?
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:22:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:22:16 PM
    "Switching between OTT and live TV takes several steps."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:22:21 PM
    But Samsung has broken down the barriers.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:22:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:22:37 PM
    "Today it's as easy to change between ESPN and Netlfix as going from Channel 1 to Channel 2"
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:22:45 PM
    The breakdown of the barrier between apps and inputs has been going on for awhile, starting with Roku TV.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:22:52 PM
    "Our smart TVs also allow you to control multiplle devices with just a single control."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:22:59 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:23:20 PM
    Anything connected like Xbox 1 is automatically identified, user can customize where it goes in the menu and remote is automatically set up so can control Xbox 1 from remote control with no set up.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:23:30 PM
    Eliminates need for multiple remotes
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:23:38 PM
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:23:42 PM
    Samsung wants to kill off that one remote we all keep around for the sole purpose of switching between HDMI inputs.
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:24:01 PM
    How does that automatic recognition of devices work? Samsung told me the system can use HDMI-CEC to identify the brand, and even look at the HDMI video output itself to do the same thing. Seems pretty awesome, if it works.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:24:17 PM
    Previously you had to navigate to the app - Amazon - and wait for it to update. But now automatically updates to show newest content.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:24:29 PM
    You can decide on the content of your choice without going to that app
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:24:34 PM
    As always, device control with this system relies on IR (infrared).
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:24:37 PM
    Now talking gaming
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:24:52 PM
    Ok. Not much on gaming. haha
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:24:54 PM
    On to partnerships
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:24:59 PM
    Show of hands, does anybody care about having PlayStation Now build into their TV?
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:25:07 PM
    I'll wait.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:25:12 PM
    Mike Angus, SVP of Time Warner Cable is on stage
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:25:30 PM
    "We share Samsung's passion for innovation and development of the television viewing experieince. Started working with Samsung on smart TV in 2011."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:25:51 PM
    "As we all know, television viewing behavior is changing very rapidly. We care very deeply about the things that matter most to our customers."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:26:08 PM
    "In addition to services TWC provides ... our customers subscribe to other services as well."
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:26:16 PM
    Samsung has had a TWC app for awhile (as has Roku and others) for watching live TV without a box.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:26:19 PM
    "Making it easier to find content on Hulu, Netflix, etc.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:26:37 PM
    "We are very proud to announce the seamless integration of TWC and Samsung's Tizen software."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:26:50 PM
    "We think this is great improvement for our customers and the future of television."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:26:51 PM
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:26:54 PM
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:26:59 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:27:32 PM
    So no real detail there, but I guess the change is that the TWC stuff is easier to get to from the UI. Doesn't seem like a big deal.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:27:33 PM
    Lee is now talking about "Extra" that gives social info on favorite TV programs, etc.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:27:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:27:43 PM
    Lets users share content from phone or tablet with Smart View
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:27:59 PM
    "Today the services are available on more devices with expanded capability to Android, iOS and Windows."
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:28:03 PM
    Extra was available last year and it often didn't recognize what I was watching successfully, Maybe they've improved it.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:28:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:28:21 PM
    "As you can see, we have been working very hard over the past 12 months on improvements and enhancements."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:28:24 PM
    Stinziano is backup
