Another slow roll, this one from stage right.

Samsung CES 2016 press conference
The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:21:55 PMAnother slow roll, this one from stage right.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:22:01 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:22:03 PMChris Turkstra, VP for Samsung's Customer Experience Lab, is now on stage
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:22:05 PMDynamic, color-changing lighting in the room with each video. How about a SmartThings-compatible TV that syncs with SmartThings-compatible bulbs for the same effect in your living room?
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:22:05 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:22:16 PM"Switching between OTT and live TV takes several steps."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:22:21 PMBut Samsung has broken down the barriers.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:22:23 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:22:37 PM"Today it's as easy to change between ESPN and Netlfix as going from Channel 1 to Channel 2"
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:22:45 PMThe breakdown of the barrier between apps and inputs has been going on for awhile, starting with Roku TV.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:22:52 PM"Our smart TVs also allow you to control multiplle devices with just a single control."
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:22:59 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:23:20 PMAnything connected like Xbox 1 is automatically identified, user can customize where it goes in the menu and remote is automatically set up so can control Xbox 1 from remote control with no set up.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:23:30 PMEliminates need for multiple remotes
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:23:38 PM
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:23:42 PMSamsung wants to kill off that one remote we all keep around for the sole purpose of switching between HDMI inputs.
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:24:01 PMHow does that automatic recognition of devices work? Samsung told me the system can use HDMI-CEC to identify the brand, and even look at the HDMI video output itself to do the same thing. Seems pretty awesome, if it works.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:24:17 PMPreviously you had to navigate to the app - Amazon - and wait for it to update. But now automatically updates to show newest content.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:24:29 PMYou can decide on the content of your choice without going to that app
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:24:34 PMAs always, device control with this system relies on IR (infrared).
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:24:37 PMNow talking gaming
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:24:52 PMOk. Not much on gaming. haha
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:24:54 PMOn to partnerships
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:24:59 PMShow of hands, does anybody care about having PlayStation Now build into their TV?
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:25:07 PMI'll wait.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:25:12 PMMike Angus, SVP of Time Warner Cable is on stage
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:25:30 PM"We share Samsung's passion for innovation and development of the television viewing experieince. Started working with Samsung on smart TV in 2011."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:25:51 PM"As we all know, television viewing behavior is changing very rapidly. We care very deeply about the things that matter most to our customers."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:26:08 PM"In addition to services TWC provides ... our customers subscribe to other services as well."
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:26:16 PMSamsung has had a TWC app for awhile (as has Roku and others) for watching live TV without a box.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:26:19 PM"Making it easier to find content on Hulu, Netflix, etc.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:26:37 PM"We are very proud to announce the seamless integration of TWC and Samsung's Tizen software."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:26:50 PM"We think this is great improvement for our customers and the future of television."
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:26:51 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:26:54 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:26:59 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:27:32 PMSo no real detail there, but I guess the change is that the TWC stuff is easier to get to from the UI. Doesn't seem like a big deal.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:27:33 PMLee is now talking about "Extra" that gives social info on favorite TV programs, etc.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:27:34 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:27:43 PMLets users share content from phone or tablet with Smart View
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:27:59 PM"Today the services are available on more devices with expanded capability to Android, iOS and Windows."
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:28:03 PMExtra was available last year and it often didn't recognize what I was watching successfully, Maybe they've improved it.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:28:05 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:28:21 PM"As you can see, we have been working very hard over the past 12 months on improvements and enhancements."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:28:24 PMStinziano is backup