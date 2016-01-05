Samsung CES 2016 press conference | CNET
Samsung CES 2016 press conference

The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.

  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:28:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:28:45 PM
    "Last year formed UHD alliance. The goal was to deliver the highest quality UHD content to consumers."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:28:50 PM
    UHD announced standard yesterday
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:28:57 PM
    I played around with SmartView in a demo and it was kinda fun flinging stuff from different phones to the screen, but again, hardly groundbreaking.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:29:01 PM
    And the group has a new logo
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:29:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:29:27 PM
    We will be launching Samusng's first UHD Blu-ray player in March. Pre-orders start today.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:29:27 PM
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:29:32 PM
    Samsung's first Ultra-HD Blu-ray player is coming in March, Pre-orders start today.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:29:42 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:29:47 PM
    FWIW, Panasonic and LG also have sets that qualify for the "Premium" label.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:29:52 PM
    "More than 100 4K UHD discs with HDR in 2016" from studios like 20th Century Fox and Warner Brothers
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:29:58 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:30:11 PM
    Movies like The Lego Movie, The Martian, Wild, San Andreas, etc
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:30:23 PM
    "Audio when done properly elevates the viewing experience."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:30:32 PM
    Samsung established Samsung Audio Lab just outside Los Angeles
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:30:42 PM
    Mention of HDR reminds me: Unlike LG and Vizio, Samsung's best TVs do not support the Dolby Vision standard, just HDR 10. A brewing HDR format war, perhaps?
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:30:49 PM
    "World first soundbar package with Dolby Atmos"
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:31:03 PM
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:31:10 PM
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:31:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:31:14 PM
    "2015 was an excellent year. ... But 2016 represents a brand new decade in TV innovation from Samsung."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:31:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:31:43 PM
    "Ultraslim UHD TVs, only about a tenth of an inch wide. .. A transformable TV. etc"
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:31:48 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:32:00 PM
    He just reeled off a bunch of concept displays I just now heard of. Should make fun videos in the next couple days!
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:32:16 PM
    And Stinziano has wrapped up his presentation.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:32:24 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:32:25 PM
    I can't get the Transformers sound effect out of my head. Paging Mr. Bay.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:32:31 PM
    Next up, John Herrington, SVP of Samsung Electronics America to talk appliances
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:32:39 PM
    Time for home appliances.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:32:43 PM
    "At Samsung our goal is to offer thoughtful and simple innovations that improve your life."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:33:01 PM
    "We innovate in home appliances in ways that matter, that are in sync with life."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:33:13 PM
    ActiveWash last year added a sink inside the washing machine. Pretreat and wash laundry all in one place.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:33:13 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:33:29 PM
    New ActiveWash with Mid Control. Now have digital touch controls in the middle of the fridge. Built in sink is wider and deeper.
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:33:30 PM
    Touting the ActiveWash sink washer from last year. This year, "it gets even better with the ActiveWash with MidControl"
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:33:37 PM
    Me? I have a sink next to my washer. Works good, and I can use it for my wort chiller.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:33:37 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:33:40 PM
    "The new ActiveWash models will launch globally this spring."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:33:45 PM
    "AddWash"
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:33:57 PM
    Wider sink, black stainless steel finish, new touch controls. Coming this spring.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:34:00 PM
    Samsung showed this off at IFA in Berlin, I believe.
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:34:09 PM
    Now it's time for AddWash, which we first saw back in September at the IFA trade show in Berlin.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:34:15 PM
    If you forget a sock, there's a little drawer you can open after you've started the load cycle
