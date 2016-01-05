Samsung CES 2016 press conference
The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:28:34 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:28:45 PM"Last year formed UHD alliance. The goal was to deliver the highest quality UHD content to consumers."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:28:50 PMUHD announced standard yesterday
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:28:57 PMI played around with SmartView in a demo and it was kinda fun flinging stuff from different phones to the screen, but again, hardly groundbreaking.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:29:01 PMAnd the group has a new logo
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:29:02 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:29:27 PMWe will be launching Samusng's first UHD Blu-ray player in March. Pre-orders start today.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:29:27 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:29:42 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:29:47 PMFWIW, Panasonic and LG also have sets that qualify for the "Premium" label.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:29:52 PM"More than 100 4K UHD discs with HDR in 2016" from studios like 20th Century Fox and Warner Brothers
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:29:58 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:30:11 PMMovies like The Lego Movie, The Martian, Wild, San Andreas, etc
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:30:23 PM"Audio when done properly elevates the viewing experience."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:30:32 PMSamsung established Samsung Audio Lab just outside Los Angeles
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:30:42 PMMention of HDR reminds me: Unlike LG and Vizio, Samsung's best TVs do not support the Dolby Vision standard, just HDR 10. A brewing HDR format war, perhaps?
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:30:49 PM"World first soundbar package with Dolby Atmos"
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:31:03 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:31:10 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:31:12 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:31:14 PM"2015 was an excellent year. ... But 2016 represents a brand new decade in TV innovation from Samsung."
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:31:27 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:31:43 PM"Ultraslim UHD TVs, only about a tenth of an inch wide. .. A transformable TV. etc"
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:31:48 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:32:00 PMHe just reeled off a bunch of concept displays I just now heard of. Should make fun videos in the next couple days!
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:32:16 PMAnd Stinziano has wrapped up his presentation.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:32:24 PM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:32:25 PMI can't get the Transformers sound effect out of my head. Paging Mr. Bay.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:32:31 PMNext up, John Herrington, SVP of Samsung Electronics America to talk appliances
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:32:39 PMTime for home appliances.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:32:43 PM"At Samsung our goal is to offer thoughtful and simple innovations that improve your life."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:33:01 PM"We innovate in home appliances in ways that matter, that are in sync with life."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:33:13 PMActiveWash last year added a sink inside the washing machine. Pretreat and wash laundry all in one place.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:33:13 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:33:29 PMNew ActiveWash with Mid Control. Now have digital touch controls in the middle of the fridge. Built in sink is wider and deeper.
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:33:30 PMTouting the ActiveWash sink washer from last year. This year, "it gets even better with the ActiveWash with MidControl"
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:33:37 PMMe? I have a sink next to my washer. Works good, and I can use it for my wort chiller.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:33:37 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:33:40 PM"The new ActiveWash models will launch globally this spring."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:33:45 PM"AddWash"
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:33:57 PMWider sink, black stainless steel finish, new touch controls. Coming this spring.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:34:00 PMSamsung showed this off at IFA in Berlin, I believe.
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:34:09 PMNow it's time for AddWash, which we first saw back in September at the IFA trade show in Berlin.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:34:15 PMIf you forget a sock, there's a little drawer you can open after you've started the load cycle