Samsung CES 2016 press conference

The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.

  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:34:21 PM
    Shara actually pumped her fist when the AddWash video came up.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:34:41 PM
    "You can add items after the wash has started. Just hit pause. .. Big enough for anything from a sock to a towel to a pair of jeans."
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:34:50 PM
    It's the sock pitch. There's a little hatch in the washer's door -- you can open it mid-cycle to add in a stray garment.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:34:53 PM
    "Available this spring in three new models. 5.0 cubic feet of capacity."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:35:13 PM
    "Now let's move to the kitchen. it has always been the heart of the home. It's where we meet, talk with family and friends."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:35:13 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:35:17 PM
    I smell a fridge with a screen on it....
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:35:26 PM
    "we're launching a whole new category of home appliances."
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:35:29 PM
    "We're launching a whole new category of appliances that are intuitive and intelligent."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:35:44 PM
    "Now you can preheat the oven on your way home from work or if you've left your home in a hurry, you can see if your oven or burners are still on."
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:35:48 PM
    First up, the new Wi-Fi equipped version of the FlexDuo range.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:36:00 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:36:02 PM
    "If your kitchen is the center of your home, the refrigerator is the centerpiece of the kitchen."
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:36:06 PM
    OK, checking for a left-on burner is the best use of smart home technology I've ever heard.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:36:14 PM
    "I'm pleased to introduce to you the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator."
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:36:31 PM
    Now, moving right into the smart fridge. Samsung's pitch -- the kitchen is the heart of the home, and the fridge is the heart of the kitchen. Hence the "Hub" in Family Hub Refrigerator.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:36:53 PM
    We're watching a video showing this off now.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:37:27 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:37:28 PM
    A pet peeve of my wife: oblivious shoppers walking the aisles at Stop and Shop, staring at their phones.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:37:37 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:37:43 PM
    And here it is
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:37:47 PM
    There's an enormous amount of smart fridge skepticism out there for Samsung to overcome, and Samsung knows it.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:37:55 PM
    "It allows you to communicate with family members, manage and prepare food and enjoy entertainment."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:38:06 PM
    21.5 inch touchscreen lets you leave notes, share calendars and artwork."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:38:17 PM
    "You can send a reminder to do homework or share a photo via Instagram."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:38:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:38:37 PM
    "How many times have you gone to the grocery store and forgotten to buy and important item or bought something you already have."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:38:47 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:38:51 PM
    "Built in cameras take a picture of what you have inside the refrigerator every time you close the door."
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:38:52 PM
    I just had a vision of scanning in all those report cards and artwork and magnets that adorn my fridge, then burning them.
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:38:56 PM
    Most of these touchscreen apps and features are similar to what we saw in Samsung's previous smart fridge efforts. But those had wimpy 8" touchscreens. A bigger screen makes a big difference.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:39:07 PM
    MasterCard's chief commercial officer Betty DeVita is on stage
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:39:13 PM
    Groceries by MasterCard app
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:39:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:39:40 PM
    "Groceries by MasterCard is the first shopping app integrated into the refrigerator, connecting consumers to store straight from kitchen."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:39:49 PM
    Will have FreshDirect and ShopRite when the fridge launches
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:39:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:40:14 PM
    "You can access the app from your smartphone, tablet or from the family hub screen and have groceries delivered to your door, making online shopping even more convenient."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:40:43 PM
    "There's also a companion mobile app that allows consumers to order groceries on the go."
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:40:48 PM
    And yes, you can still use Groceries by MasterCard if you use Visa or American Express. "But we'd really like you to use MasterCard."
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:41:06 PM
    Another case of "this sounds great on a phone." I'm not sure what having it on the fridge tablet adds.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:41:09 PM
    "Now let's talk about how the Family Hub Refrigerator leverages the power of SmartThings."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:41:09 PM
    "Eliminating the boundaries of how we shop and how we pay."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:41:11 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:41:15 PM
    Herrington back up
