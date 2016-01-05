Samsung CES 2016 press conference | CNET
Samsung CES 2016 press conference

The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.

  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:41:16 PM
    "Can turn off the home lights right from the screen."
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:41:34 PM
    There we go -- SmartThings controls on the fridge. A list of devices that you can turn on and off. I mean, why not?
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:41:41 PM
    Entertainment - "Family Hub is the perfect companion. Stream music etc."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:41:45 PM
    Available this Spring
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:42:07 PM
    Available this spring in stainless steel or, for $100 more, black stainless steel. You can also pay an extra $100 for a counter-depth build.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:42:14 PM
    "Because these products are connected, our customers will benefit from regular updates that offer new functionality," something that's new for home appliances
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:42:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:42:40 PM
    Alanna Cotton, vice president of product marketing for Samsung Electronics America is up
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:42:47 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:42:53 PM
    We've seen her at almost every event Samsung's had in the past year
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:42:54 PM
    Family Hub Fridge won't come cheap (surprise, surprise). Starts at $4,999.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:08 PM
    "At Samsung, we always look to break new ground and find new ways to help you live life better."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:22 PM
    "We can only do this by breaking barriers"
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:27 PM
    Galaxy S6 Edge, for instance.
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:43:37 PM
    Ouch! I'll keep my iPad duct taped to my current fridge, thanks Ry.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:43:37 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:43 PM
    "we took this same approach with the Galay Tab S2."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:54 PM
    "Gear S2, a smartwatch that caught the world's attention with its unique design."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:58 PM
    That's Samsung's round watch
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:44:06 PM
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:44:08 PM
    Samsung reps tell me that they're looking into the possibility of incorporating Amazon Echo's Alexa directly into the fridge. Won't be ready at launch, though. Keeping my fingers crossed -- think that adding Alexa makes a ton of sense.
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:44:15 PM
    No mention of Alexa today, though.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:44:19 PM
    "The Gear S2 is the only smartwatch in the market that comes with a 3G version that allows you to make calls and send texts without your phone."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:44:25 PM
    Gear VR
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:44:42 PM
    "With millions of compatible smartphones, virtual reality is now available to the masses."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:44:56 PM
    "Take wearable. They represent a new more human way to interface with technology.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:45:04 PM
    "A smartwatch has to be a great watch first, but it is so much more."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:45:19 PM
    "It guides you through your day, provides personalized information at a glance."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:45:48 PM
    "Introducing two new additions to our Gear S2 family."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:46:11 PM
    These are the same specs as the Gear S2 Classic (the sleeker looking watch), but have new finishes - rose gold and platinum
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:46:37 PM
    "We've taken our powerful Gear S2 classic ... and added high end material: two beautiful unique finishes."
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:46:37 PM
    Here are the watches we saw in a gigantic banner ad directly over the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:46:48 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:46:50 PM
    "Great design, personal choice, seamless mobile experience."
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:46:55 PM
    Two finishes: platinum, and rose gold.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:46:55 PM
    "These two new devices deliver all of it."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:47:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:47:10 PM
    "Custom watch bands available so you can easily express your personal style."
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:47:18 PM
    "Even Peanuts characters are now available."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:47:23 PM
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:47:25 PM
    Guess rose gold isn't trademarked?
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:47:36 PM
    "With the Gear S2, people love the design but wanted even more apps. Apps from Uber, eBay, Boxer, CNN and more."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:47:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:47:50 PM
    "Later this year, Samsung Pay will be available on Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic."
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:47:52 PM
    Samsung Pay coming to Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic.
