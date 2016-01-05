Samsung CES 2016 press conference
The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:41:16 PM"Can turn off the home lights right from the screen."
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:41:34 PMThere we go -- SmartThings controls on the fridge. A list of devices that you can turn on and off. I mean, why not?
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:41:41 PMEntertainment - "Family Hub is the perfect companion. Stream music etc."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:41:45 PMAvailable this Spring
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:42:07 PMAvailable this spring in stainless steel or, for $100 more, black stainless steel. You can also pay an extra $100 for a counter-depth build.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:42:14 PM"Because these products are connected, our customers will benefit from regular updates that offer new functionality," something that's new for home appliances
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:42:18 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:42:40 PMAlanna Cotton, vice president of product marketing for Samsung Electronics America is up
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:42:47 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:42:53 PMWe've seen her at almost every event Samsung's had in the past year
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:42:54 PMFamily Hub Fridge won't come cheap (surprise, surprise). Starts at $4,999.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:08 PM"At Samsung, we always look to break new ground and find new ways to help you live life better."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:22 PM"We can only do this by breaking barriers"
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:27 PMGalaxy S6 Edge, for instance.
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:43:37 PMOuch! I'll keep my iPad duct taped to my current fridge, thanks Ry.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:43:37 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:43 PM"we took this same approach with the Galay Tab S2."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:54 PM"Gear S2, a smartwatch that caught the world's attention with its unique design."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:43:58 PMThat's Samsung's round watch
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:44:06 PM
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:44:08 PMSamsung reps tell me that they're looking into the possibility of incorporating Amazon Echo's Alexa directly into the fridge. Won't be ready at launch, though. Keeping my fingers crossed -- think that adding Alexa makes a ton of sense.
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:44:15 PMNo mention of Alexa today, though.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:44:19 PM"The Gear S2 is the only smartwatch in the market that comes with a 3G version that allows you to make calls and send texts without your phone."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:44:25 PMGear VR
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:44:42 PM"With millions of compatible smartphones, virtual reality is now available to the masses."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:44:56 PM"Take wearable. They represent a new more human way to interface with technology.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:45:04 PM"A smartwatch has to be a great watch first, but it is so much more."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:45:19 PM"It guides you through your day, provides personalized information at a glance."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:45:48 PM"Introducing two new additions to our Gear S2 family."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:46:11 PMThese are the same specs as the Gear S2 Classic (the sleeker looking watch), but have new finishes - rose gold and platinum
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:46:37 PM"We've taken our powerful Gear S2 classic ... and added high end material: two beautiful unique finishes."
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:46:37 PMHere are the watches we saw in a gigantic banner ad directly over the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:46:48 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:46:50 PM"Great design, personal choice, seamless mobile experience."
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:46:55 PMTwo finishes: platinum, and rose gold.
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:46:55 PM"These two new devices deliver all of it."
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:47:03 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:47:10 PM"Custom watch bands available so you can easily express your personal style."
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:47:18 PM"Even Peanuts characters are now available."
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:47:23 PM
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:47:25 PMGuess rose gold isn't trademarked?
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:47:36 PM"With the Gear S2, people love the design but wanted even more apps. Apps from Uber, eBay, Boxer, CNN and more."
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:47:44 PM
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:47:50 PM"Later this year, Samsung Pay will be available on Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic."
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:47:52 PMSamsung Pay coming to Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic.