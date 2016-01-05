Samsung CES 2016 press conference | CNET
Samsung CES 2016 press conference

The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.

  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:48:07 PM
    "At the end of the day, our devices are an integral part of keeping you connected to the things that matter most."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:48:10 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:48:24 PM
    "Today we are excited to share we will be bringing Gear S2 compatiblity to iOS later this year."
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:48:34 PM
    Gear S2 compatibility coming to iOS this year. Audible oohs and aahs from the audience.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:48:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:48:48 PM
    Newest tablet - Galaxy Tab Pro S
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:48:57 PM
    Next up, a new tablet: The Galaxy Tab Pro S.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:49:04 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:49:41 PM
    "With this device, we're combiniing the beautiful design with a Galaxy Tab with the power of Windows."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:49:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:49:48 PM
    "Delivers the next stage in mobile productivity."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:50:07 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:50:24 PM
    Here's the full first take, if you want more details.
     
     

    Samsung's new tablet computer could be the best of iPad Pro's shape paired with Windows

    CNETThe striking Galaxy TabPro S takes on Apple's iPad Pro and the Surface Pro 4 from Microsoft.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:50:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:50:51 PM
    "From delivering a business presentation to streaming your favorite TV shows or playing games while on the go, Galaxy Tab Pro S gives consumers the choice and flexibility they want."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:50:56 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:50:59 PM
    I do like the thought of that big AMOLED display.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:51:06 PM
    "This year, Samsung will bring to market products that connect you and your life and make it easier."
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:51:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:51:26 PM
    "We're going to break the rules and push innovation to new heights"
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:51:41 PM
    Tim Baxter coming back on stage.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:51:42 PM
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:52:10 PM
    Bringing it all out on stage. Group shot from James incoming.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:52:23 PM
    All of the execs are back onstage with the new devices
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:52:38 PM
    Baxter teases how WP Hong will give keynote Thursday on the Internet of Things
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:52:50 PM
    "All of it - innovation that matters," Baxter said.
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:52:52 PM
    Welp, that was easily the most important and broadest product introduction at the show. Gonna be tough to beat that.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:52:52 PM
    And that's all folks
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:53:05 PM
    And that wraps it up.
  • Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:53:21 PM
    Thanks for tuning in everyone!
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:53:22 PM
    Samsung flexed its muscles today.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 10:53:23 PM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:53:47 PM
    Thanks for watching everyone! We're outa here.
  • Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:54:04 PM
    Time to rush the stage to sneak in some more photos of everything. Thanks for tuning in!
  • Marius Vigre 1/5/2016 10:54:47 PM
    Alright im impressed! Im just sayn! Shut up and take my money!
  • Parley Kennelly 1/5/2016 10:55:04 PM
    I wanted him to show how they are going to simplify multiple apps/ inputs / video sources for television.
    I envision one app to rule them all. I just put in the show / movie I want to watch and the app is smart enough to know if it's on Netflix/HULU/Amazon Prime /iTunes, etc. and launch the appropriate app for me. I shouldn't have to know where to find it.
  • Kent German 1/5/2016 10:57:57 PM
    Thanks for joining us everyone! CNET's coverage of CES Press Day continues. Join us at 3pm PT/6pm PT for a live blog of the Dish/Sling TV press conference.
  • Kent German 1/5/2016 10:59:40 PM
    You can catch Dish/Sling TV here and to see all of our CES coverage for the rest of the week, check out our full package.
  • Kent German 1/5/2016 10:59:49 PM
    Goodbye from Vegas!
