Samsung CES 2016 press conference
The South Korean giant will show off its newest TVs and appliances.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:48:07 PM"At the end of the day, our devices are an integral part of keeping you connected to the things that matter most."
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:48:10 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:48:24 PM"Today we are excited to share we will be bringing Gear S2 compatiblity to iOS later this year."
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:48:34 PMGear S2 compatibility coming to iOS this year. Audible oohs and aahs from the audience.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:48:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:48:48 PMNewest tablet - Galaxy Tab Pro S
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:48:57 PMNext up, a new tablet: The Galaxy Tab Pro S.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:49:04 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:49:41 PM"With this device, we're combiniing the beautiful design with a Galaxy Tab with the power of Windows."
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:49:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:49:48 PM"Delivers the next stage in mobile productivity."
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:50:07 PM
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:50:24 PMHere's the full first take, if you want more details.
Samsung's new tablet computer could be the best of iPad Pro's shape paired with WindowsCNETThe striking Galaxy TabPro S takes on Apple's iPad Pro and the Surface Pro 4 from Microsoft.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:50:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:50:51 PM"From delivering a business presentation to streaming your favorite TV shows or playing games while on the go, Galaxy Tab Pro S gives consumers the choice and flexibility they want."
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:50:56 PM
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:50:59 PMI do like the thought of that big AMOLED display.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:51:06 PM"This year, Samsung will bring to market products that connect you and your life and make it easier."
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:51:26 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:51:26 PM"We're going to break the rules and push innovation to new heights"
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:51:41 PMTim Baxter coming back on stage.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:51:42 PM
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:52:10 PMBringing it all out on stage. Group shot from James incoming.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:52:23 PMAll of the execs are back onstage with the new devices
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:52:38 PMBaxter teases how WP Hong will give keynote Thursday on the Internet of Things
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:52:50 PM"All of it - innovation that matters," Baxter said.
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:52:52 PMWelp, that was easily the most important and broadest product introduction at the show. Gonna be tough to beat that.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:52:52 PMAnd that's all folks
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:53:05 PMAnd that wraps it up.
-
Shara Tibken 1/5/2016 10:53:21 PMThanks for tuning in everyone!
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:53:22 PMSamsung flexed its muscles today.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 10:53:23 PM
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2016 10:53:47 PMThanks for watching everyone! We're outa here.
-
Ry Crist 1/5/2016 10:54:04 PMTime to rush the stage to sneak in some more photos of everything. Thanks for tuning in!
-
Marius Vigre 1/5/2016 10:54:47 PMAlright im impressed! Im just sayn! Shut up and take my money!
-
Parley Kennelly 1/5/2016 10:55:04 PMI wanted him to show how they are going to simplify multiple apps/ inputs / video sources for television.
I envision one app to rule them all. I just put in the show / movie I want to watch and the app is smart enough to know if it's on Netflix/HULU/Amazon Prime /iTunes, etc. and launch the appropriate app for me. I shouldn't have to know where to find it.
-
Kent German 1/5/2016 10:57:57 PMThanks for joining us everyone! CNET's coverage of CES Press Day continues. Join us at 3pm PT/6pm PT for a live blog of the Dish/Sling TV press conference.
-
Kent German 1/5/2016 10:59:40 PMYou can catch Dish/Sling TV here and to see all of our CES coverage for the rest of the week, check out our full package.
-
Kent German 1/5/2016 10:59:49 PMGoodbye from Vegas!