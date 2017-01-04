Samsung CES 2017 press conference
Samsung will show off its newest TVs and home appliances during an event in Las Vegas.
Carrie Mihalcik 1/4/2017 9:48:49 PM
Latest from Samsung at CES 2017:
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:45:05 PMHey everyone, we're getting set up in Mandalay Bay for Samsung's CES 2017 press conference.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:45:44 PMI'm here with Rich Brown, the Kentucky-based head of our smart home coverage, and James Martin, one of our awesome photographers.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:45:52 PMDavid Katzmaier, our TV reviewer, will be chiming in for any TV news.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:46:02 PMSamsung has already released a lot of its news for today.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:46:24 PMThat includes new TVs with what it calls "QLED" technology (not to be confused with OLED, which is what LG has been rolling out).
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 9:47:36 PMYeah, QLED is basically an improved version of the quantum dot tech used by Samsung for the last few years on its LCD TVs. The new QLED TVs are still LCDs, just better (according to Samsung).
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 9:47:58 PMOLED is an entirely different display tech.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:48:27 PMLines to get into the Samsung press conference this year weren't as crazy as in the past.
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 9:50:12 PMI'll explain more when Samsung talks about it, but if you're curious in the meantime here's what they announced TV-wise: Samsung QLED TVs face tough battle against LG's OLED
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 9:50:20 PMOn the large appliance front, Samsung has already announced its updated smart refrigerator, Family Hub 2.0.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 9:51:18 PMIt also chose New Year's Eve to announce its two-in-one washing machine and companion dryer. I'm sure you saw it then.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 9:51:38 PMWasher/dryer set:
The coolest thing at CES? Samsung's four-in-one laundry systemCNETYeah, it surprised us, too. But Samsung's multi-unit washer/dryer pair is seriously bonkers.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 9:51:56 PMFamily Hub 2.0:
Samsung expands its fleet of Family Hub smart fridgesCNETSamsung's family of Family Hub smart refrigerators is about to get a lot bigger, with 10 new touchscreen-equipped models making a CES debut.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:53:01 PM
View from the general admission line earlier
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:53:23 PM
The other press line
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:54:11 PM
CNET's live blog crew
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:54:51 PM
Inside the venue
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:55:24 PMWe're getting our 5-minute warning for the press conference.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:57:19 PMThis has been a rough few months for Samsung.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:57:39 PMThe Note 7, which was supposed to help them overtake Apple, faced two recalls last fall.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 9:57:54 PMWhen Samsung announced Family Hub 1.0 last year, it hinted at Alexa integration (before it was cool). Now FH 2.0 has Samsung's own speech recognition tech, no Alexa. It'll be interesting to see if they can present that in a way that makes Samsung's tech seem different/better.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:57:56 PMThis week, the US carriers are rolling out software updates that kill the phone for anyone who still has it.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:58:10 PMMore than 90% of Note 7 owners have turned in the device, but there are some holdouts. People LOVE that phone.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:58:16 PMWe'll have to see if they say anything about it today.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:58:27 PMThey may want to ignore it completely and focus on their new TVs and appliances.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:58:51 PMBut they also could at least mention it. Everyone here is thinking about it.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 9:58:58 PMYou can't board a flight right now without being reminding about the Note 7's problems.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:00:16 PMOk. 2-minute warning.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:01:04 PMFlight warning for Samsung phones = worst marketing campaign ever.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:01:42 PMYeah, Rich, it really is.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:02:41 PMHere we go.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:02:46 PMWe're starting with a video, as usual.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:02:57 PMThis is showing closeup shots of various Samsung devices. A washing machine, TV, wearable.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:03:21 PMThere's no talking on the video, just sketches and images of devices.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:03:38 PMFirst on stage is Tim Baxter, president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics America.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:04:06 PM"As you know, this year was a challenging year for Samsung. Some of you were directly impacted and many of you certainly saw the media coverage."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:04:12 PM"We continue our intensive efforts to understand what happened."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:04:20 PM"Very soon we will be sharing ... the report on the Galaxy Note 7."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:04:35 PM"Despite our setbacks, we have not, nor will we, stop innovating. In fact we've made significant strides in the US."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:04:47 PM"In the US gained share in TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, smartwatches, etc."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:05:15 PM"Remained the No. 1 TV brand in the world for the first year in a row."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:05:15 PM"Our Galaxy ecosystem continues to evolve."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:05:16 PM"Last year I introduced you to the possibilities of an ecosystem that extends beyond your phone."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:05:30 PM"The VR products we unveiled last year have led to impressive results."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:06:11 PM"This year, yes we are reflecting. And yes, we are listening. We continue to get feedback in very tradiitional ways and in some new and innovative ways."