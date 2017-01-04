Samsung CES 2017 press conference
Samsung will show off its newest TVs and home appliances during an event in Las Vegas.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:06:22 PM"For instance, with Samsung Plus, 25 million mobile customers in the US have direct access to customer support."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:06:32 PM"Armed with information like this, we are recommiting to our customers in 2017."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:06:43 PM"It means we are building on our heritage of innovation by reaching higher for you."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:06:51 PM"It means a design philosophy that's elegant and thoughtful."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:07:02 PM"Today, I'd like to talk about three key areas of focus that will do precisely that."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:07:28 PM"First, we're introducing new products that fit how you actually live. TVs, appliances and mobile devices so innovative ... they blend seamlessly .. into your life."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:07:36 PMAnd "lightweight mobile computers that fuel your passions."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:07:47 PM"TVs that are works as art, just as beautiful turned off as they are turned on."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:08:06 PM"New mobile computers that are the ideal blend of design, mobility and performance that go where you go and reflect your needs and tastes."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:08:08 PM"The last are of focus is IOT."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:08:12 PM"For us, IOT is not a buzzword."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:08:25 PM"In fact, it guides our overall strategy."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:09:00 PM"We have IOT capabilities now in every home appliance category. Every single 2017 Samsung TV will be a smart TV."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:09:12 PM"We are clearly the unquestioned global leader in IOT connected devices."
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:09:30 PMSmartThings shout out. They have been relatively quiet lately.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:09:31 PM"Our ecosystem continues to expand with devices and services like SmartThings, Samsung+ and Samsung Pay."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:09:38 PM"Samsung will continue to connect its devices and services."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:09:45 PM"We're making big bold bets in IOT."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:09:58 PM"Acquisitions in areas like AI with Viv Labs."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:10:23 PM"We cannot forget the ultimate in mobility, the car. Recently we announced plans to acquire Harman."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:10:44 PM"We're not done there. In fact earlier today we announced the Samsung Next Fund to aid entrepreneurs .. with an initial $150M investment."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:10:53 PM"The Samsung NEXT fund is another commitment to IOT growth."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:11:14 PM"You've heard a little bit about the past year. I've given a taste for where going in the future. Now colleagues will show what's happening this year."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:11:24 PMAnother video
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:11:52 PMTVs coming up
-
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:12:29 PM[flexes fingers]
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:12:43 PM
Joe Stinziano, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics America’s retail and enterprise businesses, is now up.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:12:58 PM"As you heard Tim, we have led the TV industry for the last 11 years."
-
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:13:16 PMSamsung is still very much the No. 1 TV maker in the world. I'm guessing we'll get a lot of details on their sets today.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:13:32 PM"Consumer demand for larger premium displays is surging, especailly for screens over 60 inches."
-
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:13:45 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:13:50 PM"Today we're proud to say nearly half of all UHDs sold in the US are Samsung TVs."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:13:57 PM"We've spent a lot of time perfecting the TV experience."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:14:13 PM"The result unbelievably bold, bright and vivid images."
-
James Martin 1/4/2017 10:14:27 PM
-
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:14:42 PMWe love OLED TVs, but (unless you have 20 grand to spend) you're not getting one larger than 65 inches. Very large TVs are still the realm of LCD makers like Samsung.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:15:04 PM"This is the new Samsung QLED TV."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:15:36 PMVideo of the TV right now
-
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:15:46 PM
-
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:15:46 PMAs I mentioned before, these QLED TVs are still based on LED-backlit LCD technology. The quantum dots are just better than last year (per Samsung).
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:16:01 PM"QLED is a truly different TV. But what does that mean for you? It means the perfect viewing experience."
-
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:16:34 PMThat means the TVs can get brighter (more than twice as bright as the brightest OLEDs, which are already blinding) and Samsung says the color is better.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:16:39 PM"The elevated brightness actually increases the vividness."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:16:51 PM"Content is displayed exactly as the creators intended."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:16:56 PM
My view right now. Grrrr