Samsung CES 2017 press conference | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Samsung CES 2017 press conference

Samsung will show off its newest TVs and home appliances during an event in Las Vegas.

  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:17:21 PM
    "Reflections are reduced for even deeper blacks."
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:17:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:17:39 PM
    "Whether the scene on the TV is bright or dark, QLED TVs will show every detail with a bold level of constrast."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:17:46 PM
    "Don't just take our word for it. Industry leaders agree."
  • David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:18:02 PM
    As far as I know there isn't a real standard for measuring color volume, so I'm not sure where that "100%" number comes from.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:18:22 PM
    "The new QLED will quite literally blend into your decor."
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:18:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:18:56 PM
    "Our new no-gap mount places your TV flush up against the wall."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:19:02 PM
    "The installation process, it's incredibly easy."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:19:11 PM
    "Your TV can be mounted, hung and adjust after it's already hung on the wall."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:19:21 PM
    "Created a number of great options, including stands we call gravity and studio."
  • David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:19:32 PM
    That optical cable is hella slick. You can run it along walls or baseboards and it's basically invisible. Comes with a 5 meter version, a 15 meter one will be optional.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:19:33 PM
    "I want to show you how we're taking anotehr major step in home entertainment and design."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:19:45 PM
    "Challenged designers to create a TV that goes beyond what we think it could do."
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:19:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:20:08 PM
    Sneak preview of a TV
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:20:08 PM
    It was created for people who care as much about the design of the TV as what's on it.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:20:08 PM
    "Will become a true lifestyle product."
  • David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:20:27 PM
    The flush wall mount is pretty cool, but other TVs can be mounted very flush as well (and none as flush as the LG wallpaper model).
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:20:27 PM
    "It has already been named the winner of the 2017 CES best of innovation award."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:20:36 PM
    "I encourage you to experience this TV at our booth."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:20:39 PM
    Oh man. Wall hanging Samsung TV with a wooden bezel. Looks like a huge picture frame.
  • David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:20:42 PM
    Hmmm, surprise?
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:21:14 PM
    Basically, the concept TV they showed looks like a poster hung on the wall - like the LG wallpaper TV announced earlier today.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:21:19 PM
    But LG's product is actaully real.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:21:34 PM
    Won Jin Lee, EVP of Samsung Electronics, is up.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:21:55 PM
    Focusing on unified experience, personalized discovery and more 4K content, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:22:07 PM
    What Shara said. I don't know anything more about it yet, but we'll find out soon.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:22:55 PM
    Virtual remote. "While using a smartphone app to control TV sounds attractive, too often, reality did not match expectations."
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:23:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:23:15 PM
    "Most apps leave you grasping for your TV remote. No more. With the new Samsung smart view app, you get your personalized smart hub. "
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:23:20 PM
    App is available now on Android and iOS.
  • David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:23:30 PM
    Samsung's TV remote control system is cool, it automatically recognizes/controls plugged-in gear.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:23:37 PM
    "Now let's move on to personlized discovery. When people watch TV sometimes they know exactly waht they want to watch. Sometimes they want to be inspired."
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:23:47 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:23:50 PM
    "Our personalized recommendations discover entertainment for you when you want to be inspired."
  • David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:23:56 PM
    Can't say I'm super-impressed by a redesigned smartphone app.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:24:03 PM
    "Movies and TV shows are one thing. When it comes to personlized discovery, we're not stopping there."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:24:16 PM
    "Premium sports channels, streaming services, tough to find where favorite things are playing."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:24:27 PM
    "New sports service lets you find games on a single page."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:24:36 PM
    "Smart Hub integrates all of your sources, so we can do that like no one else."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:24:49 PM
    So far, still no SmartThings interface shown on the smart TV
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:24:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:24:51 PM
    (EXCEPT APPLE!)
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:25:00 PM
    (Their TV app shows all content in one place. Except apps like Netflix.)
