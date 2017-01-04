Samsung CES 2017 press conference
Samsung will show off its newest TVs and home appliances during an event in Las Vegas.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:17:21 PM"Reflections are reduced for even deeper blacks."
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:17:24 PM
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:17:39 PM"Whether the scene on the TV is bright or dark, QLED TVs will show every detail with a bold level of constrast."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:17:46 PM"Don't just take our word for it. Industry leaders agree."
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:18:02 PMAs far as I know there isn't a real standard for measuring color volume, so I'm not sure where that "100%" number comes from.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:18:22 PM"The new QLED will quite literally blend into your decor."
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:18:32 PM
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:18:56 PM"Our new no-gap mount places your TV flush up against the wall."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:19:02 PM"The installation process, it's incredibly easy."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:19:11 PM"Your TV can be mounted, hung and adjust after it's already hung on the wall."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:19:21 PM"Created a number of great options, including stands we call gravity and studio."
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:19:32 PMThat optical cable is hella slick. You can run it along walls or baseboards and it's basically invisible. Comes with a 5 meter version, a 15 meter one will be optional.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:19:33 PM"I want to show you how we're taking anotehr major step in home entertainment and design."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:19:45 PM"Challenged designers to create a TV that goes beyond what we think it could do."
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:19:46 PM
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:20:08 PMSneak preview of a TV
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:20:08 PMIt was created for people who care as much about the design of the TV as what's on it.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:20:08 PM"Will become a true lifestyle product."
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:20:27 PMThe flush wall mount is pretty cool, but other TVs can be mounted very flush as well (and none as flush as the LG wallpaper model).
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:20:27 PM"It has already been named the winner of the 2017 CES best of innovation award."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:20:36 PM"I encourage you to experience this TV at our booth."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:20:39 PMOh man. Wall hanging Samsung TV with a wooden bezel. Looks like a huge picture frame.
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:20:42 PMHmmm, surprise?
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:21:14 PMBasically, the concept TV they showed looks like a poster hung on the wall - like the LG wallpaper TV announced earlier today.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:21:19 PMBut LG's product is actaully real.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:21:34 PMWon Jin Lee, EVP of Samsung Electronics, is up.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:21:55 PMFocusing on unified experience, personalized discovery and more 4K content, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:22:07 PMWhat Shara said. I don't know anything more about it yet, but we'll find out soon.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:22:55 PMVirtual remote. "While using a smartphone app to control TV sounds attractive, too often, reality did not match expectations."
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:23:03 PM
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:23:15 PM"Most apps leave you grasping for your TV remote. No more. With the new Samsung smart view app, you get your personalized smart hub. "
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:23:20 PMApp is available now on Android and iOS.
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:23:30 PMSamsung's TV remote control system is cool, it automatically recognizes/controls plugged-in gear.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:23:37 PM"Now let's move on to personlized discovery. When people watch TV sometimes they know exactly waht they want to watch. Sometimes they want to be inspired."
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:23:47 PM
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:23:50 PM"Our personalized recommendations discover entertainment for you when you want to be inspired."
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:23:56 PMCan't say I'm super-impressed by a redesigned smartphone app.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:24:03 PM"Movies and TV shows are one thing. When it comes to personlized discovery, we're not stopping there."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:24:16 PM"Premium sports channels, streaming services, tough to find where favorite things are playing."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:24:27 PM"New sports service lets you find games on a single page."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:24:36 PM"Smart Hub integrates all of your sources, so we can do that like no one else."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:24:49 PMSo far, still no SmartThings interface shown on the smart TV
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:24:50 PM
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:24:51 PM(EXCEPT APPLE!)
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:25:00 PM(Their TV app shows all content in one place. Except apps like Netflix.)