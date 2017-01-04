Samsung CES 2017 press conference
Samsung will show off its newest TVs and home appliances during an event in Las Vegas.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:25:11 PM"We'll be introducing more throughout 2017."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:25:35 PM"Lastly let's talk about 4K and HDR content. Samsung is leading the TV market thanks to the great picture quality we offer."
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:25:35 PMThe sports team thing is neat, but it can't control a DVR, just pushes live game notifications to the TV or the app.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:25:56 PM"We're leading the 4K and HDR revolution with many original titles from Netflix and Amazon. But we want to make it easier for users to find the latest movies and TV shows"
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:26:00 PMTV Plus in the US market
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:26:24 PM"Paired with Samsung CheckOut (works with PayPal), lets you see content."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:26:34 PM"This is your one-stop source for the greatest and latest 4K content."
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:26:52 PM
David Katzmaier 1/4/2017 10:27:07 PMFinding 4K content can be tough so TV Plus might be cool. Roku does the best job of finding 4K content I've seen.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:27:08 PMJoe Stinziano is back up.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:27:25 PM"QLED really is the complete TV experience. Stunning picture quality designs to blend TV into home in seamless entertainment."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:27:33 PMSound system time
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:27:33 PM"A great TV needs a superior audio experience."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:27:45 PM"We are making real progress thanks in part to our state-of-the-art audio lab in California."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:27:50 PMSoundbar with Dolby Atmos
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:28:01 PM"This year we're building out our line of premium, innovative soundbars."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:28:02 PMSamsung Sound+ sound bar
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:28:08 PMSamsung Soundbar Sound+
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:28:18 PM"The Sound+ can achieve bass as low as 35 hertz"
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:28:38 PM
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:28:40 PM"We've also created an easier installation process that requires not additional holes in the wall." Can attach directly to TV with mounting bracket.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:28:45 PM"Wireless Audio H7"
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:29:24 PM
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:30:17 PM"We're even transforming your computer monitor."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:30:33 PM31.5-inch curved LED PC monitor.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:30:55 PM"The premium curved monitor will be available in the US early this year."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:31:00 PMQLED TVs will ship starting in February.
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:31:12 PM
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:31:14 PMTVs/displays done it seems
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:31:22 PMAppliances time.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:31:34 PMJohn Herrington, SVP of Samsung Electronics America, is up. He's in charge of home appliances.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:31:49 PM"We're truly delivering unique appliances and customer enthusiasm is driving our growth."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:32:00 PMCalling back to AddWash washer and Family Hub fridge from last year.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:32:15 PMFamily Hub fridge was impressive. AddWash, not as much.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:32:16 PM"Although we have always focused on delivering gorgeous design ... have learned customers want choice and flexiblity."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:32:28 PM"In homes all around the world, doing laundry is a lengthy routine."
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:32:40 PM
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:32:40 PMWe are psyched for these new washer and dryers, though. Takes the LG TwinWash concept and executes it much more cleanly.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:32:50 PMWasher video
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:33:31 PMBasically, each unit is a top loader and has a second compartment in the lid that can handle a small, second load.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:33:40 PMNo separate pedestal to buy like with LG.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:33:58 PMSamsung video showing all four compartments working at once or individually.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:34:13 PM"Flex Wash and Flex Dry"
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:34:25 PM"We've learned from our popular active wash models that cusomters love the versaility of the built-in sink."