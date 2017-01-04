Samsung CES 2017 press conference | CNET
Samsung CES 2017 press conference

Samsung will show off its newest TVs and home appliances during an event in Las Vegas.

  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:34:30 PM
    Built in a second washer
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:34:37 PM
    5 cu ft bottom compartment, 1 cu ft top compartment in the washer
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:34:43 PM
    "No other washer offers this much capacity."
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:34:51 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:34:56 PM
    "Let's just imagine that you've returned from a family vacation. Everyone's clothes need washing. It's going to be a big laundry day."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:35:28 PM
    "The top compartment is also ideal for small loads. ... it's quick, it's easy and it saves energy."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:35:30 PM
    This is essentially an upgrade of the ActiveWash washer that had a built-in sink. Now the sink is a full blown washing compartment.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:35:54 PM
    "Now let's look at the dryer. Like FlexWash, Flex Dry has 2 zones." Special zone for delicates along with main zone.
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:35:54 PM
    7.5 cu ft dryer in compartment 1, no stats yet for lid compartment.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:36:09 PM
    "IOT enabled. Can start, stop and monitor any cycle from your smartphone."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:36:15 PM
    Both units are IoT enabled, can start, stop, and change cycles on your phone.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:36:17 PM
    "Now let's move to the ktichen."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:36:34 PM
    Built-in kitchen appliances up next.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:36:35 PM
    "Many consumers want built-in appliances for their dream homes. .. But many built-in appliances haven't evovled for years."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:36:40 PM
    Samsung launched line of built-in appliances.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:36:56 PM
    "Samsung is modernizing the built-in kitchen."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:37:00 PM
    Wall ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, and refrigerators.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:37:15 PM
    "It's more than just appearance. Our customers want superior performance as well."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:37:25 PM
    Essentially this is a play by Samsung to get even more high-end shine on its appliances brand.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:37:44 PM
    "In 2017, we will continue to expand our built-in line."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:37:50 PM
    Built-in market is typically high-end stuff.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:37:57 PM
    "Last year on this stage, we introduced the Family Hub refrigerator."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:38:01 PM
    Okay, Family Hub 2.0 now.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:38:15 PM
    "Family Hub is redefining kitchen, and customer response has exceeded our expcations."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:38:28 PM
    They're rolling FH out to 10 distinct fridge models. French door to four-door flex.
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:38:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:38:33 PM
    "All our popular French door refrigerators will be available with a Family Hub option."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:38:33 PM
    Family Hub 2.0
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:38:41 PM
    Video time
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:39:21 PM
    Video up showing the speech recognition feature. Family plays Pandora, gets it to switch to the camera screen, calls up a recipe and asks the voice to read the recipe. The voice doesn't actually read it in the video though.
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:39:37 PM
    All of what I just mentioned Alexa can do also.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:39:51 PM
    "Family Hub is all about food, family and entertainment. We're taking each of these functions to the next level."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:40:04 PM
    "First let's talk food management. If you recall, Family Hub includes cameras that let you see inside your fridge from your smartphone."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:40:25 PM
    With 2.0 "you can peak inside, build a shopping list on your phone or on the fridge's screen and have them delivered with partners ... like Groceries by MasterCard."
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:40:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:40:46 PM
    "Family Hub 2.0 makes this even easier and more personal. Every member of the family can create and customize their personal place on the Family Hub."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:04 PM
    "And now the entertainment options included with Family Hub 2.0 are even better."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:41:06 PM
    New user profiles lets you individualize notes, to-do lists, etc. Useful for families.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:10 PM
    2016 had music streaming and TV mirroring
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:15 PM
    This year adding popular apps like Spotify and iHeartRadio.
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:41:19 PM
    Spotify and iHeartRadio now part of the entertainment suite.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:22 PM
    "We've added voice recognition."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:34 PM
    "Samsung voice technology responds to your commands."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:41 PM
    "You can see how Family Hub has evolved."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:56 PM
    "First generaiton Family Hub customers will receive an upgrade, providing many of the functions we talked about today."
