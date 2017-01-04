Samsung CES 2017 press conference
Samsung will show off its newest TVs and home appliances during an event in Las Vegas.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:34:30 PMBuilt in a second washer
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:34:37 PM5 cu ft bottom compartment, 1 cu ft top compartment in the washer
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:34:43 PM"No other washer offers this much capacity."
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:34:51 PM
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:34:56 PM"Let's just imagine that you've returned from a family vacation. Everyone's clothes need washing. It's going to be a big laundry day."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:35:28 PM"The top compartment is also ideal for small loads. ... it's quick, it's easy and it saves energy."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:35:30 PMThis is essentially an upgrade of the ActiveWash washer that had a built-in sink. Now the sink is a full blown washing compartment.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:35:54 PM"Now let's look at the dryer. Like FlexWash, Flex Dry has 2 zones." Special zone for delicates along with main zone.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:35:54 PM7.5 cu ft dryer in compartment 1, no stats yet for lid compartment.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:36:09 PM"IOT enabled. Can start, stop and monitor any cycle from your smartphone."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:36:15 PMBoth units are IoT enabled, can start, stop, and change cycles on your phone.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:36:17 PM"Now let's move to the ktichen."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:36:34 PMBuilt-in kitchen appliances up next.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:36:35 PM"Many consumers want built-in appliances for their dream homes. .. But many built-in appliances haven't evovled for years."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:36:40 PMSamsung launched line of built-in appliances.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:36:56 PM"Samsung is modernizing the built-in kitchen."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:37:00 PMWall ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, and refrigerators.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:37:15 PM"It's more than just appearance. Our customers want superior performance as well."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:37:25 PMEssentially this is a play by Samsung to get even more high-end shine on its appliances brand.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:37:44 PM"In 2017, we will continue to expand our built-in line."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:37:50 PMBuilt-in market is typically high-end stuff.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:37:57 PM"Last year on this stage, we introduced the Family Hub refrigerator."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:38:01 PMOkay, Family Hub 2.0 now.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:38:15 PM"Family Hub is redefining kitchen, and customer response has exceeded our expcations."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:38:28 PMThey're rolling FH out to 10 distinct fridge models. French door to four-door flex.
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:38:31 PM
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:38:33 PM"All our popular French door refrigerators will be available with a Family Hub option."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:38:33 PMFamily Hub 2.0
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:38:41 PMVideo time
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:39:21 PMVideo up showing the speech recognition feature. Family plays Pandora, gets it to switch to the camera screen, calls up a recipe and asks the voice to read the recipe. The voice doesn't actually read it in the video though.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:39:37 PMAll of what I just mentioned Alexa can do also.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:39:51 PM"Family Hub is all about food, family and entertainment. We're taking each of these functions to the next level."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:40:04 PM"First let's talk food management. If you recall, Family Hub includes cameras that let you see inside your fridge from your smartphone."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:40:25 PMWith 2.0 "you can peak inside, build a shopping list on your phone or on the fridge's screen and have them delivered with partners ... like Groceries by MasterCard."
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:40:26 PM
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:40:46 PM"Family Hub 2.0 makes this even easier and more personal. Every member of the family can create and customize their personal place on the Family Hub."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:04 PM"And now the entertainment options included with Family Hub 2.0 are even better."
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:41:06 PMNew user profiles lets you individualize notes, to-do lists, etc. Useful for families.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:10 PM2016 had music streaming and TV mirroring
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:15 PMThis year adding popular apps like Spotify and iHeartRadio.
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:41:19 PMSpotify and iHeartRadio now part of the entertainment suite.
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:22 PM"We've added voice recognition."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:34 PM"Samsung voice technology responds to your commands."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:41 PM"You can see how Family Hub has evolved."
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:41:56 PM"First generaiton Family Hub customers will receive an upgrade, providing many of the functions we talked about today."