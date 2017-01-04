Samsung CES 2017 press conference | CNET
Samsung CES 2017 press conference

Samsung will show off its newest TVs and home appliances during an event in Las Vegas.

  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:42:10 PM
    Oh, this is smart. First gen FH users get "most" of these new features via upgrade.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:42:17 PM
    "We are truly leading the way in the connected kitchen."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:42:27 PM
    People who spent $5K-plus on FH1 last year are now less angry.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:42:32 PM
    "We're truly reaching higher with innovation that brings flexibility and choice to our customers."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:42:49 PM
    Next up is Alanna Cotton, VP of Samsung Electronics America. She's on the mobile team.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:06 PM
    "At Samsung, we are always striving to develp technology with purpose."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:23 PM
    "As Tim and my colleagues said earlier, 2017 is about recommiting to our customers. To thoughtful design and to technology that moves your life forward."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:30 PM
    "These are the core values that drive us to reach higher, every day."
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:43:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:42 PM
    "Take wearables, for example. Today people want more from their wearables than ever before."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:48 PM
    "To stay connected, even without their phone."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:58 PM
    "That's why we've developed some of the most advanced wearables on the market."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:44:14 PM
    "The Gear S3 has an award winning beautiful design that looks and feels like a traditional watch."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:44:39 PM
    "With Samsung Pay ... have the convenience to make payments from your wrist."
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:45:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:45:19 PM
    Under Armour fitness apps
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:46:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:46:44 PM
    "Today w're introducing the next generation of mobile computing. Premium PCs."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:46:46 PM
    New laptops coming up, looks like
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:46:56 PM
    (side note - PCs are the next generation of mobile computing?!)
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:47:22 PM
    "Before today, the world of Chromebooks and the world of Android apps were separate. We wondered, why can't you enjoy your favorite Android apps on your notebook. Now you can."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:47:31 PM
    Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:47:35 PM
    New Samsung Chromebook. Plus and Pro models.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:47:44 PM
    Plus version "will feature an ARM processor." The Pro will have an Intel processor.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:47:56 PM
    "These Chromebooks can run any of the 2M apps in the Google Play store."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:48:09 PM
    "These are premium laptops that are thin and light ... and easily convert from notebook to tablet in a snap."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:48:23 PM
    "These Chromebooks are the first to come with an embedded digitizer pen" that makes it easier to draw.
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:48:43 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:01 PM
    "We've got something great for Windows fans too. We recently launched the new Notebook 9 series."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:10 PM
    Lightest version is 1.8 pounds
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:16 PM
    Features Intel Kaby Lake processor
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:49:31 PM
    Kaby Lake Intel chip, with a 15-inch version and a discrete GPU
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:33 PM
    "For the US market, we're taking this performance to the next level with a custom 15-inch model that features a discrete GPU."
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:49:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:45 PM
    "The Notebook 9 delivers truly exceptional mobility for all of your adventures."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:55 PM
    "For many people gaming is serious business."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:49:56 PM
    Samsung gaming laptop incoming
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:50:13 PM
    "Today, I'm thrilled to announce our ground breaking gaming laptop."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:50:17 PM
    Video time again
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:50:57 PM
    Here's our preview of the Odyssey:
     
     

    Samsung's epic gaming Odyssey

    CNETThis new PC gaming laptop line has some unique design features and new Nvidia graphics.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:51:12 PM
    "Created a mobile gaming experience that rivals desktop"
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:51:22 PM
    "Carefully engineered heat venting system."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:51:37 PM
    "With a full 2.5mm of travel, it's super precise in its tactile response."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:51:50 PM
    "Equipped to let you play anywhere." 15 inch and 17 inch models
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:52:00 PM
    Both powered by Intel Core i7 processor
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:52:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:52:16 PM
    "For those times you need it, with a push of a button you can supercharge the processor."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:52:33 PM
    "We made the Odyssey's SSD and memory module easily replaceable."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:52:36 PM
    "Supercharge" button. Guessing it forces max clock rates from the CPU and GPU. Overclocking lite.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:52:49 PM
    "Powering your passions, that's what each of these devices is about."
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:53:16 PM
    "Because to us, technology is about unlocking your potential and reaching higher every day."
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:53:21 PM
    All the execs coming back out now.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:53:24 PM
    Tim Baxter and all the other execs are back on stage.
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:53:36 PM
    Baxter: "It represents tremendous progress against our vision."
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:53:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:53:45 PM
    Well, that's it
  • Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:53:51 PM
    End of presser. Thank you for watching
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:53:57 PM
    Pretty muted applause here in the auditorium
  • Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:54:02 PM
    Thanks for tuning in everyone!
  • Kent German 1/4/2017 10:54:34 PM
