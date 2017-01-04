Samsung CES 2017 press conference
Samsung will show off its newest TVs and home appliances during an event in Las Vegas.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:42:10 PMOh, this is smart. First gen FH users get "most" of these new features via upgrade.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:42:17 PM"We are truly leading the way in the connected kitchen."
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:42:27 PMPeople who spent $5K-plus on FH1 last year are now less angry.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:42:32 PM"We're truly reaching higher with innovation that brings flexibility and choice to our customers."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:42:49 PMNext up is Alanna Cotton, VP of Samsung Electronics America. She's on the mobile team.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:06 PM"At Samsung, we are always striving to develp technology with purpose."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:23 PM"As Tim and my colleagues said earlier, 2017 is about recommiting to our customers. To thoughtful design and to technology that moves your life forward."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:30 PM"These are the core values that drive us to reach higher, every day."
-
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:43:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:42 PM"Take wearables, for example. Today people want more from their wearables than ever before."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:48 PM"To stay connected, even without their phone."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:43:58 PM"That's why we've developed some of the most advanced wearables on the market."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:44:14 PM"The Gear S3 has an award winning beautiful design that looks and feels like a traditional watch."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:44:39 PM"With Samsung Pay ... have the convenience to make payments from your wrist."
-
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:45:16 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:45:19 PMUnder Armour fitness apps
-
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:46:30 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:46:44 PM"Today w're introducing the next generation of mobile computing. Premium PCs."
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:46:46 PMNew laptops coming up, looks like
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:46:56 PM(side note - PCs are the next generation of mobile computing?!)
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:47:22 PM"Before today, the world of Chromebooks and the world of Android apps were separate. We wondered, why can't you enjoy your favorite Android apps on your notebook. Now you can."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:47:31 PMSamsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:47:35 PMNew Samsung Chromebook. Plus and Pro models.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:47:44 PMPlus version "will feature an ARM processor." The Pro will have an Intel processor.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:47:56 PM"These Chromebooks can run any of the 2M apps in the Google Play store."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:48:09 PM"These are premium laptops that are thin and light ... and easily convert from notebook to tablet in a snap."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:48:23 PM"These Chromebooks are the first to come with an embedded digitizer pen" that makes it easier to draw.
-
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:48:43 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:01 PM"We've got something great for Windows fans too. We recently launched the new Notebook 9 series."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:10 PMLightest version is 1.8 pounds
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:16 PMFeatures Intel Kaby Lake processor
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:49:31 PMKaby Lake Intel chip, with a 15-inch version and a discrete GPU
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:33 PM"For the US market, we're taking this performance to the next level with a custom 15-inch model that features a discrete GPU."
-
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:49:41 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:45 PM"The Notebook 9 delivers truly exceptional mobility for all of your adventures."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:49:55 PM"For many people gaming is serious business."
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:49:56 PMSamsung gaming laptop incoming
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:50:13 PM"Today, I'm thrilled to announce our ground breaking gaming laptop."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:50:17 PMVideo time again
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:50:57 PMHere's our preview of the Odyssey:
Samsung's epic gaming OdysseyCNETThis new PC gaming laptop line has some unique design features and new Nvidia graphics.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:51:12 PM"Created a mobile gaming experience that rivals desktop"
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:51:22 PM"Carefully engineered heat venting system."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:51:37 PM"With a full 2.5mm of travel, it's super precise in its tactile response."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:51:50 PM"Equipped to let you play anywhere." 15 inch and 17 inch models
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:52:00 PMBoth powered by Intel Core i7 processor
-
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:52:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:52:16 PM"For those times you need it, with a push of a button you can supercharge the processor."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:52:33 PM"We made the Odyssey's SSD and memory module easily replaceable."
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:52:36 PM"Supercharge" button. Guessing it forces max clock rates from the CPU and GPU. Overclocking lite.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:52:49 PM"Powering your passions, that's what each of these devices is about."
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:53:16 PM"Because to us, technology is about unlocking your potential and reaching higher every day."
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:53:21 PMAll the execs coming back out now.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:53:24 PMTim Baxter and all the other execs are back on stage.
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:53:36 PMBaxter: "It represents tremendous progress against our vision."
-
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:53:45 PM
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:53:45 PMWell, that's it
-
Rich Brown 1/4/2017 10:53:51 PMEnd of presser. Thank you for watching
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:53:57 PMPretty muted applause here in the auditorium
-
Shara Tibken 1/4/2017 10:54:02 PMThanks for tuning in everyone!
-
Kent German 1/4/2017 10:54:34 PM