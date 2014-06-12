Hello, everyone! Welcome to CNET's live blog of Samsung's "colorful" tablet event.

Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event
Samsung is hosting a "Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color" event at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden theater on Thursday, June 12.
Anne Dujmovic 6/12/2014 11:15:26 PM
Kent German 6/12/2014 10:42:13 PMYou can follow Shara and David on Twitter at @sharatibken and @DavidCarnoy.
Kent German 6/12/2014 10:37:23 PMHello, everyone! Welcome to CNET's live blog of Samsung's "colorful" tablet event.
Kent German 6/12/2014 10:39:08 PMThe event scheduled to start at 4pm PT/7pm ET, but I've heard from our team on the ground that things are running a bit late.
Kent German 6/12/2014 10:41:04 PMBringing you this event from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York are Shara Tibken and David Carnoy. Sarah Tew will have the photos.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:42:11 PMAlright we finally made it inside.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:42:18 PMWe're all getting set up and ready to go.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:42:40 PMThis is in Manhattan's Madison Square Garden, but in the theater, not the stadium where the Knicks play. Samsung didn't need THAT much space.
Kent German 6/12/2014 10:43:23 PMHi, Shara!
Kent German 6/12/2014 10:43:27 PMOur preshow with Brian Tong, Donald Bell, and Eric Franklin is now live. Please refresh your page if you don't see the video.
Kent German 6/12/2014 10:44:52 PM@josh: Our live blog will start at about 4pm. Brian's live show is happening now.
Kent German 6/12/2014 10:45:48 PM@SharaTibken: And the Rangers!
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:46:14 PMOh yes, and the Rangers. haha.
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 10:46:19 PMI was here last night at the Rangers game -- in the actual MSG.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:46:55 PMIt's really dark in here. We all had to walk down to our seats while trying not to wipe out on the stairs. haha. I haven't seen anyone trip yet, which is amazing.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:47:12 PMThe event will start in about 15 minutes.
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 10:47:19 PMI saw the Barnes & Noble CEO on the way in. There are lots of "partners" here tonight.
SongNotSung 6/12/2014 10:47:37 PMCould these tablets actually have REAL METAL sides? The graphic on Samsung's youtube site looks like a gold colored metal edge
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:48:41 PMThere are two large screens at the stage in front of us. They say "Samsung Galaxy Premiere 2014. Tab Into Color."
Kent German 6/12/2014 10:49:18 PM@SongNotSung: Samsung's never been big on metal so far.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 10:49:32 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 10:49:33 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 10:49:35 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 10:49:36 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 10:49:38 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:49:59 PMIt's pretty safe to say this is about tablets. Samsung has launched a ton already this year - three Tab/Note Pros, several Tab 4s, and then it had the agreement with Barnes and Noble for the Nook. We'll have to see what's different with this batch.
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 10:50:03 PMI am wondering how much it costs to rent this place out.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 10:50:04 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 10:50:06 PM
Kent German 6/12/2014 10:51:49 PMFor our live bloggers: How was the running of the bloggers to the seats? Chaotic? Orderly?
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:52:38 PMIt was chaotic, as usual. We had to wait in line right inside MSG, then there was a rush to the auditorium ... where we stood in a sweltering hot hallway for about 40 minutes.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:53:03 PMThere are a ton of reporters here, but also a lot of Samsung execs, partners, etc.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:53:44 PMRight now a videographer is shining a bright light in my face. I might have gotten sunburned from that. haha. j/k
sarahtew 6/12/2014 10:54:08 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 10:54:38 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 10:55:15 PMWe're getting the warning to take our seats for the show to begin. Woot!
sarahtew 6/12/2014 10:55:41 PM
Ariel Nunez, Shara Tibken, David Carnoy, Roger Cheng... ready for action in the 3rd row.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:01:25 PMOk. The music has stopped. Show time.