We're starting with a countdown from 5 on the screens in front of us.

Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event
Samsung is hosting a "Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color" event at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden theater on Thursday, June 12.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:01:39 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:01:39 PMWe're starting with a countdown from 5 on the screens in front of us.
-
Kent German 6/12/2014 11:02:04 PMPlease note that comments will be suspended during the show. See you on the other side!
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:02:04 PMGregory Lee, head of Samsung in the US, also is sitting in the front row.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:02:12 PMNow time for a video
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:02:20 PMInnovation has take display technology to places it's never been before, it says
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:02:40 PM"Tonight, discover a brand-new viewing experience," the short video says.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:02:57 PMSenior director for Samsung Telecommunications America, Ryan Bidan, is the emcee tonight.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:03:22 PMBidan is wearing jeans and a suit jacket, quite a bit more casual than most Samsung execs.
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:03:38 PMBidan: thanking everyone in Brazil for taking a break from football match to watch the webcast.
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:04:10 PMBidan: We're very excited to unveil our new line of devices. To get us started, I'd like to invite to stage DJ Lee, president, head of sales and marketing for the IT and mobile communications division of Samsung Electronics
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:04:21 PMhis title is quite a mouthful, but he's a top guy at Samsung's HQ in Korea
-
Anne Dujmovic 6/12/2014 11:04:24 PMCNET live show with Brian Tong, Donald Bell, and Eric Franklin (above). Call: 1-888-900-CNET and tweet: #CNETLive.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:04:34 PMLee: Thanking customers for choosing the Galaxy S5.
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:05:02 PMLee: I promise you that this relentless innovation will never stop. We keep improving our product to bring you the innovation you want. As we have always said, our inspiration comes from you.
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:05:11 PMThe projector (s) they are using is very impressive. Very sharp images on giant screen.
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:05:26 PMTwo screens actually side by side.
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:05:35 PMLee: We are here today to introduce another example of Samsung's commitment to its customers. Innovation in the tablet market is not an exception. For Samsung, our succesful growth in tablets is well aligned with market.
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:06:02 PMLee: One industry analyst estimates tablet shipments could reach 290M units this year.
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:06:34 PMLee: We have made amazing commitments to tablets because we strong believe in its market potential. We have devoted sig resources not only to hardware excellence but also content, better usage experiences.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:06:52 PMLee: In 2011, Samsung's market share in tablets was less than 10%. In the three years since, Samsung has doubled its market share to more than 22%.
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:07:12 PMThat's more market share than I thought they had.
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:07:15 PMLee: Now I am very excited to tell you about the next line of product that will continue this moment. This draws the line between the tablets currently availble and what comes next.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:07:21 PMLee; Allow me to introduce the Galaxy Tab S
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:07:25 PMWe're seeing a video now
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:07:36 PMJust showing a light going around the edges of the screen
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:07:40 PMThey do give away a lot of tablets with TVs.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:07:47 PMOk, now we're seeing the design. Looks a lot like a HUGE Galaxy S5
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:08:35 PMLee: This Samsung Galxy Tab S comes in 8.4 and 10.5 inch variations. This new tablet raised the bar for tablet viewing experience with super AMOLED display
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:08:48 PMLee: Images are richer, brighter. "It's simply beatiful."
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:09:05 PMLee: 6.6 milimeters thin. Comes with "stylish and practical" accessories."
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:09:19 PM(shows a photo of someone wearing a Gear watch and holding the tablet)
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:09:37 PMLee: Sidesync 3.0. If your Galaxy smartphone rings in another room, you can get a call directly on your tablet.