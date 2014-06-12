The larger version weighs almost exactly the same as the iPad Air. 1 pound.

Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event
Samsung is hosting a "Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color" event at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden theater on Thursday, June 12.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:09:42 PM
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:09:44 PMThe larger version weighs almost exactly the same as the iPad Air. 1 pound.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:10:01 PMLee: Furthermore, you can acccess your desktop Windows computer through your tablet.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:10:11 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:10:13 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:10:20 PMLee: We have prepared a wide range of premium content and services developed both by Samsung and through collaboration with important partners.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:10:43 PMLee: Papergarden, Samsung's service (looks like magazine)., Milk Music, which is Samsung's music service powered by Slacker
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:10:48 PMSamsung WatchOn also is on this.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:11:11 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:11:14 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:11:31 PMLee: Other partners include Hulu for MyLibrary, that allows users to access a wide range of entertainment, books, magazines. Netflix for HD content for the first time for Galaxy users. FlipBoard for helping to build out Content Home.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:11:48 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:12:08 PMLee: Galaxy Tab S - unprecedented productivity. .. Child friendly kids mode. (that's getting claps)
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:12:13 PMInteresting that they are talking more about software instead of the hardware specs.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:12:20 PMLee: Kids mode is really good for parents. Let them play long and be creative with Galaxy Tab s.
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:12:23 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:12:25 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:12:39 PMLee: Launch of Galaxy Tab S brings our customer the expeireince they've asked for in a way only Samsung can provide.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:12:54 PMLee: Elegant and ultraportable mobile devcies with services and content developed by Samsung and our renowned partners
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:13:03 PMLee: I hope you like this.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:13:04 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:13:05 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:13:15 PMLee is wrapping up his remarks.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:13:20 PM(but don't worry, we're not done yet)
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:13:30 PMBidan is back on stage.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:13:39 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:13:46 PMSVP at Samsung Electronics America Michael Abary now taking the stage.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:13:53 PMAbary oversees PCs, etc.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:14:17 PMAbary: I think you'll agree tablets have evolved significantly over the past few years. ... They've become part of our daily lives more than ever. Today we hardly know what we do without them.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:14:58 PMAbary: Web browsing, games, were the top usage before. Now we're using tablets mostly to watch video. (but shows chart showing top 3 are web browsing, watching video, social networking)
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:15:05 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:15:06 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:15:07 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:15:07 PMAbary: Need display that shows picture quality of our best TVs.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:15:52 PMAbary: We're leveraging our core competency in display technology ... delivering the optimum viewing experience. The Tab S, simply put, is our best tablet ever. Elevating it to flagship status in our portfolio. World's first Super AMOLED display tablet
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:16:15 PMAbary: 3 ways revolutionize. First is display. Most advanced WQXGA Super AMOLED dispaly on the market. resolution 2560X1600
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:16:27 PMSecond - design. This is Samsung's thinnest and lightest tablet ever, Abary says.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:16:43 PMNext, connectviity. Works seamlessly with phones and laptops. Fourth is security, Abary says.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:16:53 PMAbary: Now let's go back to the super AMOLED display. We're seeing a video now
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:17:01 PMThat resolution is 2x HD or 2K (half of 4K TV).
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:17:07 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:17:09 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:17:11 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:17:12 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:17:21 PMAbary: Watch the transformation of colors in this forest. That final immsersive burst of lush green you're seeing is like the experience you'll see on the Tab S