Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event
Samsung is hosting a "Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color" event at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden theater on Thursday, June 12.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:17:46 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:17:58 PMNow seeing an image of a tiger. Saying contrast is better. Better level of detail for the eye. More colors, delivered more dynamically. The Tab S delivers the ultimate viewing experience elevated to an emotional experience.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:18:21 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:18:23 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:18:40 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:18:42 PMAbary: Not just about pixel density but also pixel quality. ... the key is super AMOLED and LCD screens produce colors differenlty. LCD needs backlight. All these layers block out some of the light that would otherwise reach eye. Also add to thickness of display, and backlight has to remain on, so it draws more power.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:19:07 PMAbary: On the other hand, Super AMOLED is emissive. Direct, unimpeded colors and detail. With AMOLED, each and every pixel is alive.
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:19:08 PMThe question, of course, is whether this display is significantly better than the iPad's Retina display.
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:19:22 PMWe won't know until we get them in the lab.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:19:26 PMAbary: 4 advantage - wide color range, deep contrast, Samsung's adaptive display, and outdoor visiblity.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:19:47 PMAbary: Important to have display that accurately reproduces colors. Isn't it mportant to have a true-to-live viewing experience?
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:20:03 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:20:04 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:20:06 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:20:07 PMAbary: Galaxy Tab S is the only tablet that gets you closer to life with real colors.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:20:12 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:20:14 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:20:28 PMWe're now looking at a "chromaticity diagram." (whatever the heck that is. Showing us a color scale, bascially)
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:20:32 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:20:57 PMAbary: Super AMOLED covers more than 90% of Adobe RGB. That means, with AMOLED, we're revealing about 20% more of the color spectrum our eyes expect to see.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:21:00 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:21:01 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:21:05 PMAbary: Much richer cyans and greens.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:21:33 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:21:34 PMAbary: they get closer to real-life colors than ever before. Color accuracy appeals to more than the artistic set. It has practical applications as well.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:21:35 PM
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:21:37 PMAll these images are being displayed on probably a couple of $100,000 projectors.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:21:50 PMAbary: Let's say you're shopping online with LCD tablet. Order a shirt and it ends up being a different color when you get it.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:22:03 PMAbary: With this device, what you see is what you get. The visual clarify is absolutely stunning.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:22:37 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:22:38 PMAbary - depth and image quality made possible with Super AMOLED's contrast. Contrast 100X better than conventional LCD. Also can get true black because can completely turn off pixels.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:22:38 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:22:54 PMAbary: With deeper blacks, you get so much more detail, even in the darkest parts of an image.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:23:09 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:23:10 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:23:11 PMAbary: We believe a display should adapt to the type of content being viewed, as well as the environment it's being used in.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:23:38 PMAbary: when you're reading an ebook, adaptive dispaly sharpens the text.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:23:51 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:23:53 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:24:01 PMAbary: Also, since tablets are portable, they're meant to be used anywhere in any kind of light. Whether at home or on subway, coffee shop, Tab S adapts to the environment.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:24:16 PMAbary: automatically adjusts white balance.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:24:56 PMIn additional to adptive display, Tab S have 3 modes - AMOLED Cinema Mode, AMOLED Photo Mode and Basic mode for RGB color accuracy.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:25:03 PMAbary: Really excels when using it outdoors.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:25:18 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:25:20 PM