Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event
Samsung is hosting a "Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color" event at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden theater on Thursday, June 12.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:25:26 PMAbary: Think about how unsatisfying it is to read a book or watch movies on a tablet in bright sunlight. You don't do it but you should be able to.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:25:51 PMAbary: Can enjoy best display quality possible outdoors. Local contrast breaks down contrast into three parts - bright, medium bright and dark.
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:26:07 PMThe way Samsung is talking this will be the best tablet display ever made. The problem is all these companies say the display is that much better with each generation, so there's little or no room for improvement. Where do we go from here?
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:26:17 PMAbary: Super AMOLED display is also 40% less reflective than an LCD display. Can see clearly and beautifully.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:26:43 PMAbary: Another aspect is mDNIe, which is used in its TVs. (have no idea what that is but apparently helps picture quality?)
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:26:58 PMAbary: 11+ hours of video playback at 1080p
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:27:18 PMAbary: We just talked about the amazing display. Now let's talk about wha tyou can see on it.
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:27:20 PMBattery life on the iPad is rated at around 10 hours of video playback.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:27:37 PM(side note - these photos look like fashion ads)
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:28:18 PMAbary: We've created Content Home where video, news, etc, are in one screen. Keeps up to date on messages. When I need to work, there's easy access to spreadsheets and emails as well. When want to be entertained, partners with content providers.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:28:47 PMAbary: Netflix will be available in HD, making the Tab S one of the selected few tablets to offer Netflix at 1080p. YouTube in full HD.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:29:13 PMAbary: Galaxy Tab S is about to take the digital magaine to the next level. Papergarden from Samsung provides magazines customized for Tab S. Colors are richer, etc.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:29:42 PMAbary: You can find all the magazines downloaded in Papergarden and can also watch video. Potential to inform and educate.
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:30:05 PMAbary: Brought together an exciting roster of innovative partners. Pleased to announce a brand new collaboration between Conde Nast and Samsung.
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:30:18 PMTom Wallace, editorial director of Conde Nast, takes the stage with Abary.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:30:38 PMWallace: we will be bringing many of our iconic brands to the Tab S. Vogue, Glamour, Vanity Fair, GQ etc
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:30:58 PMWallace: We love having our magazines on devices that can render them beautiful.
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:31:07 PMI do have a Vanity Fair subscription.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:31:33 PMWallance: With the Tab S, the look of our digital content is given a quality boost plus an interactive tablet experience you can take anywhere.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:31:46 PMWallace: Golf Digest magazine shows interactive golf swing images, etc.
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:32:21 PMAbary: The possiblities are really exciting for content partnerships so readers can take full advanage of this display. Next partner is National Geographic.
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:32:39 PMSome of the commenters are wondering why I am mentioning Apple. I don't know, why would you mention Apple when it comes to the tablet market?
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:32:46 PMAdam Sutherland, SVP of global strategy and business development at National Geographic, joins Abary on stage.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:32:55 PMSutherland: Anyone working in our industry will know the value of Tab S.
-
