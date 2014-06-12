Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event
Samsung is hosting a "Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color" event at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden theater on Thursday, June 12.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:33:12 PMSutherland, easiest way to demonstrate appeal of this is with our 50 greatest photos of all time app.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:33:33 PMSutherland: Award-winning monthly magazine is now in Papergarden.
Matt 6/12/2014 11:33:34 PMWhy so many references to Apple, Dave?
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:33:58 PMSutherland wraps up.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:34:15 PMNext partner "brings the super hero to the super AMOLED," Abary says.
Matt 6/12/2014 11:34:18 PMI like the look of the 8.4.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:34:24 PMLooks like Marvel
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:34:26 PMYep.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:34:50 PMSo this one is Jarvis speaking
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:35:12 PMJoe Quesada, chief creative officer at Marvel Entertainment, is on stage now.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:35:23 PMQuesada: As we all know, people's lives are powered by Samsung's amazing technology.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:35:36 PMQuesada: I'm here to announce ... (he's interrupted by Jarvis)
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:36:22 PMQuesada: The Avengers partnership with Samsung and Marvel.
SongNotSung 6/12/2014 11:36:39 PMIs magazine content on a tablet really a big deal...seems to me they can't sell the paper editions anymore so they are trying to sell them on tablet...Have magazine subscriptions on tablets been successful?
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:36:52 PMJarvis - in the near future, people will see Samsung's innovative products in Avengers movies.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:37:24 PMAvengers Age of Ultron (so sorry, guys, not sure if that's right) will feature Samsung devices. (product placement shoutout at a tech announcement. Yay?)
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:38:03 PMOther partners on the list include WSJ, NYT, Washington Post, Economist, etc
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:38:17 PMSamsung Galaxy Gifts widget. Offers tailored to users.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:38:29 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:38:43 PM$20 free in-game credit for Asphalt 8. From Marvel, free three-month subscription to Marvel Unlimited. Free 6 month subscription to Economist. Over 30 offers in all.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:38:56 PMGalaxy Essential widge for Samsung apps.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:39:01 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:39:22 PMFree offers from Google Play. Right out of the box, Tab S comes preloaded with even more great content. Partnered with Google Play for content that can be enjoyed across devices, Abary said.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:39:39 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:39:40 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:40:12 PMAbary: Shape, GQ, Cosmo offers. Google Music. Also get the film Gravity for free. (though odd - they called it a "short film" That did not seem short to me)
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:40:21 PM
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:40:41 PMThey may apparently have some new headphones at the event.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:40:45 PMAbary: Designed a no-ads streaming music service called Milk Music. Improves new music discovery, making it faster than ever to find a new song. Incredibly easy to use b/c of innovative user experience.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:40:53 PM
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:40:55 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:41:00 PMAbary: Milk starts with a distinctive circular dial, inspired by analog dial.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:41:15 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:41:23 PMAbary now showing off Milk Music. Samsung announced this awhile ago.
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:41:45 PM
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:41:57 PMAbary: Milk Music makes listening to music easier and more enjoyable than ever.