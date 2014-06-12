Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event | CNET

Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event

Samsung is hosting a "Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color" event at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden theater on Thursday, June 12.

  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:33:12 PM
    Sutherland, easiest way to demonstrate appeal of this is with our 50 greatest photos of all time app.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:33:33 PM
    Sutherland: Award-winning monthly magazine is now in Papergarden.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:33:33 PM
  • Matt 6/12/2014 11:33:34 PM
    Why so many references to Apple, Dave?
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:33:34 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:33:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:33:58 PM
    Sutherland wraps up.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:34:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:34:15 PM
    Next partner "brings the super hero to the super AMOLED," Abary says.
  • Matt 6/12/2014 11:34:18 PM
    I like the look of the 8.4.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:34:24 PM
    Looks like Marvel
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:34:26 PM
    Yep.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:34:50 PM
    So this one is Jarvis speaking
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:34:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:35:12 PM
    Joe Quesada, chief creative officer at Marvel Entertainment, is on stage now.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:35:23 PM
    Quesada: As we all know, people's lives are powered by Samsung's amazing technology.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:35:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:35:36 PM
    Quesada: I'm here to announce ... (he's interrupted by Jarvis)
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:36:22 PM
    Quesada: The Avengers partnership with Samsung and Marvel.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:36:36 PM
  • SongNotSung 6/12/2014 11:36:39 PM
    Is magazine content on a tablet really a big deal...seems to me they can't sell the paper editions anymore so they are trying to sell them on tablet...Have magazine subscriptions on tablets been successful?
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:36:52 PM
    Jarvis - in the near future, people will see Samsung's innovative products in Avengers movies.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:37:24 PM
    Avengers Age of Ultron (so sorry, guys, not sure if that's right) will feature Samsung devices. (product placement shoutout at a tech announcement. Yay?)
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:38:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:38:03 PM
    Other partners on the list include WSJ, NYT, Washington Post, Economist, etc
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:38:17 PM
    Samsung Galaxy Gifts widget. Offers tailored to users.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:38:28 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:38:29 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:38:43 PM
    $20 free in-game credit for Asphalt 8. From Marvel, free three-month subscription to Marvel Unlimited. Free 6 month subscription to Economist. Over 30 offers in all.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:38:56 PM
    Galaxy Essential widge for Samsung apps.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:39:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:39:22 PM
    Free offers from Google Play. Right out of the box, Tab S comes preloaded with even more great content. Partnered with Google Play for content that can be enjoyed across devices, Abary said.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:39:39 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:39:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:40:12 PM
    Abary: Shape, GQ, Cosmo offers. Google Music. Also get the film Gravity for free. (though odd - they called it a "short film" That did not seem short to me)
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:40:21 PM
  • David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:40:41 PM
    They may apparently have some new headphones at the event.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:40:45 PM
    Abary: Designed a no-ads streaming music service called Milk Music. Improves new music discovery, making it faster than ever to find a new song. Incredibly easy to use b/c of innovative user experience.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:40:53 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:40:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:41:00 PM
    Abary: Milk starts with a distinctive circular dial, inspired by analog dial.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:41:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:41:23 PM
    Abary now showing off Milk Music. Samsung announced this awhile ago.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:41:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:41:57 PM
    Abary: Milk Music makes listening to music easier and more enjoyable than ever.
