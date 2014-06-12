Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event | CNET

Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event

Samsung is hosting a "Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color" event at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden theater on Thursday, June 12.

  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:42:08 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:42:15 PM
    Abary: Music, movies, magazine, all on the world's first high resolution, super AMOLED tablet.
  • David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:42:17 PM
    Samsung is starting to sound more like Amazon.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:42:23 PM
    Now a brief video, which really does look like a Vogue ad. ha
  • David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:42:50 PM
    Here come some specs...
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:42:58 PM
    Abary: We've talked a lot about the amazing display on the Tab S. 6.6 millimeters thin. Stack of about 5 credit cards. One of the world's thinnest tablets and thinner than even some smartphones.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:43:02 PM
  • David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:43:11 PM
    It's thinner than the iPad by 1mm.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:43:33 PM
    Abary: It's unbelieveable how thin it is. The slim, light design makes it comfortable and easy to use anywhere. Tab S is finally crafted with a modern, sleek look
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:43:41 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:43:42 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:43:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:43:59 PM
    Abary: Sure to turn heads wherever you go. Maintains design continuity with the Galaxy S5. To create a more premium look, we trimmed it in gold to give it an aura of luxury.
  • David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:44:01 PM
    "Aura of luxury"
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:44:13 PM
    Abary: This is our new standard in slimness (in terms of bezel).
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:44:27 PM
    Abary: Weights only 465 grams for 10.5 inch. 294 grams for 8.4 inch.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:44:40 PM
    Titanium bronze and dazzling white.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:44:57 PM
    Swappable covers - book cover and simple cover. White, blue, ivory, red, black.
  • David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:45:02 PM
    Notice how Samsung never mentions Apple. Just refers to them as the "competition."
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:45:14 PM
    Book cover folds to achieve three different plans to get you the best angle for your need, Abary said.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:45:32 PM
    Abary: Also an ergonomic Bluetooth keyboard. This ultraslim accessory is secured with a clasp
  • David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:45:33 PM
    The covers are nice. No word on pricing.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:04 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:07 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:46:08 PM
    Abary: There's more to come in just a moment. By far, the most remarkable innovation is the unparalleled, immersive, Tab S viewing experience. ... There is simply nothing else like it.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:08 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:10 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:11 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:14 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:15 PM
  • David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:46:23 PM
    The main marketing message is how good the "viewing experience" is.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:46:39 PM
    now we're going to hear about connectivity.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:47:04 PM
    Bidan: You can't have a satisfying ecosystem of devices without superior connectivity. Tab S connects to laptops, smartphones
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:47:22 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:47:24 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:47:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:47:55 PM
    Bidan: Our connectivity goes way beyond device to device. Only tablet mfg that supports voice calls on tablets. Global version provides person to person calls.
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:48:21 PM
    Bidan: We've got SideSync for LTE and WiFi. Connect and mirror S5 on Tab S. Can also use call forwarding feature.
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:48:47 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:48:49 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:48:50 PM
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:48:52 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:49:07 PM
    Can make a call over Wifi on Tab S
  • sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:49:14 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:50:15 PM
    Bidan: Nick can take a call on the Tab S without having to get his phone from the bedroom. Along with call forwarding, can transfer files form Tab S to phone without a data cable using Side Sync. (does this mean Samsung is giving up on NFC? I think you used to transfer data by tapping Samsung devices together)
