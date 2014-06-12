Abary: Music, movies, magazine, all on the world's first high resolution, super AMOLED tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event
Samsung is hosting a "Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color" event at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden theater on Thursday, June 12.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:42:08 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:42:15 PMAbary: Music, movies, magazine, all on the world's first high resolution, super AMOLED tablet.
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:42:17 PMSamsung is starting to sound more like Amazon.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:42:23 PMNow a brief video, which really does look like a Vogue ad. ha
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:42:50 PMHere come some specs...
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:42:58 PMAbary: We've talked a lot about the amazing display on the Tab S. 6.6 millimeters thin. Stack of about 5 credit cards. One of the world's thinnest tablets and thinner than even some smartphones.
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:43:02 PM
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:43:11 PMIt's thinner than the iPad by 1mm.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:43:33 PMAbary: It's unbelieveable how thin it is. The slim, light design makes it comfortable and easy to use anywhere. Tab S is finally crafted with a modern, sleek look
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:43:41 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:43:42 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:43:44 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:43:59 PMAbary: Sure to turn heads wherever you go. Maintains design continuity with the Galaxy S5. To create a more premium look, we trimmed it in gold to give it an aura of luxury.
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:44:01 PM"Aura of luxury"
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:44:13 PMAbary: This is our new standard in slimness (in terms of bezel).
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:44:27 PMAbary: Weights only 465 grams for 10.5 inch. 294 grams for 8.4 inch.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:44:40 PMTitanium bronze and dazzling white.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:44:57 PMSwappable covers - book cover and simple cover. White, blue, ivory, red, black.
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:45:02 PMNotice how Samsung never mentions Apple. Just refers to them as the "competition."
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:45:14 PMBook cover folds to achieve three different plans to get you the best angle for your need, Abary said.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:45:32 PMAbary: Also an ergonomic Bluetooth keyboard. This ultraslim accessory is secured with a clasp
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:45:33 PMThe covers are nice. No word on pricing.
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:04 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:46:08 PMAbary: There's more to come in just a moment. By far, the most remarkable innovation is the unparalleled, immersive, Tab S viewing experience. ... There is simply nothing else like it.
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:08 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:10 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:11 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:14 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:46:15 PM
-
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:46:23 PMThe main marketing message is how good the "viewing experience" is.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:46:39 PMnow we're going to hear about connectivity.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:47:04 PMBidan: You can't have a satisfying ecosystem of devices without superior connectivity. Tab S connects to laptops, smartphones
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:47:22 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:47:24 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:47:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:47:55 PMBidan: Our connectivity goes way beyond device to device. Only tablet mfg that supports voice calls on tablets. Global version provides person to person calls.
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:48:21 PMBidan: We've got SideSync for LTE and WiFi. Connect and mirror S5 on Tab S. Can also use call forwarding feature.
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:48:47 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:48:49 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:48:50 PM
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:48:52 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:49:07 PMCan make a call over Wifi on Tab S
-
sarahtew 6/12/2014 11:49:14 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:50:15 PMBidan: Nick can take a call on the Tab S without having to get his phone from the bedroom. Along with call forwarding, can transfer files form Tab S to phone without a data cable using Side Sync. (does this mean Samsung is giving up on NFC? I think you used to transfer data by tapping Samsung devices together)