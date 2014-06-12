Samsung Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color event
Samsung is hosting a "Galaxy Premiere Tab into Color" event at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden theater on Thursday, June 12.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:50:43 PMBidan: You can also connect Tab S to your PC using Remote PC. Share files between the two seamlessly.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:51:00 PMBidan: Can also connect a group of Tab S users in the same room. Can all edit document at the same time.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:51:17 PMBidan: WebEx also built in. Can share meeting materials with ease.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:51:54 PMBidan: Normally you have to worry about where the devices are, what kinds of connections are available. Now Quick Connect analyzes all factors and figures out best way to connect. This means convergence features are finally easy to use.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:52:13 PMBidan: Tab S, like hte Galaxy S 5, has 802.11ac MIMO (the newest standard of WiFi).
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:52:28 PMBidan: Has download booster to download items faster. 30 seconds for a gigabyte download.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:52:51 PMBidan: Can see how multiwindows, simultaneous app loading, etc. make Tab S a true multitasker's dream come true
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:53:04 PMNow on to security.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:53:16 PMBidan: Today we all expect and need top-tier security. With a Galaxy Tab S, it comes standard.
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:53:37 PMHaven't mentioned the processor yet...
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:53:43 PMBidan: GS5 has a private mode where certain file types can be kept secure b/c only your fingerprint can unlock them. The Tab S also has a fingerprint scanner.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:53:57 PMBidan: Multiuser mode. People in same household use the same tablet.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:54:24 PMBidan: Imagine your turn is activated with the swipe of your finger. With fingerprint recognition, up to 8 people can have their own homescreen, apps, own private mode, etc.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:54:47 PMBidan: Fingerprint detection also integrated with Samsung's Knox security platform. (this is used by business users)
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:55:07 PMFor both LTE and WiFi versions, launch dates and prices may vary by region. For the US, both sizes avialble in July with LTE laucnhing shortly thereafter.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:55:20 PM10.5 Wifi verson starts at $499. 8.4 inch model only $399.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:55:30 PMCheers for the pricing. Those are both for 16GB versions.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:55:40 PMTab S mobile broadcast film now.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:56:01 PMShowing us how great the display is on the Galaxy Tab S.
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:56:11 PMThere is a micro SD expansion slot that accepts cards up to 128GB. They didn't mention that.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:56:34 PMBidan: As you've seen, the Galaxy Tab S takes us from the dark ages of display technology to enlightenment. Content partnerships make for a very exciting future. Extends and eases capabilties while also protecting data.
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:56:40 PMFor me the expandable memory option is a key feature.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:56:51 PMBidan: We're gladly putting the flag in teh ground, with this, our flagship in the tablet category, the Galaxy Tab S
David Carnoy 6/12/2014 11:57:04 PMWe appear to be wrapping up.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:57:08 PMBidan telling us there are two "experience zones" for everyone to play with the tablets
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:57:16 PMAnd that's it
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:57:39 PM2 new tablets with high-end Super AMOLED screens.
Shara Tibken 6/12/2014 11:57:48 PMThanks for tuning in, everyone!
SongNotSung 6/13/2014 12:02:24 AMPreloaded with content= less space for our stuff
Kent German 6/13/2014 12:03:00 AM@SongNotSung: I hear you. Samsung likes to add lots of content. Or bloatware, some might say.
D@$h 6/13/2014 12:03:18 AMLol samsung is just too good in copying , apple already did call answer on all devise some few days ago
Kent German 6/13/2014 12:03:44 AM@D@$h: Actually, Samsung's feature works over a SIM card. Apple's feature is just through Wi-Fi.
jdliten8 6/13/2014 12:04:01 AMWay too expensive I think. I was hoping for a Note tablet S :P This was to me just a review of all the features current Samsung tablets have, and then a few features thrown in to add "newness"
Kent German 6/13/2014 12:06:08 AM
BiffBlanston 6/13/2014 12:06:44 AMI wonder when they will linger more fully over the specs and design rather than the partnerships
Kent German 6/13/2014 12:08:46 AMThanks for joining us! Come back next Wednesday when we'll be live blogging press events from Amazon and T-Mobile.
Kent German 6/13/2014 12:09:59 AMGood night!