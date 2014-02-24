Samsung Galaxy S5 Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress | CNET
Samsung Galaxy S5 Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress

The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest gadgets during a press conference at the mobile show in Barcelona. Unpacked will start at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. PT.

  • Kent German 2/24/2014 6:29:50 PM
    Hello and welcome to CNET's live blog of Samsung's Unpacked event from Mobile World Congress!
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 6:31:50 PM
    This is probably the biggest event from Mobile World Congress. Of course, all bets are on the Galaxy S5.
  • Westcoast Funk 2/24/2014 6:32:42 PM
    Very Excited!!!! :D
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 6:33:28 PM
    Our team on the ground in Barcelona should be in the venue and seated soon. Until then, I'll be hosting you from San Francisco.
  • Jim 2/24/2014 6:33:39 PM
    Waiting for the S5
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 6:34:43 PM
    The event will start at 8 p.m. Barcelona time, that's 7 p.m. in London, 2 p.m. in New York, and 11 a.m. in San Francisco
  • AMY ANDERSSEN 2/24/2014 6:34:49 PM
    WOOOOO S5
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 6:36:27 PM
    CNET will have a live stream and a preshow. Please refresh your browser if you don't see the feed.
  • Šāyf Al-Iraqi 2/24/2014 6:36:48 PM
    OHHHHHH my god I am very excited
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 6:38:37 PM
    Samsung also should talk more about the smartwatches it announced this weekend, the Gear 2 and the Gear Neo. Check out the links at the top.
  • Tomlins95 2/24/2014 6:40:13 PM
    Sadly, I doubt it will have a 64 bit processor and if so then that's the problem. I want to buy a phone that's future proofed however if there is a Google Edition I will be tempted but I will be disappointed with a 32 bit processor.
  • Carrie Mihalcik 2/24/2014 6:41:21 PM
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 6:42:03 PM
    Shara Tibken and Andy Hoyle will be bringing you the news form inside the room. Follow them on Twitter at @sharatibken and @Batteryhq.
  • Joey Nickel 2/24/2014 6:42:17 PM
    Not impressed by the leaked photo. It looks like a longer S4... I'm gonna still get it though
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 6:44:54 PM
    For all the rumors we've heard about the GS5 so far, check out our GS5 rumor roundup
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:45:30 PM
    We made it in! Barely!
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 6:46:03 PM
    Hi, Shara! She's on Twitter at @sharatibken.
  • Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 6:46:15 PM
    We've had, let's say, a bit of a struggle getting in. Still, onwards and upwards, right?
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:46:19 PM
    It was a MADHOUSE here at the venue in Barcelona. Sarah, Andy and I were literally the first people in line when we got here at 5 p.m. local time. They let us in the first doors at 6:30. Little did we know we'd be jammed in a massive herd of people for another hour.
  • BIGTEE71 2/24/2014 6:46:26 PM
    Cant wait!! Love my s3
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 6:46:51 PM
    And Andy is at @Batteryhq.
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:46:53 PM
    Samsung events always have a ton of attendees, but this process was downright painful. It almost looked like Walmart on Black Friday. If one of us fell, that person would have been trampled.
  • lemongrenades 2/24/2014 6:47:44 PM
    I really don't see why they need to make the phone any bigger anymore... It just gets closer and closer to a phablet which is not what I want.
  • Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 6:48:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:49:09 PM
    Samsung PR was helpful in the lead-up to entering the venue, but this whole process was really awful. I can't imagine how hard it is to manage such a big crowd.
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:49:22 PM
    But anyway. We're here for watches! And a phone!
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 6:49:41 PM
    And here's what Jessica Dolcourt wants out of the Galaxy S5
  • sarahtew 2/24/2014 6:52:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:52:51 PM
    Other reporters are getting really upset about not having seats. This Unpacked event sure is packed. haha.
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:55:06 PM
    We're starting with a video (live feed?) of an orchestra.
  • sarahtew 2/24/2014 6:55:48 PM
  • sarahtew 2/24/2014 6:56:06 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:56:17 PM
    I think they're playing one of Samsung's "brand sound" songs. When I went to Korea, I learned all about what the sound engineers do to make the tones, chimes, etc on the phones. They also work with orchestras sometimes.
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:56:46 PM
    You can read more about my trip to Korea here.
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:57:13 PM
    Andy is having some problems with Wi-Fi (as are a many CNET-ers). Wouldn't be a flashy tech event without troubles.
  • Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 6:58:11 PM
    That's quite the noise coming from that orchestra! Should we expect a huge gramophone horn attached to the S5?
  • Carrie Mihalcik 2/24/2014 6:58:18 PM
  • Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 6:59:13 PM
    The music is lovely actually. Still, I'm keen to actually SEE the phone now.
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:01:07 PM
    There are a few themes that Samsung wants us to pay attention to for the GS5 -- social, fitness, privacy, etc.
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:02:00 PM
    Samsung definitely is trying to class this event up from last year (orchestra versus crazy Broadway skits). And the auditorium is massive.
  • Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:05:34 PM
    Who's hoping for another performance of "oppa Samsung style"?
  • Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:06:07 PM
    Just me? Okay, that's cool you guys
  • sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:06:41 PM
  • Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:07:20 PM
    Always an utter pleasure to hear talented musicians play, even under these conditions.
  • sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:07:23 PM
