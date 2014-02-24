Hello and welcome to CNET's live blog of Samsung's Unpacked event from Mobile World Congress!

Samsung Galaxy S5 Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest gadgets during a press conference at the mobile show in Barcelona. Unpacked will start at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. PT.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 2/24/2014 6:37:07 PM
Kent German 2/24/2014 6:29:50 PMHello and welcome to CNET's live blog of Samsung's Unpacked event from Mobile World Congress!
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 6:31:50 PMThis is probably the biggest event from Mobile World Congress. Of course, all bets are on the Galaxy S5.
-
Westcoast Funk 2/24/2014 6:32:42 PMVery Excited!!!! :D
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 6:33:28 PMOur team on the ground in Barcelona should be in the venue and seated soon. Until then, I'll be hosting you from San Francisco.
-
Jim 2/24/2014 6:33:39 PMWaiting for the S5
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 6:34:43 PMThe event will start at 8 p.m. Barcelona time, that's 7 p.m. in London, 2 p.m. in New York, and 11 a.m. in San Francisco
-
AMY ANDERSSEN 2/24/2014 6:34:49 PMWOOOOO S5
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 6:36:27 PMCNET will have a live stream and a preshow. Please refresh your browser if you don't see the feed.
-
Šāyf Al-Iraqi 2/24/2014 6:36:48 PMOHHHHHH my god I am very excited
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 6:38:37 PMSamsung also should talk more about the smartwatches it announced this weekend, the Gear 2 and the Gear Neo. Check out the links at the top.
-
Tomlins95 2/24/2014 6:40:13 PMSadly, I doubt it will have a 64 bit processor and if so then that's the problem. I want to buy a phone that's future proofed however if there is a Google Edition I will be tempted but I will be disappointed with a 32 bit processor.
-
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 6:42:03 PMShara Tibken and Andy Hoyle will be bringing you the news form inside the room. Follow them on Twitter at @sharatibken and @Batteryhq.
-
Joey Nickel 2/24/2014 6:42:17 PMNot impressed by the leaked photo. It looks like a longer S4... I'm gonna still get it though
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 6:44:54 PMFor all the rumors we've heard about the GS5 so far, check out our GS5 rumor roundup
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:45:30 PMWe made it in! Barely!
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 6:46:03 PMHi, Shara! She's on Twitter at @sharatibken.
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 6:46:15 PMWe've had, let's say, a bit of a struggle getting in. Still, onwards and upwards, right?
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:46:19 PMIt was a MADHOUSE here at the venue in Barcelona. Sarah, Andy and I were literally the first people in line when we got here at 5 p.m. local time. They let us in the first doors at 6:30. Little did we know we'd be jammed in a massive herd of people for another hour.
-
BIGTEE71 2/24/2014 6:46:26 PMCant wait!! Love my s3
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 6:46:51 PMAnd Andy is at @Batteryhq.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:46:53 PMSamsung events always have a ton of attendees, but this process was downright painful. It almost looked like Walmart on Black Friday. If one of us fell, that person would have been trampled.
-
lemongrenades 2/24/2014 6:47:44 PMI really don't see why they need to make the phone any bigger anymore... It just gets closer and closer to a phablet which is not what I want.
-
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:49:09 PMSamsung PR was helpful in the lead-up to entering the venue, but this whole process was really awful. I can't imagine how hard it is to manage such a big crowd.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:49:22 PMBut anyway. We're here for watches! And a phone!
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 6:49:41 PMAnd here's what Jessica Dolcourt wants out of the Galaxy S5
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:52:51 PMOther reporters are getting really upset about not having seats. This Unpacked event sure is packed. haha.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:55:06 PMWe're starting with a video (live feed?) of an orchestra.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:56:17 PMI think they're playing one of Samsung's "brand sound" songs. When I went to Korea, I learned all about what the sound engineers do to make the tones, chimes, etc on the phones. They also work with orchestras sometimes.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:56:46 PMYou can read more about my trip to Korea here.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 6:57:13 PMAndy is having some problems with Wi-Fi (as are a many CNET-ers). Wouldn't be a flashy tech event without troubles.
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 6:58:11 PMThat's quite the noise coming from that orchestra! Should we expect a huge gramophone horn attached to the S5?
-
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 6:59:13 PMThe music is lovely actually. Still, I'm keen to actually SEE the phone now.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:01:07 PMThere are a few themes that Samsung wants us to pay attention to for the GS5 -- social, fitness, privacy, etc.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:02:00 PMSamsung definitely is trying to class this event up from last year (orchestra versus crazy Broadway skits). And the auditorium is massive.
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:05:34 PMWho's hoping for another performance of "oppa Samsung style"?
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:06:07 PMJust me? Okay, that's cool you guys
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:07:20 PMAlways an utter pleasure to hear talented musicians play, even under these conditions.
-
