Let's get this thing started already! (no, not yet)

Samsung Galaxy S5 Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest gadgets during a press conference at the mobile show in Barcelona. Unpacked will start at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. PT.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:07:24 PMLet's get this thing started already! (no, not yet)
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:09:19 PMTaking all bets: will Jason Bradbury be presenting?
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:09:30 PM
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:10:07 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:10:12 PMSorry. still music. Nothing happening yet.
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:11:24 PMFYI, Jason Bradbury is a presenter on a show in the UK called The Gadget Show. He often presents Samsung's conferences.
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:12:42 PMIs the orchestra taking requests? Might suggest some slayer.
Carrie Mihalcik 2/24/2014 7:13:12 PMGalaxy S5: Check out Samsung's new superphone (photos) reviews.cnet.com
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:13:20 PMWe're seeing short video images of people just in their daily lives.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:13:30 PM
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:14:08 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:14:35 PMPeople in the videos are talking up how not a photographer, but photos turn out great, etc. I think trying to show the phone is for the everyman/woman. "For all the things that make live even better."
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:14:37 PMDavid Park from Samsung's marketing team in Korea, takes the stage
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:14:49 PMPark: This is Samsung Unpacked 2014.
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:14:49 PMLots of videos of people looking unbearably happy. Where do they find these people? I bet none of them are tech journalists
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:14:55 PMCheers from the crowd for that
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:15:09 PMBarcelona Opera House Chamber Orchestra gets a shoutout
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:15:35 PMPark" This is a fantastic time for us to live together. The way we live day to day is constantly changing. ... We're very excited to show you tonight devices that fit with our time.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:15:41 PM
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:15:48 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:15:48 PMPark: By placing the world in our hands, they free us to live life to the fullest.
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:16:00 PMThe huge display says unpacked episode 1. More to come then?
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:16:05 PMJK Shin, Samsung's co-CEO and head of mobile, is now up. He's the guy in charge when it comes to phones and tablets
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:16:31 PMShin is greeting the crowd.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:16:39 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:17:01 PMShin: "Our industry continues to set the standard for what comes next." Has allowed biz to enjoy conitnuous growth over the past several years. Samsung has been one of the major contributors of this growth.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:17:06 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:17:20 PMShin: Particularly Galaxy S series has been a big driver of growth. 200M customers around the world have chosen Galaxy S devices
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:17:27 PM
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:17:33 PMShowing the whole S range on screen. What's your favourite? I'm partial to the s4, naturally.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:17:39 PMShin: We are very grateful and we know that we only succeed when customers choose us.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:17:57 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:18:01 PMShin: We know that we must continue to earn that choice. How can we continue to earn the consumer choice in this ever-changing dymanic industry
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:18:12 PMShin: People are easily excited by tech breakthroughs that are groundbreaking
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:18:32 PMShin: But, after all, people choose meaningful and relevant improvement for day-to-day use.
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:18:33 PMMassive display now showing a guy taking a picture of all his friends on his Galaxy Gear watch.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:18:37 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:19:00 PMShin stressing "meaningful innovation." Surveyed customers around the world.
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:19:05 PMI'm not sure why he's doing that as there's a guy there with a phone which would take a much better picture
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:19:27 PMShin: Customers don't want the most complex tech. Want durable design and performance. Want a simple yet powerful camera. Our consumers want faster and seamless connectivity (wish we had that here. ha!)
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:19:34 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:19:59 PMShin: And our consumers want a phone that can help them stay fit. That brings us to the products that we'll introduce today. Result of simple but important observations.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:20:04 PMShin -- Here's the Samsung Galaxy S5.
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:20:10 PMWe want to stay for, says Shin. I want to, sure, but it's easier to lay around eating pizza.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:20:14 PMWe're now seeing an ad/video for the device.