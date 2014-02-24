Samsung Galaxy S5 Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest gadgets during a press conference at the mobile show in Barcelona. Unpacked will start at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. PT.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:20:33 PMLooks very sleek, many colors, back has sort of dimples. (you can read our review for better photos and impressions)
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:20:37 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:21:02 PMShin now holds up the phone for the obligatory phone photo shot
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:21:20 PMFull LTE Cat.4, Wi-Fi MIMO with 802.11 ac. etc. - see our review for specs
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:21:53 PMWoop, the Galaxy S5! I went hands on with this beast yesterday. It's a big thing.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:21:57 PMShin: The Galaxy S5 has a useful camera function. It gives consumers the top 3 most wanted camera features - 1) fast autofocus 2) enriched color with advanced HDR 3) improved user experience
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:22:03 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:22:08 PMShin: The Galaxy S5 provides new resources to help people stay fit.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:22:23 PM
Carrie Mihalcik 2/24/2014 7:22:29 PMSamsung Galaxy S5 has tepid design, but plenty of specs appeal (hands-on) reviews.cnet.com
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:22:33 PMShin: Built in a heart-rate sensor. First of its kind. Our real-time fitness coaching services together with Gear can be tailored to each user.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:22:59 PMShin: To make it even more useful and practical, Galaxy S5 supports IP67 -water and dust resistant (huge cheers for this one)
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:23:10 PM
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:23:23 PM
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:23:27 PMGalaxy S5 is joining the ranks of Sony in offering waterproof phones. Drop your phone in a toilet? No worries!
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:23:28 PMShin: Now touching on Knox. Samsung will talk more about that during a press event tomorrow night. I'll be on hand to cover that for CNET.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:23:48 PM
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:23:53 PMWell, some worries perhaps, but you can wash it at least
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:24:20 PMShin: Has a unique, perforated pattern. It is modern and refreshing. Variety of color options to reflect each user's personality
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:24:23 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:24:30 PMShin: Gear portfolio has three new additions. - We covered this when Samsung made the announcement earlier during MWC
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:24:54 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:25:06 PMShin: They represent the next generation of smart wearables. ... Samsung Gear 2 and Samsung Gear 2 Neo are sleek, personal devices that help consumers personalize their lives using a wide variety of features
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:25:11 PMVideo showing off the new gear watches are full of very active, healthy looking people. I'm not jealous or anything. Nope. Definitely not.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:25:18 PMNow showing off the Gear fit. Shin is wearing this one.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:25:18 PM
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:25:29 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:25:55 PMShin: The new Gear fit has an iconic design for consumers who want to be stylish on the go. .. Will be an ideal method to check your heart rate when you exercise. .. tells you if you've missed calls etc
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:26:04 PMThe galaxy fit looks really nice. I found it to comfortable to wear and it's really not that big. The screen is good too.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:26:06 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:26:18 PMShin: we operate in a highly competitive, fast moving marketplace. We continue to evolve and respond. Do so in open, flexible, cooperative community.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:26:43 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:26:47 PMShin: I promise you that we will continue to focus on what matters most to consumers. Our innovation will never step and we will always be inspired by the people we serve around the world
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:26:54 PMYou can get the gear with a whole load of different bands too
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:26:57 PMShin: Shin wraps up his comments.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:26:59 PMI sure hope that's not all. haha
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:27:07 PMOk. We're diving deeper
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:27:34 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:27:41 PMSamsung VP of European Telecom Operations Jean-Daniel Ayme takes the stage
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:28:03 PMAyme: It's a pleasure to be with you again. Improving human life is at the heart of Samsung and in the hands of our customers every time they use our Galaxy S devices
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:28:07 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:28:13 PMAyme: So proud our devices positively impact every day lives
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:28:26 PMThe s5 has a great looking screen, but it has the same full HD resolution as the s4
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:28:35 PMAyme: When we were planning the Galaxy S5 we were focused on what was important to them
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:28:36 PM