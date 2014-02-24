Ayme: When it comes to the voice of our customers, we are listening.

Samsung Galaxy S5 Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest gadgets during a press conference at the mobile show in Barcelona. Unpacked will start at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. PT.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:28:44 PMAyme: When it comes to the voice of our customers, we are listening.
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:28:57 PMEarlier rumours said it might be even higher, though that many pixels may well be overkill
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:29:32 PMAyme: First, we hear you want a device to fit your modern lifestyle. Glam look to keep up with busy days. Great camera that's simple. You want the fastest network so in the blink of an eye you're sharing photos around the world. Protected for your lifestyle. We hear you want to stay fit and want your smartphone to help you do that.
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:29:38 PMSamsung says we want a 'glam' look. That explains the gold/brown colour option
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:29:57 PMAyme: Let's see how those 5 features show up in GS5. Going "back to basics"
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:30:20 PM
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:30:27 PMAnother video all showing people in a restaurant talking on their phones. Rude.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:30:34 PMAyme: Want to know phone is not only smart but stylish. "In your hands, a smartphone has never felt better." (I think Apple would disagree with that).
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:30:40 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:30:48 PMElectric blue color is almost blinding.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:31:01 PMAyme: We'll be adding designer covers too.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:31:22 PMAyme: What's inside matters too. We've refined the user interface so it's gleaming, vibrant etc
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:31:36 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:31:45 PMAyme: The overlook is clearly simple and uncluttered. Larger icons in settings, more visual, easier to navigate.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:31:55 PMAyme: One touch toolbox to put your favorite apps at your fingertips
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:32:06 PM
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:32:22 PMSamsung's settings menu on the s4 was always so complicated to look through. Hopefully these round little icons will make it a bit easier
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:32:23 PM5.1-inch full HD super AMOLED screen. This delivers a superior viewing experience than TFT displays found in other handsets.
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:32:28 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:33:05 PMAyme - says phone will be easier to see in blazing sun of Barcelona. Also can make display extremely dim (super dimming) so people can't see what you're doing (but I wonder if you can even see it if it's that dim. haha)
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:33:05 PM
-
Carrie Mihalcik 2/24/2014 7:33:12 PMGalaxy S5 unveiled with fingerprint sensor, bigger screen news.cnet.com
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:33:29 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:33:41 PMAyme: Adaptive display for advanced view experience. ... 2,800 mAh battery, 10 hours of Web browsing with LTE connection, 12 hours of video playback
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:33:47 PM
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:34:05 PMApparently you can get 12 hours of video playback. 12 hours of nyan cat? Sign me up!
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:34:06 PMOn to the camera
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:34:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:34:36 PMAyme: The customer feedback is so clear on this. Have to have good camera. Now have fast autofocus, HDR rich tone, selective focus
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:34:36 PM
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:34:36 PMThe s5 has an always on HDR mode
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:35:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:35:09 PMAyme: New hybrid autofocus combines tech from more advanced standalone cameras. .. Users get increased precision, faster response time, etc.
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:35:13 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:35:32 PMAyme: 0.3 seconds autofocus. The fastest ever for a smartphone.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:35:47 PMNot as much applause coming from the audience as Samsung probably expected. Journalists prob too busy typing to clap. haha
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:35:52 PMThe image sensor is physically larger than the s4's. Remember: the larger the sensor, the more light it can take in and the better your pictures should be.
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:35:53 PM
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:35:55 PM
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:36:16 PM
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:36:36 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:36:39 PMAyme: To get satisfactory results, you have to remain very stable, and it takes precious time to process the images too. How is our new rich tone better? Instantly controls light exposure at the time you focus to give you in real time a picture that has the contrast of real life. What you see is what you get. HDR also works for videos. This is another smartphone first
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:36:49 PMHDR images combine photos with high and low exposure to, hopefully, make a well exposed photo overall
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:36:54 PM(In case you haven't noticed, Samsung is big on being "first.")
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:37:21 PM