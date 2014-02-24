Samsung Galaxy S5 Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest gadgets during a press conference at the mobile show in Barcelona. Unpacked will start at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. PT.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:37:37 PMAyme: This is a great camera that our customers will love. ... the Galaxy S5 camera is definitely ready for its closeup. But it's not enough to be beautiful. You've got to be fast.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:37:48 PMAyme: In today's world it's all about one thing - speed.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:38:07 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:38:09 PMAyme: Need the fastest network to sustain high traffic for you. Full Cat 4 LTE coverage
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:38:26 PMThe s4's camera is great so I'm really looking forward to seeing what the new one can do
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:38:30 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:38:34 PMAyme: All want faster network speeds. Why combined fifth gen of Wi-Fi with new gen of Mimo to double speeds. This is also a world first in smartphones.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:38:45 PM(I should be keeping track of how many "firsts" Samsung has here.)
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:39:09 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:39:09 PMAyme: Download booster. Full HD video ready to go before microwave popcorn has finished popping.
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:39:31 PMThe s5 combines LTE and wifi to make your downloads super fast. Apparently
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:39:37 PMAyme: As everything moves more quickly, you want your device to be protected and follow your lifestyle. .. we all know water and electronics don't mix.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:40:06 PMGS5 is water and dust resistant (let's hope this works better than the GS4 Active, which had some complaints)
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:40:11 PM
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:40:23 PMIt's dust resistant, which is great news for me and my apartment
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:40:25 PMAyme: The S5 is protected for your lifestyle. Water resistant is not waterproof. Don't keep it under water.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:40:31 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:40:41 PMAyme: Ultra power saving mode. ... How many of you have had your phone die at a critical moment?
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:41:02 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:41:35 PMAyme: With ultra power saving mode. It will turn the display to B&W and shut down all features except essentials like SMS and calls (this actually sounds really amazing. I often turn my display brightness as low as possible)
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:41:46 PMAyme: Phone can last 24 hours of standby mode (Yowza!)
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:41:51 PM
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:41:56 PMWe're being told about the ultra power saving mode. It basically cuts down all the smart features of the phone. You can get home, but don't try tweeting on the way.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:42:36 PMAyme: Also protects your data, and the key is right here (holds up finger). Finger Scanner uses your fingerprint. Encrypted on your device and never shared. Can swipe finger to make secure payments etc
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:42:44 PM
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:43:16 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:43:24 PMAyme: Private mode. Allows user to set that only that person can access certain photos, etc.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:43:28 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:43:55 PMAyme: This next feature is perfect when sharing your smartphone with other members of the family. Kids Mode - preinstalled apps, etc, that kids can use.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:44:13 PM
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:44:27 PMI don't have kids, but if I did, I really wouldn't want them going through my phone. This is probably a feature I'd appreciate
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:44:29 PMAyme: These are some examples of how your life will be powered by the Galaxy S5.
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:44:40 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:44:45 PMMarketing guy is back up (sorry. I can't remember his name) - No. 1 goal is staying fit.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:45:15 PMExec: This year, Gear 2 represents progress. We kept what was successful about Gear 1, fixed customer pain points, and new innovations. Five key areas:
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:45:49 PMWe're talking about the gear 2. Note the lack of the word "galaxy" there -- this is not an android device. It uses Samsung's own Tizen software
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:46:07 PMExec: Smart style. Design improvements in Gear 2 were made with simplicity and chic in mind. results were both beautiful. Speaker, camera, and mic moved on to bezel so can now swap out the strap. Strap standard in three colors - black, brown, orange, and designer versions are also available
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:46:32 PMExec: Added a home button like on smartphone. Can return to home menu with press of one button rather than flipping all the way through the apps
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:46:43 PMThe home button is a welcome addition. I found the old watch a bit awkward to get around.
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:46:43 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:46:43 PMExec: More watch face options, can change background color, font, etc
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:46:58 PMExec: Instant notifications give you the knowledge you need. Plus you get your heartrate.
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:47:19 PMExec: working out while listening to music is a must. But pain to hold phone/etc. With 4GB of memory, Gear 2 is also a standalone music player.
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:47:20 PM
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:47:53 PMExec: The second is extended ecosystem. Gear 2 was established as part of long-term vision for ecosystem of devices to enhance the lives of our customers.