Samsung Galaxy S5 Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest gadgets during a press conference at the mobile show in Barcelona. Unpacked will start at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. PT.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:47:55 PMThe on board storage means you can play music from the watch without having to have it paired to your phone in your pocket. Handy for runners
-
Carrie Mihalcik 2/24/2014 7:47:59 PMHas Samsung missed the mark again with Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo? news.cnet.com
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:48:11 PMExec: Has own infrared so can control TV etc
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:48:32 PM
"Actual results may vary"
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:48:45 PMExec. No. 3 is more choices. Gear 2 also comes in a range of options. If you want a lighter version for your wrist or your wallet, have Neo 2.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:49:02 PMExec: Gear 2 can sync with 17 Galaxy devices at launch (unlike Gear 1 which only worked with Note 3 at first)
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:49:18 PMExec: Longer battery life lasting up to three days. 3X longer than first Gear.
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:49:28 PMDoesn't look like you can use the gear 2 with other android phones from HTC etc
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:49:44 PMExec: Water and dust resistant
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:50:03 PMWe're now watching a video of Gear Fit
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:50:03 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:50:20 PMSome of these videos are almost like gadget porn. Showing such great shots of the device.
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:50:53 PMThe gear fit has a long, thin screen rather than a square. That might make it tough for developers to squeeze apps on there
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:51:03 PMExec: Gear Fit redefines the category. It's not like any healthband out there. This is the world's first curved, Super AMOLED touch display on a wearable device (another first!)
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:51:30 PMExec: Gear fit is 27 grams. Can swap out the straps
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:51:36 PMThat screen really did look good when I had a play with it. The actual device can just be popped out so you can choose from a load of different straps
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:51:43 PM
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:51:53 PM
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:52:00 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:52:12 PMExec: Straps are also hypoallergenic. .. Can stay up to date with instant notifications on Gear Fit too. Can reject call, control alarm and use quick message reply. These things aren't possible with other fitness bands. Compatible with 20 Galaxy devices.
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:52:18 PMIt does notifications too. I'm wondering what really sets it apart from the gear 2
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:52:21 PMExec: Gear 2 and Gear Fit have a built-in heart-rate sensors
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:52:37 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:52:48 PM(So it looks like Samsung still isn't making its smartwatches/fitness band work with non-Samsung devices. That's pretty different from other wearables makers.)
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:52:53 PM
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:53:03 PMThat heart rate sensor doesn't check blood pressure, it uses a special light to SEE YOUR BLOOD GOING THROUGH YOUR VEINS. Seriously.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:53:15 PMExec: Since all Gears interact with the S5, important to note health and fitness data tracked on device with S Health. Data on nutrition, weight, can be entered manually
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:53:15 PM
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:53:33 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:53:40 PMExec: Galaxy S5 comes with ANT+ so can sync with smart scales, etc.
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:53:44 PM
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:53:57 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:54:25 PMExec: Asking camera to zoom in on area right under camera. Area looks like a flash but it's actually a heart-rate sensor (very half-hearted applause there)
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:54:43 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:55:03 PMExec wraps up his primer on fitness for new devices
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:55:27 PMNow on to accessories - Cover selections, wireless charging options, new Samsung headphones.
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:55:35 PMSamsung has it's own range of premium headphones. Who knew? Well, we all do now.
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:55:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:55:52 PMSamsung Galaxy Gifts -rewards from WSJ, Bloomberg Businessweek, Box, Blurb, Evernote, etc
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:55:56 PM
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:56:14 PM"Happy Christmas, dad, here's your Samsung Galaxy Gift". I hardly think so
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:56:17 PM(not sure what that is - maybe the preloaded free offers that Samsung includes with its devices. Like including free upgraded Dropbox storage, etc)
-
sarahtew 2/24/2014 7:56:21 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:56:35 PMAyme joins marketing exec back on stage.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:56:56 PMAyme: Galaxy S5, Gear 2, and Gear Fit - these devices are SAmsung's commitment and vision to creatae expereinces that matter the most to us all.