Still, it's a cool lineup of stuff and I'm super keen to try them all out

Samsung Galaxy S5 Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest gadgets during a press conference at the mobile show in Barcelona. Unpacked will start at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. PT.
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:57:02 PMStill, it's a cool lineup of stuff and I'm super keen to try them all out
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:57:27 PMAvailable April 11 in nearly 150 countries. Embracing change and enabling it. Our curiosity will only grow as we continue to push the boundaries to meet the needs of customers around the world.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:57:32 PMAlright, that's a wrap.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:57:51 PMNo big surprises here, but I can't wait to check out the Gear Fit for myself.
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:57:54 PMWell, looks like that's about it! It's been emotional.
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:58:04 PMThanks for tuning in, everyone!
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:58:31 PMThanks everyone for joining! We're off to see if there are any Samsung Galaxy drinks!
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:58:53 PMAmen to that!
-
Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:58:59 PMThanks! Bye!
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 7:59:37 PMWell...many thanks to Shara, Sarah, and Andy for braving what turned out to be a very difficult event
-
Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 8:00:09 PM
The product experience zone has opened up. Looks like something from a sci Fi movie. Better don my space suit and dive in!
-
vishal 2/24/2014 8:01:44 PMvery excited..
-
Rahij 2/24/2014 8:01:50 PMI am disappointed with the design.
-
Kent German 2/24/2014 8:03:14 PMThank you for joining us everyone, please check out all the links above for the full scoop on all of Samsung's new products
-
d 2/24/2014 8:05:51 PMrather put the finger scanner on the back more practical
-
Buckers 2/24/2014 8:08:18 PMOoookaaayyy...that was...a pretty basic presentation of the S5. The Gear turned out to be the main even. All the rumors circulating the S5 prior to its release are only awaiting Hardware reviews to be judged, we're going to have to wait another week - month to have that information
-
RWS 2/24/2014 8:09:23 PMCertainly targeting a demographic profile..... What HAPPEN to metal frame ? or 3gb ram ? or 64gb internal storage or a larger sensor for camera ? Wait for HTC !!!
-
Garvit Arora 2/24/2014 8:14:52 PMGalaxy S5 announced on Steve Jobbs Birthday!! how ironic
-
Cd 2/24/2014 8:20:17 PMbiggest mistake for them to wait till April 11 ... lets hope apple comes out with 6 till then
-
Adi 2/24/2014 8:21:27 PMGear Fit looks awesome and Gear 2 and Neo are not bad, but not too impressed with S5 though
-
How about pricing? 2/24/2014 8:22:08 PMDid I miss pricing for the new phones?
-
M_Racz 2/24/2014 8:23:07 PMThese tech firms have hit an innovation ceiling from Samsung to Apple..they are out of ideas and are pushing features no one wants
-
