Samsung Galaxy S5 Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Samsung Galaxy S5 Unpacked event at Mobile World Congress

The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest gadgets during a press conference at the mobile show in Barcelona. Unpacked will start at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. PT.

  • Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:57:02 PM
    Still, it's a cool lineup of stuff and I'm super keen to try them all out
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:57:27 PM
    Available April 11 in nearly 150 countries. Embracing change and enabling it. Our curiosity will only grow as we continue to push the boundaries to meet the needs of customers around the world.
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:57:32 PM
    Alright, that's a wrap.
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:57:51 PM
    No big surprises here, but I can't wait to check out the Gear Fit for myself.
  • Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:57:54 PM
    Well, looks like that's about it! It's been emotional.
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:58:04 PM
    Thanks for tuning in, everyone!
  • Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 7:58:31 PM
    Thanks everyone for joining! We're off to see if there are any Samsung Galaxy drinks!
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:58:53 PM
    Amen to that!
  • Shara Tibken 2/24/2014 7:58:59 PM
    Thanks! Bye!
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 7:59:37 PM
    Well...many thanks to Shara, Sarah, and Andy for braving what turned out to be a very difficult event
  • Andrew Hoyle 2/24/2014 8:00:09 PM

    The product experience zone has opened up. Looks like something from a sci Fi movie. Better don my space suit and dive in!

  • vishal 2/24/2014 8:01:44 PM
    very excited..
  • Rahij 2/24/2014 8:01:50 PM
    I am disappointed with the design.
  • Kent German 2/24/2014 8:03:14 PM
    Thank you for joining us everyone, please check out all the links above for the full scoop on all of Samsung's new products
  • d 2/24/2014 8:05:51 PM
    rather put the finger scanner on the back more practical
  • Buckers 2/24/2014 8:08:18 PM
    Ooookaaayyy...that was...a pretty basic presentation of the S5. The Gear turned out to be the main even. All the rumors circulating the S5 prior to its release are only awaiting Hardware reviews to be judged, we're going to have to wait another week - month to have that information
  • RWS 2/24/2014 8:09:23 PM
    Certainly targeting a demographic profile..... What HAPPEN to metal frame ? or 3gb ram ? or 64gb internal storage or a larger sensor for camera ? Wait for HTC !!!
  • Garvit Arora 2/24/2014 8:14:52 PM
    Galaxy S5 announced on Steve Jobbs Birthday!! how ironic
  • Cd 2/24/2014 8:20:17 PM
    biggest mistake for them to wait till April 11 ... lets hope apple comes out with 6 till then
  • Adi 2/24/2014 8:21:27 PM
    Gear Fit looks awesome and Gear 2 and Neo are not bad, but not too impressed with S5 though
  • How about pricing? 2/24/2014 8:22:08 PM
    Did I miss pricing for the new phones?
  • M_Racz 2/24/2014 8:23:07 PM
    These tech firms have hit an innovation ceiling from Samsung to Apple..they are out of ideas and are pushing features no one wants
  • Carrie Mihalcik 2/24/2014 8:36:02 PM
  • Carrie Mihalcik 2/24/2014 8:55:34 PM
  • Carrie Mihalcik 2/24/2014 8:55:36 PM
  • Carrie Mihalcik 2/24/2014 8:55:39 PM
