Hey all! Welcome to Samsung's Unpacked 2015 event in Barcelona.

Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest devices during an event in Barcelona, Spain.
-
Michelle Meyers 3/1/2015 5:34:32 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:01:19 PMHey all! Welcome to Samsung's Unpacked 2015 event in Barcelona.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:02:15 PMI'm Roger Cheng, executive editor of CNET News. Sitting next to me is the incomparable Jessica Dolcourt, senior editor for mobile phone reviews, and ace photographer Sarah Tew.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:02:44 PMTogether, we'll be bringing you live updates, commentary and photos from today's event.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:02:46 PMI'm blushing, Roger. Stop it.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:03:13 PMSamsung's Unpacked 2015 event is just one of many, many events going on today -- a day before the Mobile World Congress trade show officially kicks off.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:04:07 PMWe've already seen press events from notable companies like HTC, LG, Huawei and Alcatel. HTC, notably, unveiled its flagship One M9 smartphone, along with a new fitness band, the Grip, and virtual reality headset, the Vive.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:04:19 PMBut enough of the competition, we're here to focus on Samsung.
-
Az 3/1/2015 5:04:27 PMGood luck guys ,,,so what are your expectations on the GS6 ?
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:05:52 PMHey Az, all the rumors and leaks point to the Galaxy S6 and an S6 variation of the Note Edge. Samsung has also acquired LoopPay, so payments are on the horizon...
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:05:57 PMWe're once again at the International Convention Center, the same venue as last year. This was a much smoother affair. They let us in on time, we got to our seats, and they even provided ethernet cables and little school chairs with desks! Not bad, Samsung, not bad.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:06:23 PMAs for surprises, who knows, a seventh Samsung smartwatch? Weird fitness accessories?
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:06:54 PMUnpacked 2015 is a big deal for Samsung. The company desperately needs a big, splashy hit after its last flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S5, came in to ho-hum reviews.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:06:54 PMThe little school desks are funny because our laptops slant to the left and the whole mechanism bounces when we type.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:07:34 PMThe S5 was a good phone, but its plastic construction pissed people off.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:07:52 PMWhile reviews for the GS5 were solid many noted the lack of significant improvements. In particular, Samsung kept clinging to its plastic body, which fell behind nicer smartphones from HTC and Apple.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:08:16 PMThe drop-off in buzz has correlated to falling market share and profits for the company.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:09:05 PMIn the fourth quarter of 2014, Apple and Samsung tied as top smartphone maker. Just a year earlier, Samsung had pummeled Apple on market share.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:09:57 PMCorrespondingly, Samsung's financials have taken a hit. The South Korean company's IT and mobile communications division recorded a 64 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating profit from the year-ago period, to 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion).
-
Kary 3/1/2015 5:10:25 PMPlastic construction didn't "piss" anyone off. Just nonsense pushed by the tech press. Plastic has some advantages and metal has some advantages.
-
Az 3/1/2015 5:10:26 PMsamsung kept clinging to the plastic body because unlike now they didn't have much competition imo ,, now there is the iPhone 6 h&c one
-
Az 3/1/2015 5:11:04 PM@RogerCheng this is exactly why the GS6 has to be a revolution rather than evolution
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:11:30 PMJust a reminder, Samsung's event will begin in 20 minutes, or 6:30 p.m. CET (Barcelona time).
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:11:38 PMIn the meantime, Jessica and I will continue to tap dance.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:12:10 PMYep, Kary, Samsung has always maintained that plastic is more flexible when dropped and less resistant to scratching. Yet, the company has been responding with metal phones: the Alpha and Note 4 frames, and the all-metal Galaxy A5 and A3.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:12:45 PMOkay, I may have spoke too soon about the awesome connection. Connectivity issues are keeping our photographer from loading photos. Please be patient.
-
xiria7 3/1/2015 5:12:50 PMThe fact that CNET is streaming a Samsung event is mind boggling. CNET is known to be the biggest Apple fanboy in the world.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:13:20 PM@xiria7: Actually, we're equal opportunity when it comes to the big companies. We also live-blogged and streamed the HTC event earlier too.
-
Michael 3/1/2015 5:13:34 PMIf SG6 turns out like note edge it'll be a disappointing for me. I'm expecting Samsung to surprise me with something new like Microsoft did with it's Hololens.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:13:44 PMA little while ago, HTC unveiled its new One (M9), which is gorgeous and also looks just like last year's model. The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are also metal and known for its more minimalist design.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:14:31 PMXiria7, I've been live-blogging Samsung at (or just after) MWC for three years! But glad you're joining us now.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:15:37 PMBeyond the plastic body, another key criticism has been the amount of preloaded Samsung software put on its smartphones. Let's hope that "bloatware" goes away with GS6.
-
Chris 3/1/2015 5:16:26 PMI hope they find some more uses for the edges, as I haven't seen that many developers taking advantage of the Note Edge.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:16:36 PM@Chris: I hope so too. It'll be a shame if it ends up a gimmick.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:17:38 PMWhile Samsung has been pretty fixated on Apple at the high end, it is feeling the heat at the low end with low-cost vendors like Xiaomi taking its share in China and Micromax in India.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:18:03 PMWhile we talk about the Galaxy S line a lot, Samsung sees a lot of its volume from the low and mid-tier markets, where phones can be under $200 (without a contract).
-
Joe 3/1/2015 5:18:55 PMDo you think this will hold the title as "The next best thing"
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:19:13 PM@Joe: I'm sure Samsung's marketing will claim it either way.
-
Dhroov Patel 3/1/2015 5:19:29 PMYeah Roger you are right, but rumor says that they will get rid of the bloatware and there will be just a couple preloaded apps.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:19:37 PM@DhroovPatel: Let's hope so.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:19:58 PMThe edge on the Note Edge is a standalone UI that's always-on and lets you navigate. You also get notifications along that strip.
-
AustinOFLA 3/1/2015 5:20:15 PM@jessica you've been reporting on Samsung for a few years now. Do you see the addition of the "edge" feature to the Galaxy line as a benefit?
-
ashikch 3/1/2015 5:20:27 PMI think Xiaomi ate even Micromax share in India too.. Seeing their sales in India, I can say they ate a big chunk of Micromax too!
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:20:40 PM@ashikch: The point is it's crazy competitive, and Samsung is losing its lunch in those markets.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:21:50 PMAustinOFLA: I guess it depends how this feature develops. On the Note Edge, I kind of liked the idea of it, but rarely used it. Sometimes it slowed me down. I love night mode, though, and I liked getting notifications on the side bar.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:23:31 PMAshikch: Micromax ate Samsung's lunch in India as well. Xiamo's flash sales have made inroads, but Xiami hasn't been there long. They'll have a hard time (Xiaomi) getting enough product to actually dominate the market. They're growing, and Samsung should be worried.