Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest devices during an event in Barcelona, Spain.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:23:59 PMThe mobile industry seems vast, but is pretty small. Xiaomi folks come from big Silicon Valley tech, like Microsoft and Google.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:24:37 PMOkay, we're about five minutes away from the event. There's a slowly rising level of chatter and buzz in the crowd.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:24:45 PMBut that just may be because there are so many people here.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:25:52 PMFingers crossed, by the way, that our Ethernet and Wi-Fi holds up. This space is PACKED.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:27:01 PMSo Samsung has traditionally been a major presence at Mobile World Congress, announcing its flagship products here over the last two years.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:28:18 PMAgain, my apologies for the lack of photos. Our photographer is still having connectivity issues, and we're working on getting her back up.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:28:56 PMAnd with the GS4 launch, Samsung just missed MWC and unveiled right after in NYC. Roger and I are still trying to block that one out.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:29:01 PMOkay, we just got the warning message that the show is about to begin. Get ready all!
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:29:56 PMRandom aside, there seems to be smoke emanating from the stage. Or it could be a trick of the lighting.
-
Jason Jenkins 3/1/2015 5:30:08 PM
Live bloggers waiting for the event to start
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:30:19 PMHey there's a photo!
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:30:51 PMThe lights are dimmed, the video is playing, here we go.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:31:00 PMLots of curvy lines and edges in the video.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:31:24 PMThe whole room is aglow with our florescent wrist bands.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:31:52 PMThe lights are back on, and screens all around us are lit up as a narrator talks about bringing "tomorrow into today."
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:32:00 PMTomorrow, "metals will flow." Ha!
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:32:09 PMSo metal is totally going to be in this phone.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:32:26 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:32:52 PMYounghee Lee, the executive vice presient of global marketing, takes the stage.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:33:16 PMYH Lee is one of the most powerful executives in Samsung Electronics, and one of the rare women in its leadership ranks.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:33:31 PMThis is the most significant team effort in the company's history, she says.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:33:42 PMAnd she welcomes CEO JK Shin.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:33:51 PMHe's one of three CEOs, and in charge of the IT and mobile division.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:33:54 PMAgree: YH Lee is a force within Samsung.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:34:00 PMNo more Internet rumors, he jokes.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:34:07 PMToday, we unveil what's next, he says.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:34:25 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:34:34 PMThese products are a result of a simple philosophy, a philosophy that has made it the leading smartphone company in the world, he said. It comes down to "relentless innovation."
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:34:44 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:34:47 PMI may not be the best speaker, but that's because my first language is engineer, he says.
-
Jason Jenkins 3/1/2015 5:34:50 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:34:57 PMThat gets a good chuckle from the crowd.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:35:12 PMWe listen from our customers, and we learn from our successes and missteps, he says.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:35:17 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:35:18 PMThis sounds like a more humble Samsung.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:35:25 PMThats how we offer new products first, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:35:40 PMHe talks about the use of LTE tech, the Note phablet, and the Gear smartwatch as firsts for the company.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:36:01 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:36:28 PMSamsung set out to build a best in class smartphone with best in class designs. "We did it," he says. "It's the most beautiful smartphone in Samsung's history."
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:36:37 PMCue another video. Here comes the unveiling.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:36:38 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:36:57 PMLights flash on the screen.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:37:00 PMAnd it goes dark.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:37:07 PMDramatic bass plays. Here we go.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:37:19 PMA left rounded edge illuminates.