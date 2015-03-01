Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6 | CNET
Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6

The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest devices during an event in Barcelona, Spain.

  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:23:59 PM
    The mobile industry seems vast, but is pretty small. Xiaomi folks come from big Silicon Valley tech, like Microsoft and Google.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:24:37 PM
    Okay, we're about five minutes away from the event. There's a slowly rising level of chatter and buzz in the crowd.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:24:45 PM
    But that just may be because there are so many people here.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:25:52 PM
    Fingers crossed, by the way, that our Ethernet and Wi-Fi holds up. This space is PACKED.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:27:01 PM
    So Samsung has traditionally been a major presence at Mobile World Congress, announcing its flagship products here over the last two years.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:28:18 PM
    Again, my apologies for the lack of photos. Our photographer is still having connectivity issues, and we're working on getting her back up.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:28:56 PM
    And with the GS4 launch, Samsung just missed MWC and unveiled right after in NYC. Roger and I are still trying to block that one out.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:29:01 PM
    Okay, we just got the warning message that the show is about to begin. Get ready all!
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:29:56 PM
    Random aside, there seems to be smoke emanating from the stage. Or it could be a trick of the lighting.
  • Jason Jenkins 3/1/2015 5:30:08 PM

    Live bloggers waiting for the event to start

  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:30:19 PM
    Hey there's a photo!
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:30:51 PM
    The lights are dimmed, the video is playing, here we go.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:31:00 PM
    Lots of curvy lines and edges in the video.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:31:24 PM
    The whole room is aglow with our florescent wrist bands.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:31:52 PM
    The lights are back on, and screens all around us are lit up as a narrator talks about bringing "tomorrow into today."
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:32:00 PM
    Tomorrow, "metals will flow." Ha!
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:32:09 PM
    So metal is totally going to be in this phone.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:32:26 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:32:52 PM
    Younghee Lee, the executive vice presient of global marketing, takes the stage.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:33:16 PM
    YH Lee is one of the most powerful executives in Samsung Electronics, and one of the rare women in its leadership ranks.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:33:31 PM
    This is the most significant team effort in the company's history, she says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:33:42 PM
    And she welcomes CEO JK Shin.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:33:51 PM
    He's one of three CEOs, and in charge of the IT and mobile division.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:33:54 PM
    Agree: YH Lee is a force within Samsung.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:34:00 PM
    No more Internet rumors, he jokes.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:34:07 PM
    Today, we unveil what's next, he says.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:34:25 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:34:34 PM
    These products are a result of a simple philosophy, a philosophy that has made it the leading smartphone company in the world, he said. It comes down to "relentless innovation."
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:34:44 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:34:47 PM
    I may not be the best speaker, but that's because my first language is engineer, he says.
  • Jason Jenkins 3/1/2015 5:34:50 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:34:57 PM
    That gets a good chuckle from the crowd.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:35:12 PM
    We listen from our customers, and we learn from our successes and missteps, he says.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:35:17 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:35:18 PM
    This sounds like a more humble Samsung.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:35:25 PM
    Thats how we offer new products first, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:35:40 PM
    He talks about the use of LTE tech, the Note phablet, and the Gear smartwatch as firsts for the company.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:36:01 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:36:28 PM
    Samsung set out to build a best in class smartphone with best in class designs. "We did it," he says. "It's the most beautiful smartphone in Samsung's history."
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:36:37 PM
    Cue another video. Here comes the unveiling.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:36:38 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:36:57 PM
    Lights flash on the screen.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:37:00 PM
    And it goes dark.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:37:07 PM
    Dramatic bass plays. Here we go.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:37:19 PM
    A left rounded edge illuminates.
