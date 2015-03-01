Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6 | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6

The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest devices during an event in Barcelona, Spain.

  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:37:20 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:37:20 PM
    I do see a lot curves.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:37:39 PM
    And the Galaxy S6 makes its official appearance.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:37:42 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:37:47 PM
    Alongside the Galaxy S6 Edge.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:38:09 PM
    JK Shin holds out the Galaxy S6 to applause.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:38:10 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:38:22 PM
    These are the most advanced smartphones in the world, he says. (They all say that.)
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:38:27 PM
    The Galaxy S6 Edge curves are a lot more subtle than the one right curve of the Note Edge.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:38:36 PM
    "They look really cool," he says, citing an engineering term.
  • Jason Jenkins 3/1/2015 5:38:38 PM
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:38:41 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:38:51 PM
    It's the best display, fastest processor, best camera...he's rattling off the specs.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:39:06 PM
    With Samsung Knox, the GS6 gives businesses more confidence in security, he says.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:39:13 PM
    There are three sensors on the back of the camera mount, including the LED flash.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:39:14 PM
    He announces Samsung Pay, its mobile payments system.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:39:24 PM
    Basically, the competitor to the Apple Pay feature on the iPhone 6.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:39:29 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:39:37 PM
    Samsung is working with Visa, Mastercard and many banks on the program.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:39:45 PM
    I didn't get a demo of Samsung Pay, so I'm pretty interested in what this looks like.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:39:46 PM
    Check out the links above to read more.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:39:55 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:40:19 PM
    Samsung is pursuing the best LTE connection technology, he says. When carriers are ready, your phone will be too.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:40:27 PM
    There's an all new design. But it's design with a purpose, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:40:41 PM
    The GS6 can charge wirelessly -- the technology is built right in.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:40:50 PM
    I wonder which wireless tech is in the phone?
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:41:03 PM
    I am very proud of this company and the team behind it, he says.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:41:06 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:41:16 PM
    I believe Samsung has an important role to play in advancing technology in our daily lives, he says.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:41:39 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:41:44 PM
    Samsung transforms society for the better by pushing innovation, he says, adding that others will follow.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:42:12 PM
    We set out to deliver something better than anything we've done before, and I think we did it, he says. "Next is now."
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:42:21 PM
    Samsung is showing a lot of images of the blue S6 and green S6 Edge, but I'd be impressed if most markets get these colors.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:42:25 PM
    And with that, JK Shin leaves the stage. YH Lee returns.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:42:50 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:42:55 PM
    Lee touts the design and performance of the phone.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:42:59 PM
    Now for a deeper look at design.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:43:20 PM
    The phone uses what looks like metal parts.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:43:28 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:43:36 PM
    It's got a big camera in the back, but like the iPhone, it protrudes a bit.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:43:47 PM
    Samsung says it's imagined a totally new design. Samsung says that each year it embraces a new design philosophy that it applies to all the phones, things like: pure minimalism (not that, but like that).
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:43:50 PM
    This video is going on way too long.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:44:00 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:44:04 PM
    It's just different shots of the phone floating around. Get to the details!
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:44:14 PM
    Ok, other colors: white, gold, black, and then the blue for the S6 and green for the S6 Edge.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile