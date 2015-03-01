I do see a lot curves.

Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest devices during an event in Barcelona, Spain.
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:37:20 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:37:20 PMI do see a lot curves.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:37:39 PMAnd the Galaxy S6 makes its official appearance.
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:37:42 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:37:47 PMAlongside the Galaxy S6 Edge.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:38:09 PMJK Shin holds out the Galaxy S6 to applause.
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:38:10 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:38:22 PMThese are the most advanced smartphones in the world, he says. (They all say that.)
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:38:27 PMThe Galaxy S6 Edge curves are a lot more subtle than the one right curve of the Note Edge.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:38:36 PM"They look really cool," he says, citing an engineering term.
Jason Jenkins 3/1/2015 5:38:38 PM
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:38:41 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:38:51 PMIt's the best display, fastest processor, best camera...he's rattling off the specs.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:39:06 PMWith Samsung Knox, the GS6 gives businesses more confidence in security, he says.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:39:13 PMThere are three sensors on the back of the camera mount, including the LED flash.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:39:14 PMHe announces Samsung Pay, its mobile payments system.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:39:24 PMBasically, the competitor to the Apple Pay feature on the iPhone 6.
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:39:29 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:39:37 PMSamsung is working with Visa, Mastercard and many banks on the program.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:39:45 PMI didn't get a demo of Samsung Pay, so I'm pretty interested in what this looks like.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:39:46 PMCheck out the links above to read more.
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:39:55 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:40:19 PMSamsung is pursuing the best LTE connection technology, he says. When carriers are ready, your phone will be too.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:40:27 PMThere's an all new design. But it's design with a purpose, he says.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:40:41 PMThe GS6 can charge wirelessly -- the technology is built right in.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:40:50 PMI wonder which wireless tech is in the phone?
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:41:03 PMI am very proud of this company and the team behind it, he says.
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:41:06 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:41:16 PMI believe Samsung has an important role to play in advancing technology in our daily lives, he says.
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:41:39 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:41:44 PMSamsung transforms society for the better by pushing innovation, he says, adding that others will follow.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:42:12 PMWe set out to deliver something better than anything we've done before, and I think we did it, he says. "Next is now."
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:42:21 PMSamsung is showing a lot of images of the blue S6 and green S6 Edge, but I'd be impressed if most markets get these colors.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:42:25 PMAnd with that, JK Shin leaves the stage. YH Lee returns.
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:42:50 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:42:55 PMLee touts the design and performance of the phone.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:42:59 PMNow for a deeper look at design.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:43:20 PMThe phone uses what looks like metal parts.
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:43:28 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:43:36 PMIt's got a big camera in the back, but like the iPhone, it protrudes a bit.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:43:47 PMSamsung says it's imagined a totally new design. Samsung says that each year it embraces a new design philosophy that it applies to all the phones, things like: pure minimalism (not that, but like that).
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:43:50 PMThis video is going on way too long.
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:44:00 PM
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:44:04 PMIt's just different shots of the phone floating around. Get to the details!
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:44:14 PMOk, other colors: white, gold, black, and then the blue for the S6 and green for the S6 Edge.