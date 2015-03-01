Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6 | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6

The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest devices during an event in Barcelona, Spain.

  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:44:22 PM
    I have to give it to them, the Edge looks different. Not sure how practical it is though.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:44:31 PM
    "It's beautiful, isn't it," Lee asks.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:44:47 PM
    These phones are HIGHLY reflective, especially the backing. Like, might-blind-yourself-if-you're-standing-in-sunlight reflective.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:44:53 PM
    Every detail was placed to help with the customer experience, she says.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:44:53 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:45:07 PM
    The GS6 and Edge represent its commitment to designing with purpose, she says.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:45:19 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:45:19 PM
    Looking at it straight on, it's harder to determine which is the S6 and which is the S6 Edge.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:45:25 PM
    The Edge is the first smartphone with two curved displays that wraparound each side.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:45:44 PM
    It's a delicate process, requiring 800 degrees Celsius to heat the gas to curve it, she says.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:45:48 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:46:11 PM
    It has an amazing viewing experience, a more comfortable grip, and "your friends will think you're very cool."
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:46:32 PM
    The glass has a micropico layer that gives an impressive of depth and layer, she says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:46:51 PM
    The colors shift from gold to silver depending on how you look at it. #dress?
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:47:12 PM
    The phones have Gorilla Glass 4 - it's the toughest glass in the market.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:47:15 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:47:19 PM
    "Gorilla Glass 4 has your back." YH Lee.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:47:25 PM
    The metal we use is 50% stronger than the metals in other high-end smartphones, she says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:47:40 PM
    "This stuff will not bend," she says to laughter and applause.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:48:07 PM
    Everything about the exterior is amazing, but inner beauty is just as important, if not more so, she says.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:48:14 PM
    First Apple jab of the evening here!
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:48:26 PM
    For the software stuff, Hyun Yeul Lee, VP of the UX team, is on stage now.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:48:31 PM
    Samsung uses an aluminum alloy, by the way.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:48:39 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:48:54 PM
    The changes were made based on customer feedback and the Internet, HY Lee says.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:49:03 PM
    The rumors about a pared-down TouchWiz interface were spot on.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:49:03 PM
    Samsung has made the user interface simpler, she says.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:49:14 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:49:17 PM
    We removed everything that got in the way of you having the best experience, she says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:49:29 PM
    No more struggling with hard to use and find features, she says.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:49:34 PM
    You can still get to those Samsung apps in Galaxy Gifts and Galaxy Essentials, FYI.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:49:45 PM
    Even the smallest gestures are registered. It's "insanely" responsive, she says.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:49:56 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:49:56 PM
    We use bright and simple colors to make everything clear, she says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:50:31 PM
    Now on to camera control. Everything is at your fingertips, she says.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:50:41 PM
    So I have to wonder what Samsung's game is here. The company used to care a LOT about standing out in a world where phone specs are increasingly becoming commodities. We'll see if it pays off.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:50:42 PM
    Samsung added labels to the camera screen, she says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:50:53 PM
    The most wonderful part of all, no scrolling! One person cheers.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:51:05 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:51:10 PM
    It's great for casual photographers, she says. There's also a separate professional mode.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 5:51:21 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:51:24 PM
    We created a meaningful space with the Edge, she says.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:51:38 PM
    By the way, the design language they're using is pretty much Google's material design...
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:51:57 PM
    You can use the Edge to have it glow when one of your VIPs calls you. The VIP will have a corresponding color that flashes on the Edge, she says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:52:21 PM
    If you place your finger on the heartrate sensor in the back during a call, you can send an autoreply, she says.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile