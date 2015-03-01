Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest devices during an event in Barcelona, Spain.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:52:39 PMThe thing where your phone glows when one of your contacts calls...seems like it's really specific. It isn't clear if you get that glowing notification if the phone is right-side-up or only upside down.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:52:47 PMThe user experience is simple, fast and intuitive. It's all "design with purpose," she says.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:52:53 PMAlso, you can only have five contacts along the edge display strip.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:53:05 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:53:05 PMNow for Justin Denison, VP of the product strategy and marketing team for Samsung Electronics America.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:53:22 PMThe S6 and S6 Edge now set the performance bar for the entire industry, Denison says.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:53:40 PMAnd other than that, there's not much that's "meaningful" to the edge display...night mode (which I love) and also notifications for missed calls, texts, email, but no notifications for Twitter or Facebook (at least yet...)
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:53:47 PMThe processor has a 64-bit architecture with a 14 nanometer technology, which is smaller and more powerful efficient.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:53:47 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:53:55 PMIt's 35% more power efficiency than the Galaxy S4.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:54:07 PMIt uses DDR4 Ram instead of DDR3.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:54:07 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:54:26 PMIt has universal flash storage 2.0. It happens fast without lag, he says.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:54:27 PM
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:55:06 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:55:08 PMThe S6 and S6 Edge have the best screens you've ever seen, he says. 5.1-inch quad HD super AMOLED, with 577 PPI. 77% more pixels.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:55:12 PMLet's see if Samsung mentions any specifics about the processor...ever. They only told me Exynos (its own), but wouldn't say which model. We're really going to have to compare to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 when that comes out.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:55:39 PMSamsung announced a new Gear VR that works for the S6 and S6 Edge.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:55:43 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:55:46 PMWe have Scott Stein on hand to check out that Gear VR. He's the absolute master of putting things on his head.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:55:54 PMThe pixel density is 11% more than the Note 4.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:56:20 PMSorry, the power efficiency is a boost from the Note 4, not S4.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:56:28 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:56:42 PMThe S6 family has an enhanced processor that is faster but more power efficient, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:56:56 PMWe've invented a battery that charges faster than any in the industry, Denison says.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:57:12 PMIt takes 10 minutes for a charge that can last four hours.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:57:13 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:57:23 PMCharging from 0 to 100 takes half the time as the iPhone 6.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:57:33 PMSamsung hitting Apple where it hurts: In the battery department.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:57:42 PMPretty much every spec on the S6 and S6 Edge are the same. Only slight differences to = dimensions, battery life.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:57:58 PMThe battery is built into the smartphone.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:58:16 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:58:22 PMThe embedded battery isn't the only thing that some people are going to get upset about. There's no microSD card slot.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:58:22 PMWe've refused to do this for a long time. We didn't want to do this until we felt confident that people were comfortable charging their phone, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:58:30 PMWireless charging is built right in, he reiterates.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:58:36 PMIt's 6.8mm thick.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 5:58:51 PMSamsung will sell a wireless charging dock, but it will also work with other chargers, say your existing Qi charger.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:59:18 PMAh, Samsung is using both WPC and PMA wireless standards. Hurrah!
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:59:33 PMYou know that you're covered, he says. "Wireless charging has arrived."
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:59:55 PMSamsung's doing a lot to reassure people who love their removable batteries.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 5:59:56 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 5:59:58 PMNow on to the camera.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:00:26 PMHe is so confident about the quality of the camera that all of the scenes of this video are shot with the G6, he says.
-
Kent German 3/1/2015 6:00:47 PM
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:00:49 PMThe key challenge is creating a camera that works in all lighting situations, especially dark.