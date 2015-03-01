Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest devices during an event in Barcelona, Spain.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:01:01 PMSo...Samsung is acting like it invented integrated wireless charging. Nokia had been pushing that in its Lumia phones for years. Check out this pad that glows...
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:01:06 PMThere's real-time HDR, a low-light feature that helps with darker shots.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:01:18 PMOh, that was just the front camera.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:01:41 PMIt's 5 megapixel, F1.9 lens, which lets in 60 percent more light. We've increased pixel size by 60%.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:01:50 PMReal-time HDR in a front-facing camera is pretty cool. 5-megapixel is the new normal, but the lens is really important.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:02:06 PMThe real-time HDR makes a big difference when you're capturing the moment, he says.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:02:16 PMOf course you get beauty mode on the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:02:17 PMShows off a selfie taken at a bar in the dark. Looks pretty good.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:02:27 PMNow on to the rear camera.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:02:37 PMThese phones have a 16-MP camera, same as the Note 4.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:02:55 PMI like that it was optical image stabilization built right in.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:03:09 PMSamsung posts a side-by-side comparison of an iPhone 6 Plus photo and a GS6 photo. The GS6 photos looks much crisper.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:03:23 PMNow for a video comparison...the footage is pretty dark (it's at night).
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:03:29 PMIt was shot with the iPhone 6 Plus.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:03:46 PMThe video shot with the S6 is brighter, albeit a bit grainy. It's much better though.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:03:49 PMThe GS6 versus GS5 comparison is also pretty compelling. I saw that one in real life, and it makes a difference. Samsung isn't so hot on low light, so this was low-hanging fruit for them.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:03:54 PMIt's because of the F1.9 lens, he says.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:04:01 PMOooh, a good one is coming up.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:04:03 PMNow on to spontaneous shots.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:04:27 PMThe S6 camera is always on standby. It launches in less than a second, he says.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:04:35 PMDouble-click the home button, and the camera is on in an instance.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:05:03 PMDouble-clicking the home button won't take a picture though, just to keep in mind, so it isn't exactly a physical shutter button. I'm also unclear if it works when the lock screen is off.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:05:08 PMS6 features object tracking and fast auto focus, he says.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:05:17 PMNow on to Samsung Pay.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:05:30 PMWe didn't want to go in with a built-in battery until the tech was right. The same goes with mobile purchases.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:05:46 PMWe tested out object tracking during a briefing, and I think the use case is limited. It'll track an object, but not you waving your arms wildly, for example.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:05:49 PMFor any mobile payment system to work, universal acceptance is critical, he says. NFC (near field communication) is not universal.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:06:05 PMAbout 10% of retailers have NFC, so not widely accepted.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:06:22 PMSamsung Pay uses technology that works with the old card swipe readers and NFC for broader acceptance.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:06:30 PMOur UK team pointed out that there could be a big global variation between countries that use this MST magnetic strip technology versus other payment systems like chip and pin.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:07:00 PMSamsung touts MST (magnetic secure transmission) as a way to get around the NFC issue.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:07:12 PMYou tap the fingerprint reader to confirm payment.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:07:31 PMSamsung partnered with Visa, Mastercard and a bunch of financial institutions like Amex, Bank of America, and more.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:07:43 PMWe just got a video demo of Samsung Pay. Scott Stein breaks it all down here in this handy cheat sheet.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:07:51 PMSamsung Pay comes this summer in the US and Korea. It'll be accepted by more retailers than any other offering, he says.
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:08:04 PMThat's what we mean by getting mobile payments right.
