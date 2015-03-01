Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6 | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6

The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest devices during an event in Barcelona, Spain.

  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:01:01 PM
    So...Samsung is acting like it invented integrated wireless charging. Nokia had been pushing that in its Lumia phones for years. Check out this pad that glows...
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:01:06 PM
    There's real-time HDR, a low-light feature that helps with darker shots.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:01:18 PM
    Oh, that was just the front camera.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:01:33 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:01:41 PM
    It's 5 megapixel, F1.9 lens, which lets in 60 percent more light. We've increased pixel size by 60%.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:01:50 PM
    Real-time HDR in a front-facing camera is pretty cool. 5-megapixel is the new normal, but the lens is really important.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:02:06 PM
    The real-time HDR makes a big difference when you're capturing the moment, he says.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:02:16 PM
    Of course you get beauty mode on the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:02:17 PM
    Shows off a selfie taken at a bar in the dark. Looks pretty good.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:02:27 PM
    Now on to the rear camera.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:02:36 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:02:37 PM
    These phones have a 16-MP camera, same as the Note 4.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:02:55 PM
    I like that it was optical image stabilization built right in.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:03:09 PM
    Samsung posts a side-by-side comparison of an iPhone 6 Plus photo and a GS6 photo. The GS6 photos looks much crisper.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:03:10 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:03:23 PM
    Now for a video comparison...the footage is pretty dark (it's at night).
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:03:29 PM
    It was shot with the iPhone 6 Plus.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:03:41 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:03:46 PM
    The video shot with the S6 is brighter, albeit a bit grainy. It's much better though.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:03:49 PM
    The GS6 versus GS5 comparison is also pretty compelling. I saw that one in real life, and it makes a difference. Samsung isn't so hot on low light, so this was low-hanging fruit for them.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:03:54 PM
    It's because of the F1.9 lens, he says.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:04:01 PM
    Oooh, a good one is coming up.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:04:03 PM
    Now on to spontaneous shots.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:04:21 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:04:27 PM
    The S6 camera is always on standby. It launches in less than a second, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:04:35 PM
    Double-click the home button, and the camera is on in an instance.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:05:03 PM
    Double-clicking the home button won't take a picture though, just to keep in mind, so it isn't exactly a physical shutter button. I'm also unclear if it works when the lock screen is off.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:05:08 PM
    S6 features object tracking and fast auto focus, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:05:17 PM
    Now on to Samsung Pay.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:05:30 PM
    We didn't want to go in with a built-in battery until the tech was right. The same goes with mobile purchases.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:05:36 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:05:46 PM
    We tested out object tracking during a briefing, and I think the use case is limited. It'll track an object, but not you waving your arms wildly, for example.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:05:49 PM
    For any mobile payment system to work, universal acceptance is critical, he says. NFC (near field communication) is not universal.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:06:05 PM
    About 10% of retailers have NFC, so not widely accepted.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:06:13 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:06:22 PM
    Samsung Pay uses technology that works with the old card swipe readers and NFC for broader acceptance.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:06:30 PM
    Our UK team pointed out that there could be a big global variation between countries that use this MST magnetic strip technology versus other payment systems like chip and pin.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:07:00 PM
    Samsung touts MST (magnetic secure transmission) as a way to get around the NFC issue.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:07:12 PM
    You tap the fingerprint reader to confirm payment.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:07:31 PM
    Samsung partnered with Visa, Mastercard and a bunch of financial institutions like Amex, Bank of America, and more.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:07:43 PM
    We just got a video demo of Samsung Pay. Scott Stein breaks it all down here in this handy cheat sheet.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:07:43 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:07:51 PM
    Samsung Pay comes this summer in the US and Korea. It'll be accepted by more retailers than any other offering, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:08:04 PM
    That's what we mean by getting mobile payments right.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:08:05 PM
