You better believe we're going to take Samsung Pay for a spin, especially against Apple Pay.

Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S6
The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest devices during an event in Barcelona, Spain.
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:08:20 PMYou better believe we're going to take Samsung Pay for a spin, especially against Apple Pay.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:08:42 PMThe GS6 is ready for business. Denison now introduces Gregory Wade, VP of the enterprise business team at Samsung.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:09:11 PMThe Galaxy S6 ranks as one of the most secure devices on the market today, Wade says. It has "defense grade security built in."
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:09:20 PMBlackBerry may say a thing or two about that.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:09:31 PMOf course, now BlackBerry and Samsung are partners.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:09:37 PMBYOD (bring your own device) is huge, especially now that BlackBerry is out of the picture as its own mobile phones. Samsung has hit Knox for enterprise hard.
-
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:09:48 PMWade talks about estimates calling for Samsung to dominate the business world.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:10:02 PMThe GS6 is definitely ready for business right now, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:10:15 PMAgencies in the US, UK and Finland have given their thumbs up on Knox, he says.
-
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:10:49 PMKnox also works with the leading mobile device management service, like BlackBerry. That means IT folks in the office can work with your Samsung phone.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:10:59 PMAnd with that, YH Lee is back.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:11:02 PMThis is a pretty short presentation. Sounds like we're almost done.
-
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:11:11 PMToday's Unpacked was a big one, she says.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:11:28 PMTonight, we bring you the beginning of a whole new galaxy, she says.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:11:37 PMAnd with that, cue another video.
-
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:12:28 PMIt'll be interesting to see how much the Edge costs relative to the GS6. How much of a premium will there be?
-
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:12:35 PMThe Note Edge was $100 more than the Note 4.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:12:53 PMThe S6 and S6 Edge will be available on April 10 in 20 countries.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:13:06 PMYou can buy them in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options.
-
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:13:33 PMSince there's no Micro-SD card slot, Samsung needed to boost the internal storage space. Default leapt from 16GB to 32GB.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:13:40 PM"Okay, that's it," she says. And with that, it's all wrapped up.
-
Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:14:18 PMAnd YH Lee says, that's it.
-
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:14:31 PMI know from seeing the devices that there's a Microsoft partnership as well, because I saw a Microsoft folder, and because Microsoft is giving you over 100GB of free OneDrive storage space for 2 years.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:15:22 PMThere's a lot more that Samsung didn't cover here. I had a chance to see both devices, so make sure you check out the video and first impressions, plus a breakdown of the specs:
-
