The Korean electronics giant will show off its newest devices during an event in Barcelona, Spain.

  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:08:20 PM
    You better believe we're going to take Samsung Pay for a spin, especially against Apple Pay.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:08:42 PM
    The GS6 is ready for business. Denison now introduces Gregory Wade, VP of the enterprise business team at Samsung.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:09:11 PM
    The Galaxy S6 ranks as one of the most secure devices on the market today, Wade says. It has "defense grade security built in."
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:09:20 PM
    BlackBerry may say a thing or two about that.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:09:31 PM
    Of course, now BlackBerry and Samsung are partners.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:09:37 PM
    BYOD (bring your own device) is huge, especially now that BlackBerry is out of the picture as its own mobile phones. Samsung has hit Knox for enterprise hard.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:09:45 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:09:48 PM
    Wade talks about estimates calling for Samsung to dominate the business world.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:10:02 PM
    The GS6 is definitely ready for business right now, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:10:15 PM
    Agencies in the US, UK and Finland have given their thumbs up on Knox, he says.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:10:21 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:10:49 PM
    Knox also works with the leading mobile device management service, like BlackBerry. That means IT folks in the office can work with your Samsung phone.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:10:59 PM
    And with that, YH Lee is back.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:11:02 PM
    This is a pretty short presentation. Sounds like we're almost done.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:11:05 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:11:11 PM
    Today's Unpacked was a big one, she says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:11:28 PM
    Tonight, we bring you the beginning of a whole new galaxy, she says.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:11:37 PM
    And with that, cue another video.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:11:51 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:12:28 PM
    It'll be interesting to see how much the Edge costs relative to the GS6. How much of a premium will there be?
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:12:31 PM
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:12:35 PM
    The Note Edge was $100 more than the Note 4.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:12:53 PM
    The S6 and S6 Edge will be available on April 10 in 20 countries.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:13:06 PM
    You can buy them in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:13:09 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:13:33 PM
    Since there's no Micro-SD card slot, Samsung needed to boost the internal storage space. Default leapt from 16GB to 32GB.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:13:40 PM
    "Okay, that's it," she says. And with that, it's all wrapped up.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:14:18 PM
    And YH Lee says, that's it.
  • Kent German 3/1/2015 6:14:26 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:14:31 PM
    I know from seeing the devices that there's a Microsoft partnership as well, because I saw a Microsoft folder, and because Microsoft is giving you over 100GB of free OneDrive storage space for 2 years.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:15:22 PM
    There's a lot more that Samsung didn't cover here. I had a chance to see both devices, so make sure you check out the video and first impressions, plus a breakdown of the specs:
     
     

    Samsung Galaxy S6 Preview - CNET

    CNETEverything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S6, including impressions and analysis, photos, video, release date, prices, specs, and predictions from CNET. - Page 1
  • Jessica Dolcourt 3/1/2015 6:16:02 PM
    We're going to run off to get some more photos and deeper-dive video right now, so stay tuned for much more from us!
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:17:01 PM
    Okay all, please check back in with CNET all week for the rest of our Mobile World Congress coverage.
  • Roger Cheng 3/1/2015 6:17:09 PM
    We've got plenty of good stuff coming up over the next few days.
