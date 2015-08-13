Hey everyone! Thanks for joining us at Samsung's Unpacked event.

Shin has a really tough job right now. Samsung's smartphone market share has tumbled over the past year -- from controlling about a third of the sector with the Galaxy S3 and S4 in 2012 and 2013, to sharing the title of No. 1 smartphone vendor with Apple in the fourth quarter of 2014. Both companies controlled about a fifth of the market in that period, the first full quarter of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus sales, according to Gartner.