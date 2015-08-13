Samsung Unpacked Note 5 | CNET
Samsung Unpacked Note 5

Samsung will show off its newest phablets and possibly a round smartwatch during an event in New York.

  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:31:19 PM
    Hey everyone! Thanks for joining us at Samsung's Unpacked event.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:32:22 PM
    We've got a big crew today. Jessica Dolcourt, our Samsung device (and other mobile phone) reviewer, will be providing commentary. Sarah Tew is taking photos, and Scott Stein will be tweeting, etc. CNET Espanol's Juan Garzon is running his own live blog over on our Spanish-language site.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:32:56 PM
    We're hoping the WiFi holds out. When there were only about 50 of us here, we already were having problems. I just want one tech event where I don't have to stress about the WiFi. haha
  • Taher 8/13/2015 2:33:55 PM
    Finally the moment to dispel the rumors! Great service CNET!
  • Robyi 8/13/2015 2:34:30 PM
    Let's see what Samsung has to offer this time around.
  • Richard 8/13/2015 2:34:31 PM
    OMG i'm so exited
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 2:34:49 PM
    Hey, everyone! Glad to be here in NY for this event. The auditorium is starting to fill up, and we're beginning to get a little loopy with the Samsung music. It's their signature sound, which Shara actually wrote about!
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 2:35:53 PM
    This musical loop gave Scott a moment of zen that has him rethinking life, and it just made our photographer, Sarah, angry.
  • Aumaster 8/13/2015 2:35:55 PM
    Hmm...this better be good
  • Aumaster 8/13/2015 2:35:56 PM
  • mike 8/13/2015 2:35:57 PM
    hi everyone
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:36:14 PM
    Samsung, based in Seoul, South Korea, is the world’s largest maker of smartphones. The company was founded in March 1938, as a company selling dried fish, vegetables and fruit. Samsung didn’t start selling consumer electronics until 1969, when it launched Samsung Electronics and started making televisions. (As a point of comparison, Hewlett-Packard Co. set up shop in a Palo Alto, California garage in 1939).
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:36:26 PM
    Samsung is the Korean name for “three stars.” (Sam means three, sung means stars.). Today the company makes everything from semiconductors and flash memory chips to smartphones and tablets to refrigerators and dishwashers.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:36:35 PM
    Samsung remains the world’s biggest smartphone maker, but it has seen its dominance weaken as it faces competition from both Apple and low-cost Chinese handset makers like Xiaomi and Huawei. The South Korean company has reported seven straight quarters of declining profits, and it's cutting prices on its 3-month-old Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge devices to boost sales.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:38:25 PM
    As Jess mentioned, I got to see how Samsung created their "brand sound" that's making everyone nuts. It's pretty cool to hear how companies make all those bubble sounds, etc, that are the tones on your phones.
  • ShahidK66 8/13/2015 2:38:36 PM
    Hey thanks for this live blog...looks great!
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 2:38:54 PM
    Meanwhile, we're stationed in the front row. All the leg room you could want!
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:40:10 PM
    Samsung can be a confusing company for people to understand. It's a huge, huge company that does everything from electronics to building apartments. Some of the reporters were confused about who the CEO is, and that's actually because Samsung has multiple CEOs.
  • trinidad 8/13/2015 2:40:20 PM
    Hope they come with dual sim version.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:40:58 PM
    The one we could hear from today is JK Shin. He's the CEO of the mobile business, while BK Yoon oversees electronics and Oh-Hyun Kwon is in charge of semicondutors.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:41:46 PM
    Shin has a really tough job right now. Samsung's smartphone market share has tumbled over the past year -- from controlling about a third of the sector with the Galaxy S3 and S4 in 2012 and 2013, to sharing the title of No. 1 smartphone vendor with Apple in the fourth quarter of 2014. Both companies controlled about a fifth of the market in that period, the first full quarter of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus sales, according to Gartner.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:42:06 PM
    Scott is threatening to do improv for everyone as we're waiting. haha. (We've been here a really long time, and where we're sitting, we're pretty much on the stage)
  • Kwame S. 8/13/2015 2:42:24 PM
    Samsung also has a pretty robust weapons division.
  • steve 8/13/2015 2:42:31 PM
    Where will the live show be please
  • Jf. 8/13/2015 2:42:33 PM
    Can. you show up pic
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:43:22 PM
    The introduction of the 5.5-inch 6 Plus in September took away the advantage Samsung had over Apple -- big screens. And this year, for the first time ever, Samsung's Note line is launching with a bigger-screen iPhone already on the market and its follow-up -- likely called the iPhone 6S Plus -- coming soon.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 2:45:09 PM
    Shara and I have both (separately) had the opportunity to see Samsung on its own turf in Seoul.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:45:47 PM
    Stay tuned for some photos!
  • Salim REZAGUI 8/13/2015 2:45:57 PM
    All is about the S Pen :D
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 2:46:27 PM
    Yeah, let's talk about the S-Pen. Samsung doesn't have much competition in the stylus department.
  • Speedracer007 8/13/2015 2:46:32 PM
    Photos!!!!!!!
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 2:47:17 PM
    LG does have a new phone with a stylus, the LG G Stylo, but it's far less powerful than the Note 4 stylus.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 2:48:12 PM
    Back when Samsung launched the first Note, everyone thought it would instantly fail.
  • ThatGuy 8/13/2015 2:49:17 PM
    I want a Note with stock Android! Will that ever happen???
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 2:49:33 PM
    We're kind of in a dungeon right now. No cell service and very shaky Wi-Fi. Fingers crossed!
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:49:36 PM
    Ok. 10 minutes away from this thing. So far, barely holding on with WiFi. Scott said it feels like we're in a torture chamber. haha
  • Drayten E 8/13/2015 2:49:41 PM
    I read that the battery might actually be smaller? Why would they do that?
  • Ian Sherr 8/13/2015 2:49:45 PM
    @JessicaDolcourt: Well, back when Dell launched the Streak, everyone thought the design was silly.
  • Rhynes1 8/13/2015 2:50:36 PM
    My hope is that Samsung or someone can break the mold with mobile devices, takr a chance, try something new. I've even thought that a largr screen smart watch would be awesome.
  • Papa-Loulou Prince 8/13/2015 2:50:42 PM
    Hope the note 5 look like note edge the side screen was nice
  • alright 8/13/2015 2:50:43 PM
    I wonder if tablets will be part of this event today
  • user 8/13/2015 2:51:55 PM
    Can the battery be removed? Can you use a micro SD card?
  • Sub 8/13/2015 2:52:05 PM
    5.7 inch Quad HD super AMOLED display, 16 MP rear and 5 MP front, Ultra power saving mode,
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:53:13 PM
    If Samsung's new devices today are like the GS6/GS6 Edge, you won't be able to remove the back and have an external battery. By going the route for more premium, metal materials, they've removed that ability.
  • Bhillison 8/13/2015 2:53:19 PM
    Personally, new phones every year is way overkill. Come on, it's making people turn into human androids.......
