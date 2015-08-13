they are also releasing S6 edge + just similar to Note 5 without Spen

Samsung Unpacked Note 5
Samsung will show off its newest phablets and possibly a round smartwatch during an event in New York.
Sub 8/13/2015 2:53:31 PMthey are also releasing S6 edge + just similar to Note 5 without Spen
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 2:54:18 PM@IanSherr, back when the Streak launched, it's design *was* bad. At the time, the Note's 5.3-inch screen as considered comically large. Now look at us!
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 2:55:16 PMThe Note 4's 5.7-inch screen isn't even the largest by far...the biggest I've seen is 6.4 inches, and that really was gargantuan.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:55:53 PMSamsung has traditionally unveiled its latest marquee phablet smartphone at the Berlin-based IFA electronics trade show in early September. But this time around, it moved the date up by a couple of weeks and shifted its event to New York in what some believe is an attempt to get an even earlier jump on Apple's next iPhone introduction -- which likely will take place in early September.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:56:03 PMWhile the Galaxy Note line has always played second fiddle to the Galaxy S line, the Note 5 arrives as more consumers are willing to tolerate the bulkiness of a larger display for an improved video, gaming, and Internet-browsing experience. Interest in the product is high. And the company badly needs a hit after the disappointing sales of its recent products mounting competition in the market.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:56:13 PMWe should be starting pretty soon
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:56:21 PMWe'll be turning off comments shortly.
test 8/13/2015 2:56:26 PMWhat's the big deal with these Quad HD displays? Just give me a standard 1080p screen and more battery life instead.
Samit 8/13/2015 2:56:27 PMSamsung hasn't updated their note series of tablets which I loved!!
Jared Sterry 8/13/2015 2:56:30 PMAre we still expecting the note 5 to use the USB Type C connection?
Taher 8/13/2015 2:56:35 PMI don't understand everyone making a big deal about the micro SD card. They fail at such a higher rate than what's on board. Also, if you could get 128GB internally and you have a good cloud solution you wouldn't need removable storage. I'm really hoping for a new watch too!
The42BusDC 8/13/2015 2:56:40 PM@JessicaDolcourt i thought the note was comically large when it debuted. ended up buying the note 3 later, loved it.
oyibo 8/13/2015 2:56:43 PMIf the NOTE 5 doesn't come with an SD card then Samsung should start with the 64G memory phone. That would allow must people have space for apps and files.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:57:10 PMSo right now I'm the only one of the CNET crew actually able to get onto the Internet. By saying that, I've likely just jinxed myself.
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 2:57:53 PMIt's touch and go!
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 2:58:36 PM
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 2:59:19 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 2:59:52 PMOk. We're getting a warning that we're about to start.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:00:00 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:00:05 PMThe auditorium did get packed, as expected.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:00:05 PM
Jimmerz 8/13/2015 3:00:10 PMI was SOOO stoked for wireless charging with the S6. Turns out it's useless because it's so slow compared to quick charge. At least it makes a good backup system if my port fries. mmm fries.
NickyNick 8/13/2015 3:00:12 PM@Taher the problem is you're spending double the price for a larger hard drive built in, with SD card you buy a cheaper model and increase the memory yourself.
JimmyHook 8/13/2015 3:00:13 PMIf there's no SD card then it's automatically a failure. Also, a round smart watch doesn't make sense. That's skeumorphism of the worst kind. Digital data is best represented on square/rectangular screens.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:00:18 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:00:23 PMAnd now we're shutting off comments. Thanks, guys!
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:00:33 PMHere we go. (I think)
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:01:20 PMReady for the Samsung ride? Hey, anyone remember the nuttiness that was the Galaxy S4 launch at Radio City Music Hall?
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:01:28 PMOk. Not quite yet. Soon?
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:01:47 PMComparatively, this unveiling is intimate and will be way lower key.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:02:03 PM
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:02:11 PMThat was the last time Samsung had a NY show, by the way.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:02:21 PMOk. Here we really go. We're starting with a video.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:02:44 PMIt's a sort of animation of the invite image.
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:02:59 PMWhenever I see that image that's on the invite, it reminds me of a stack of file folders.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:03:18 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:03:20 PMSamsung actually just announced the dates for Samsung Pay availability in a press release - Korea on Aug. 20, US on Sept. 28
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:03:43 PMJK Shin, the CEO of Samsung's mobile business, is now taking the stage
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:03:54 PMThis is the closest we've ever sat. haha
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:04:12 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:04:19 PM"I am very excited to be here today. My job is developing technologies to improve our lives and shape the world," Shin said.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:04:27 PM"My true passion is public speaking" (laughs for that)
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:05:03 PM"Listening to you, we trust you. We like to gain your trust, the old efficient way by offering better products and by offering new products first. That is never easy. It takes more than great mind. It takes persistence and even courage."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:05:17 PM"When Samsung released the first Note, some said we were crazy. A pen? A giant screen?"
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:05:34 PM