Samsung Unpacked Note 5
Samsung will show off its newest phablets and possibly a round smartwatch during an event in New York.
3rd & 7 37yd
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:05:38 PMA Samsung designer in Korea told me that they thought of all sorts of crazy ways to attach the pen. The holster thing wasn't a given.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:05:39 PM"We saw a problem we could solve. Customers wanted a great viewing experience and a device to get things done. The Note didn't just succeed. It created a category."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:05:55 PM"Just two years ago at CES we unveiled a new concept, flexible display technology. We believed in that concept so we bet big."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:06:15 PM"We have been so happy with the response from customers. They love the Edge experence. That's how we stay ahead of the curve."
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:06:18 PMThe Samsung Galaxy Edge really is immersive. That isn't just rhetoric. It feels like a completely different phone than the S6.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:06:24 PM"We push ourselves to be first and others join us."
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:06:31 PM
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:06:53 PMBy the way, my hands-on take on both phones is now live : )
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:06:53 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:06:54 PM"When we develop better cameras, higher resolution screens, batteries that charge faster and last longer, that not only lifts Samsung but propels the industry."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:07:06 PM"Today the journey continues in the larger screen category Samsung created."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:07:36 PM"Bigger screens are great for moving between emails and important files ands scrolling through photos and social media or watching a movie. We are still betting big."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:07:46 PM"We're using our smartphones in two ways -- as multimedia users and multitaskers."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:08:00 PM"I am a multitasker and very fun, just not as much fun as others."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:08:17 PM"So we developed two devices. One idea for multimedia consumer. The other perfect for the multitasker."
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:08:17 PM
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:08:22 PMRead about the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 here, and the S6 Edge+ here.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:08:38 PM"If you want the best camera for sharing photos and videos on social media. If you want a design that stops friends in their tracks. We have the smartphone for you."
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:08:43 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:09:00 PM"If you want help managing your busy life, write down ideas and note whenever inspiration strikes. ... Powerful so you can get things done. we have the smartphone for you too."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:09:10 PMThe Galaxy S6 Edge+ and the Galaxy Note 5
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:09:28 PMNow we're seeing a video about the S6 Edge+
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:09:29 PMI have to admit, I really do like the Note for note-taking. There's something about physically writing something down that I find comforting.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:09:35 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:09:47 PMShowing off the design of the screen. Saying combined curved glass screen with bigger phone size.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:09:53 PMAnd now here's the Note 5 - showing off the pe
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:09:56 PMThey're showing the gold color for the Note 5, but the sadness is that not every country will sell every color.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:10:03 PMNext is Now - guess they're still using that slogan
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:10:25 PMShin is now showing off the devices.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:10:33 PM"Immersive experieince but they fit right in the palm of your hand. The screens are actually bigger but the phones are actually smaller."
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:10:54 PMI really liked the gold color, actually. Both the Note 5 and the S6 Edge+ come in white, black, silver, and gold. (The US won't get silver at all. I'm not sure about other regions.)
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:10:57 PM"We are officially launching Samsung Pay. ... Can use the system secured by Knox"
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:11:00 PM(Knox is Samsung's security software system.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:11:24 PM"I couldn't be more excited by what we've achieved with Samsung Pay and with the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and the Note 5."
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:11:28 PMWe first demoed Samsung Pay at Mobile World Congress in Spain last March.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:11:36 PMNow we're getting Justin Denison, VP of product strategy and marketing from Samsung's US business
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:11:42 PM
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:12:25 PMHere's Samsung Pay in action (with video, so you can see how it works.)
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:12:25 PM"Back in 2011, Samsung had found success with the Galaxy S so we were excited about the S2. ... But we were missing something big. That's what led to the first Galaxy Note. It was a breakthrough, not just for us but for the entire industry," Denison said.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:12:44 PM"We summoned the courage, we believed in the Note. We knew there was demand for a bigger display. ... It turns out we were right. Each version of the Note has been more popular than the last. "
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:12:55 PM"I might be biased but I love this thing. Why? A larger screen lets me do more on my phone."
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:12:57 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:13:22 PM"More and more of us are using our phones in this way. Bigger screens have gone from nice to have to must have. And a display, once called a gimmick, has now become the norm."
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:13:49 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:14:00 PM"We started by tackling what we call the paradox of size. It boils down to this. When you ask people what they're looking for in a phone, they tell you two things. They want a big brilliant display but they don't want a bulky phone."