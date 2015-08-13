Samsung Unpacked Note 5 | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Samsung Unpacked Note 5

Samsung will show off its newest phablets and possibly a round smartwatch during an event in New York.

  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:05:38 PM
    A Samsung designer in Korea told me that they thought of all sorts of crazy ways to attach the pen. The holster thing wasn't a given.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:05:39 PM
    "We saw a problem we could solve. Customers wanted a great viewing experience and a device to get things done. The Note didn't just succeed. It created a category."
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:05:55 PM
    "Just two years ago at CES we unveiled a new concept, flexible display technology. We believed in that concept so we bet big."
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:06:15 PM
    "We have been so happy with the response from customers. They love the Edge experence. That's how we stay ahead of the curve."
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:06:18 PM
    The Samsung Galaxy Edge really is immersive. That isn't just rhetoric. It feels like a completely different phone than the S6.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:06:24 PM
    "We push ourselves to be first and others join us."
  • Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:06:31 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:06:53 PM
    By the way, my hands-on take on both phones is now live : )
  • Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:06:53 PM
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:06:54 PM
    "When we develop better cameras, higher resolution screens, batteries that charge faster and last longer, that not only lifts Samsung but propels the industry."
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:07:06 PM
    "Today the journey continues in the larger screen category Samsung created."
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:07:36 PM
    "Bigger screens are great for moving between emails and important files ands scrolling through photos and social media or watching a movie. We are still betting big."
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:07:46 PM
    "We're using our smartphones in two ways -- as multimedia users and multitaskers."
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:08:00 PM
    "I am a multitasker and very fun, just not as much fun as others."
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:08:17 PM
    "So we developed two devices. One idea for multimedia consumer. The other perfect for the multitasker."
  • Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:08:17 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:08:22 PM
    Read about the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 here, and the S6 Edge+ here.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:08:38 PM
    "If you want the best camera for sharing photos and videos on social media. If you want a design that stops friends in their tracks. We have the smartphone for you."
  • Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:08:43 PM
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:09:00 PM
    "If you want help managing your busy life, write down ideas and note whenever inspiration strikes. ... Powerful so you can get things done. we have the smartphone for you too."
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:09:10 PM
    The Galaxy S6 Edge+ and the Galaxy Note 5
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:09:28 PM
    Now we're seeing a video about the S6 Edge+
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:09:29 PM
    I have to admit, I really do like the Note for note-taking. There's something about physically writing something down that I find comforting.
  • Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:09:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:09:47 PM
    Showing off the design of the screen. Saying combined curved glass screen with bigger phone size.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:09:53 PM
    And now here's the Note 5 - showing off the pe
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:09:56 PM
    They're showing the gold color for the Note 5, but the sadness is that not every country will sell every color.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:10:03 PM
    Next is Now - guess they're still using that slogan
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:10:25 PM
    Shin is now showing off the devices.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:10:33 PM
    "Immersive experieince but they fit right in the palm of your hand. The screens are actually bigger but the phones are actually smaller."
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:10:54 PM
    I really liked the gold color, actually. Both the Note 5 and the S6 Edge+ come in white, black, silver, and gold. (The US won't get silver at all. I'm not sure about other regions.)
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:10:57 PM
    "We are officially launching Samsung Pay. ... Can use the system secured by Knox"
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:11:00 PM
    (Knox is Samsung's security software system.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:11:24 PM
    "I couldn't be more excited by what we've achieved with Samsung Pay and with the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and the Note 5."
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:11:28 PM
    We first demoed Samsung Pay at Mobile World Congress in Spain last March.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:11:36 PM
    Now we're getting Justin Denison, VP of product strategy and marketing from Samsung's US business
  • Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:11:42 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:12:25 PM
    Here's Samsung Pay in action (with video, so you can see how it works.)
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:12:25 PM
    "Back in 2011, Samsung had found success with the Galaxy S so we were excited about the S2. ... But we were missing something big. That's what led to the first Galaxy Note. It was a breakthrough, not just for us but for the entire industry," Denison said.
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:12:44 PM
    "We summoned the courage, we believed in the Note. We knew there was demand for a bigger display. ... It turns out we were right. Each version of the Note has been more popular than the last. "
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:12:55 PM
    "I might be biased but I love this thing. Why? A larger screen lets me do more on my phone."
  • Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:12:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:13:22 PM
    "More and more of us are using our phones in this way. Bigger screens have gone from nice to have to must have. And a display, once called a gimmick, has now become the norm."
  • Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:13:49 PM
  • Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:14:00 PM
    "We started by tackling what we call the paradox of size. It boils down to this. When you ask people what they're looking for in a phone, they tell you two things. They want a big brilliant display but they don't want a bulky phone."
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile