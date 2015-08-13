Samsung Unpacked Note 5
Samsung will show off its newest phablets and possibly a round smartwatch during an event in New York.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:14:05 PMThings you can do with the S-Pen stylus: 1) Navigate (even the touch-sensitive buttons), 2) Write, 3) Call up menu items or preview pictures of thumbnail images, 4) Drag and drop, 5) Capture images (especially irregular shapes).
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:14:27 PM"A larger device may not be easy to use with one hand, and it may not fit in your pocket, especially if you wear skinny jeans, which I definitely don't." (that joke fell pretty flat)
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:14:41 PM"We set out to design a phone with a big display in a slimmer, smaller package."
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:14:53 PMThis stylus is different because it literally clicks into place, kind of like the top of a retractable pen. I'm not gonna lie; it's a satisfying sound.
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:15:02 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:15:08 PM"Like the S6 Edge, the new Note flaunts the same design DNA. Crafted in metal and glass. Made the metal even strong. Thinner and lighter than before For the Note 5, we curved teh glass on the back."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:15:17 PM"Curved back makes it easier to use with one hand."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:15:36 PM"The Note wouldn't be the Note without the S Pen. It's the tool that lets you multitask like a pro. It is what the mouse is to the PC."
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:15:44 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:15:49 PMYes, the Note 5 is actually smaller than last year's Note 4, but it keeps the 5.7-inch screen size. Part of the reason it's so slim is because of the embedded battery, so...trade-offs.
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:15:57 PM
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:16:11 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:16:25 PM"We've added this little clicking mechanism to pop the pen out. First we added the ability to write when the screen is off. Think of all the times you want to write down a phone number ... Now you don't have to unlock your phone and open an app."
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:16:29 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:16:35 PM"We've also improved air command, making it easier to use and more intuitive."
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:16:47 PMThe feature he's talking about, Quick Memo, has a catch. The screen is off and it only works when you've just taken the pen out. If you turn off the screen and turn it back on again while the stylus is still in your hand, no dice.
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:16:52 PM"Here I am accessing air command. I go into my files. Here's a PDF."
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:17:06 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:17:09 PM"I sign it, save it, and now I'm done."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:17:18 PM"We've also improved other elements like screen capture."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:17:29 PM"Can capture an image from top to bottom without taking multiple screen shots." (example is copying an entire directions list in Google Maps)
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:17:38 PMIntroduces the Keyboard Cover
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:17:49 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:17:54 PMI think people are going to love that thing. (gives you a real keyboard)
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:18:24 PM(kind of funny. Denison was talking about how easy to type precisely, but he wrote "hi Mnom" at first instead of "hi mom"
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:18:51 PM"Because the Galaxy Note 5 is so versatile, you can get more done."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:19:05 PMAlanna Cotton, vice president of product marketing for Samsung Electronics America takes the stage.
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:19:30 PM"Let me tell you more about the S6 Edge+ and the journey that got us here. Two years ago we decided to step up our game. We set a goal for ourselves, to deliver superior display technology ..."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:19:44 PM"That's how the S6 Edge was born. A beautiful device with the most advanced technology every found in a smartphone."
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:19:51 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:20:10 PMDid Samsung completely forget about its Note Edge from last year? Have they even mentioned that? They're making it sound like the S6 Edge was the first curved display.
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:20:12 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:20:50 PM"Now we're bringing everything you love to the big screen. We improved both features and design. This phone is elegant, understated and finely crafted. Each detail was examined and reexamined while creating the S6 Edge+"
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:20:51 PM"We also added a new color to the lineup. Silver titanium."
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:21:00 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:21:09 PM"I absolutely love this new design. Part of what makes this design so great is its deceptively compact size."
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:21:12 PMThe accessory they showed off on stage, the Keyboard Cover, is kind of kooky. The keys are really grippy and responsive, but also sort of clunky and it obscures all the glass, if you care about that sort of thing. Take a look here.
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:21:19 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:21:28 PM"The screen is bigger but the phone actually is smaller. Numbers don't lie."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:21:52 PM"The display is sharp and brilliant and the curves created an added sense of depth."
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:21:52 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:22:14 PM"This sleek phone is an entertainment powerhouse. It intensifies your multimedia experieince."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:22:18 PM"The screen picks up on all the little details that bring your images to life. ... The secrets lie in the high-defiinition screen."
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:22:23 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:22:37 PM"You'll actually feel like you're right there with the Avengers ... or sitting courtside with your favorite NBA players."