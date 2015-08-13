Samsung Unpacked Note 5
Samsung will show off its newest phablets and possibly a round smartwatch during an event in New York.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:22:40 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:22:52 PM"You can dive deeper into moments like this with the help of lush sound."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:22:58 PMShowing Level headphones
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:23:10 PM"And there's more. I'm really excited about a new feature called Live Broadcast."
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:23:33 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:23:43 PM"We used to think of status updates and photo sharing were real time, but now it's all about streaming these moments as they happen, straight from your phone. Sure there are other video apps to do that, but you have to figure out what to download."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:23:59 PM"We've partnered with the most popular video sharing platform in the world so now you can broadcast directly from your phone to YouTube."
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:24:12 PMWe saw the YouTube Live Broadcast feature they're talking about during a demo. There's a 30 second delay between what you film and what they see live.
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:24:36 PM"All of this goodness is now easier to access thanks to a new feature called Apps Edge, a new feature you can customize. You can swipe the edge to get to your favorite apps and contacts."
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:24:38 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:24:42 PM"From any screen, I can quickly reach my husband or daughter."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:25:18 PMJustin Denison is back on stage
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:25:39 PMSo, the S6 Edge didn't have the App Edge, just a people hub. I like this one, it's like a shortcut bar that you can customize, and you can pull it up from any screen (unlike on the S6 Edge, which just opens from the home screen).
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:25:41 PM"The Edge Plus and the Note 5 share the same industry leading platform. 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:26:16 PM"It's Galaxy reimagined, redesigned and redefined."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:26:34 PM"The problem with devices when you're doing a few things at once and you launch a new app, which you do, boom, everything slows down. Part of the reason for this is your phone is screaming for more RAM."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:26:36 PM"Included 4 gigs of RAM on both models." (most PCs are about 8 gigs)
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:26:58 PMThis is the second time that Samsung is using its own house-made processor (Exynos 7) instead of Qualcomm's. So that's fourth flagships using the same chip.
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:27:09 PMLTE Cat. 9 speeds.
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:27:23 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:27:41 PMIt's easy for Samsung to add more RAM here, because they pretty much dominate the memory chip biz.
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:27:51 PM"We can talk about specs, but the bottom line is this. Samsung's cameras are the best in the world."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:27:55 PM"Take a look at these shots. The detail."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:28:12 PM"As social networking evolves, we're not just communicating with videos. We're sharing the best moments of our lives."
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:28:14 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:28:21 PMFYI, this is also the same camera as the S6 and S6 Edge. 16-megapixel with a larger sensor than last year's Note 4 (which was also 16-megapixel).
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:28:48 PMVDIS - video digital image stabilizer.
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:28:55 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:28:56 PM"Both phones can shoot in 4K. We were one of the first to introduce 4K shooting on smartphones."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:29:08 PM"Now let's talk about SideSync. Mobile phones are crucial to our lives, but we still relay on tablets, etc."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:29:21 PM"Able to connect wirelessly and automatically so can drag and drop files from phones to PC to back."
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:29:30 PMSidesync is something that Samsung is pushing hard. It's redesigned software that helps you manage your content.
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:29:36 PMI think Samsung showed this off at their developer conference last year or the year before
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:29:37 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:29:43 PMWill work with PCs and Macs
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:29:45 PMManaging content on a Mac is a NIGHTMARE, so if Sidesync really works as promised, that's frosting on the cake.
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:30:01 PM"All these services are great as long as your batteries stay charged. That's why Samsung has led the way with fast charging, wirelss charging."
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:30:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:30:23 PM"We're not just trying to sell phones. We're advancing the market."
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:30:24 PMBoth new devices today "we're bringing fast charging to wireless charging. Samsung is a pioneer here."
-
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:30:47 PMI have a Samsung wireless charging puck on my desk for the S6 and S6 Edge, and I have to admit, I use it all the time. I like the sounds of this faster wireless charging. 2 hours isn't bad at all for a full charge.
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:30:57 PM
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:31:12 PM
-
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:31:23 PM(Samsung keeps saying these points over and over - that they're leading the way and they're moving the market forward. Those have been dings against them in the past. Company is often called a "fast follower.")
-
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:31:25 PM