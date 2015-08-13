Samsung Unpacked Note 5
Samsung will show off its newest phablets and possibly a round smartwatch during an event in New York.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:31:28 PM"OUr goal is to create an ecosystem where your battery can be charged wirelessly anywhere. And we're on our way."
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:31:31 PM
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:31:48 PMAs a reference point, the fastest we've seen a phone recharge from zero is about an hour and a half. We've also measured four hours on an entry-level phone.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:31:52 PM"today millions of consumers have this technolgoy in their hands now. Our kids will think it's crazy we once lugged cables around ... and sat on the airport floor."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:31:53 PMStarbucks, Ikea
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:32:24 PM
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:32:30 PMI cannot *wait* for wireless charging inlaid into surfaces, or even better, contactless charging from the air.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:32:47 PM"Two new amazing phones. The Galaxy S6 Edge+, a device that takes your multimedia experieince to the next level."
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:33:03 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:33:06 PMBoth on sale in the US and Canada on August 21
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:33:21 PM(that's when in store)
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:33:25 PM"It will eventually become the most common thing for you to place your smartphone on the table at the coffee shop, desk or nightstand, and your phone will automatically charge. We're betting on a cord free future. That's why the Edge+ and the new Note come with it built in"
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:33:27 PMPreorders in the US start today at 3 p.m.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:33:34 PM"It's been a real privilege to talk to you more about the Note 5 and S6 Edge+)
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:33:43 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:33:45 PMInjong Rhee is taking the stage. He's the head of Samsung Pay.
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:33:53 PMIf it isn't clear, the Note 5 and S6 Edge+ share the same internal specs. And yeah, the battery (which is embedded and not removable) has dropped in capacity from 3,200mAh to 3,000mAh. That doesn't necessarily mean it will crap out faster (or a lot faster), so we have to wait and see.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:34:06 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:34:09 PM"I'm here to talk about Samsung Pay and the exciting future of mobile payments."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:34:23 PM"We set out to develop a solution that's simple, safe and open to all businesses large and small, not to mention fun to use."
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:34:25 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:34:44 PM"In my wallet, I have lots of plastic cards."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:35:13 PM"People are so accustomed to swiping their cards for making payments. ... So how do you make consumers transition ... to using smartphones instead?"
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:35:26 PM"That is the problem. That is the problem my engineers and I set out to solve."
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:35:38 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:35:52 PM"It's a challenge that requires a lot of ingenuity and creativity. Most of the existing mobile payment solutions rely only on NFC, which is fine technology but most stores don't have it."
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:36:03 PMIs it just me, or did Injong Rhee say Samsung Pay is "fun to use"? Because that wouldn't be my word choice. It is easier, though!
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:36:08 PM(Store retail terminals have to have NFC this year, so this really isn't that big of an issue)
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:36:24 PMWe have been waiting so, so long for mobile payments to catch hold. It's finally starting to happen.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:36:36 PM"Changing lifestyle is not about being first in the market but creating a compelling opportunity that removes this friction."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:36:51 PMSamsung in March unveiled Samsung Pay, its own take on allowing users to pay for goods and services by waving their smartphone near the register instead of swiping a credit card. The announcement came alongside the unveiling of the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, which will be the first phones to use the feature.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:37:04 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:37:04 PMSamsung is just the latest major technology player to jump into mobile payments, which has languished for years with trials and limited deployments before Apple injected energy and raised the consumer awareness with its Apple Pay feature, found on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:37:11 PMThe integration of LoopPay, which Samsung bought, is what makes Samsung Pay compatible with magnetic stripe readers.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:37:20 PMSamsung believes it has an advantage with its system because its system, which it obtained through the purchase of LoopPay earlier this year, allows the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge to work with many more merchants and stores.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:37:38 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:37:39 PM"Samsung Pay is accepted everywhere. It works with the big chains but also at your local, let me get this right, fruit stores."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:37:49 PM"If retailers can swipe a card, most likely they will accept Samsung Pay."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:37:54 PM(the "most likely" bit is key there)
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:38:17 PMPartnerships with a bunch of banks - BofA, Amex, Mastercard, Visa, Chase, Citi, USBank, etc
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:38:20 PM
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:38:27 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:38:38 PM"I'm proud to say Samsung Pay is the first mobile payments system to support store-branded credit cards. Over 1,000 retailers."
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:38:48 PMSamsung told me that when they launched the Samsung Pay trial in South Korea, they didn't give users any instructions, because they wanted the experience to be organic. They said that users were teaching retailers how to use Samsung Pay at the cashier.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:38:51 PM