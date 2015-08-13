Works with store-branded credit cards, membership cards, gift cards

Samsung Unpacked Note 5
Samsung will show off its newest phablets and possibly a round smartwatch during an event in New York.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:39:16 PMWorks with store-branded credit cards, membership cards, gift cards
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:39:19 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:39:23 PMWhen Apple Pay launched, it only worked with certain banks, but Apple also has been expading
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:39:30 PMTo use Samsung pay, you swipe up from the bottom of any screen. Then you swipe through your credit cards and pick the one you want. That's how it worked in my demo in Spain.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:39:31 PM"Your wallet's going to miss you," Rhee said
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:39:58 PM"Samsung Pay is a safe. It protects Samsung Pay from malware, making it one of the safest solutions in the industry."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:40:12 PM"we make sure we do not store or transmit your credit card or private information during transactions."
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:40:26 PM
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:40:33 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:40:47 PMSo if you're a Samsung device user, you can use Samsung Pay or Android Pay. Wonder which will be used more
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:40:56 PM
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:41:19 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:41:29 PMAug. 20 in Korea. September 28 in US. Later in UK, Spain and China
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:41:37 PMAlanna Cotton is back up now
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:42:17 PM"We set out to raise the bar in the category we pioneered, and I think we stayed ahead of the curve, but we're just getting started. Samsung is always looking for that next advance, that next breakthrough. We'll get there like we always have. By being open ... and frankly, by not being afraid to bet big on the future."
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:42:24 PMWATCH VIDEO
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:42:24 PMfinally
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:42:29 PMOh, so we just got our first US carrier pricing for the Note 5 and Edge+. At US Cellular, the Note 5 will go for $200 on contract and the S6 Edge+ will sell for $300 on contract. 20-month installment pricing is: (32GB Note 5: 20 payments of $33.42; 64GB Note 5: 20 payments of 38.46. 32GB S6 Edge+: 20 payments of $38.40).
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:42:45 PMWe're seeing a video teaser of Samsung's next smartwatch, which has a round screen. It teased it before
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:42:48 PMWill be called the Gear S 2
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:42:52 PMAnd it's launching at IFA in Berlin
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:42:58 PMGlad I'm going to that show!
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:43:03 PMSept. 3 is the date for that
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:43:21 PMThis will be Samsung's 7th watch but its first in the past year
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:43:30 PMThis has been a relatively short and sweet presentation.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:43:30 PMAnd its first since Apple Watch launched
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:43:40 PMSamsung in April hinted that its next smartwatch would feature a round face, a break from its previous wearables that have all sported rectangular screens. T
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:43:52 PMOnly 45 minutes to launch two phones. This has got to be some sort of record.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:43:52 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:43:57 PMSamsung introduced its first smartwatch, the Galaxy Gear, in late 2013 and followed that up with five more wearables in the next year -- including the Gear 2, running its Tizen operating system; the Android Wear-based Gear Live; and the Gear Fit fitness band. The company a year ago introduced the Gear S smartwatch with its own 3G cellular connectivity and the Gear Circle, wireless Bluetooth headphones that fasten around the neck and vibrate when receiving a call.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:43:59 PMWhile the devices initially looked promising, most haven’t sold well, and the frequency of Samsung’s releases caused some confusion with would-be buyers. Still, the Gear devices made Samsung the world’s biggest smartwatch vendor last year. In the second quarter of 2014, nearly three out of every four smartwatches came from Samsung, according to Strategy Analytics.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:44:07 PMSamsung hasn’t released a new smartwatch in over a year, and things dramatically changed when Apple introduced the Apple Watch, a device that costs $349 to $17,000. With only three months in the wearables market, Apple surpassed Samsung to become the king of the smartwatch market. In the second quarter of this year, 76 percent of smartwatches came from Apple, while Samsung’s control of the sector tumbled to 7.5 percent, Strategy Analytics said.
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:44:17 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:44:18 PMNo kidding, Jessica!
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:44:20 PMSuper, super fast
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:44:30 PMAnd that 30 second video or whatever it was about the watch
Sarah Tew 8/13/2015 3:44:46 PM
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:45:03 PMThanks for joining us, everyone!
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:45:10 PMWe're signing off to check out the device in the demo room
Jessica Dolcourt 8/13/2015 3:45:30 PMOff I go to the product demo room for some more hands-on time! Don't forget to read my first takes for both phones. Links are above!
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:46:22 PMCheck out CNET's full coverage from the event today.
Shara Tibken 8/13/2015 3:46:53 PMGood bye!