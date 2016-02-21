Hey everyone!

Samsung event at Mobile World Congress
The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:40:34 PMHey everyone!
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:40:46 PMWe're getting all set up here at a convention center in Barcelona.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:41:46 PMI'm with Jessica Dolcourt, Sarah Tew, Roger Cheng, Seamus Byrne, Andrew Hoyle and Juan Garzon. And even more CNETers/CNET Espanol crew in the venue, as well.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:42:16 PMThis is a really interesting setup in the auditorium. The chairs are all seated around a giant four-sided stage. And there's a Gear VR at every seat.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:42:25 PMVirtual reality is definitely going to be a topic at this show
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:42:37 PMIf I go dark for 10 minutes or so, it's because I'm checking out the VR. haha
-
Robin 2/21/2016 5:42:43 PMIve been waiting 2 years for this phone!! Still have the S5 which works great still
-
HamzaJ 2/21/2016 5:42:46 PMSamsung have to introduce exciting new features to compete with LG G5.
-
HamzaJ 2/21/2016 5:42:51 PMHoping for a good incentive to upgrade from Galaxy S6, and a good price for Galaxy S7 Edge
-
Noah 2/21/2016 5:42:56 PMHave the Samsung galaxy s7 been shown yet?
-
HamzaJ 2/21/2016 5:42:58 PMHoping for lots of new software upgrades because hardware looks very similar to S6, and a much better battery.
-
Legend Boss 2/21/2016 5:43:00 PMI hope the starting price isn't 700 euros
-
Ram 2/21/2016 5:43:02 PMHello!
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:45:29 PMAs Shara said, this is a clever setup and one we haven't seen at a live event before.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:46:02 PMSamsung is also attempting a sense of humor. An instructional video on the big screen tells you to put on the headset "like a Halloween mask" and "please, please, don't kick the VR."
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:47:57 PM
Every seat has a Gear VR.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:48:07 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:48:20 PM
-
Amani Joseph 2/21/2016 5:48:24 PMHi am with u guys am from africa i cant wait to see this, and i have blog about tech i direct people to this site for this show
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:48:24 PM
Gear VR at all seats
-
hello world 2/21/2016 5:48:27 PMi think samsung s7 will beat Lg g5 this yr
-
Tyler Willer 2/21/2016 5:48:32 PMHoping for it to be low 600s and I might upgrade from s6
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:48:32 PM
-
assist4tech 2/21/2016 5:48:33 PMGalaxy VR at every seat makes it super interesting
-
David Ospina 2/21/2016 5:48:37 PMHuawei made a phone thats 4100 mah battery, why won't Samdung make it to?
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:48:51 PMAlmost everything about this Samsung presser is infinitely better than years past.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:48:52 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:49:00 PM
Free wine is worthless compared to the reward of getting a good seat. Tech press makes a bee line for the front row seats, bypassing the refreshments.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:49:08 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:49:35 PMWe also have Ethernet hookups! And power! Which means there shouldn't be any connection issues that I've gotten used to at tech events.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:49:36 PMTwo years ago, we had to wait in a loooong line outside the building, then smash up again in a line when we all flooded inside. Now there's room for thousands of people, there's sweet, sweet Ethernet, and we have this cubic stage and the VR surprise.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:50:07 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:50:08 PMIn fact, a Samsung PR person promised more surprises. I checked under my seat, but no ticket for the Oprah-style giveaway. Damn.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:50:56 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:51:01 PMAs a reminder, we're in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress. It's the biggest smartphone show of the year, and Samsung uses it to introduce its next flagship phone.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:51:09 PMThis year’s launch is key for Samsung. The company has been counting on its flagship devices to revitalize consumer interest in smartphones, but so far, that’s not happening. The hope is this year’s phone, the Galaxy S7, has enough new features -- and maybe even some old features -- to get consumers reaching for their wallets.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:51:13 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:51:16 PMSamsung has already hinted at some additions to the Galaxy S7, including water resistance, a popular feature in 2014’s Galaxy S5 that didn’t make it to last year’s Galaxy S6. Rumors also suggest the return of expandable microSD storage, letting you boost the number of photos and other items you can store on your device. Don’t expect major design changes after last year’s big overhaul, though.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:51:27 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:51:33 PMWhen we arrived, a whole battalion of waiters passed out drinks. I grabbed a red wine, which was the worst red wine of my life. Because it was a diet coke. Whoops.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:51:41 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:51:44 PMIt's also a big show for another reason - it's the first with a new exec in charge of Samsung's mobile business.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:51:49 PM
Roger hams it up for the camera. There is nothing showing inside these units. YET.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:52:00 PM
I'm expecting Oprah to tell me what's under my seat at the end of this press conference...
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:52:21 PMThe company said in November that Dongjin Koh, who most recently ran Samsung's mobile research and development operations, would take over day-to-day management of the company's huge smartphone business. JK Shin, who has served as the head of Samsung's mobile communications business since 2009, will remain CEO of the mobile division and focus on long-term strategy.