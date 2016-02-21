We're probably going to hear from DJ Koh today.

Samsung event at Mobile World Congress
The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:52:28 PMWe're probably going to hear from DJ Koh today.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:52:39 PMI can't get over these pictures of Roger. I want to hang them on a wall in a triptych.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:52:40 PMAt least we hope so! This will be the first time he's talked to a huge global audience.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:53:29 PMShara and I wonder how we're going to live blog with the VR headsets on. We may have to take turns.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:53:48 PMMaybe we'll thumb-wrestle for who gets to wear the VR. Or toss a coin.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:53:55 PMNOT IT!
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:54:19 PMHaha. I vote for thumb-wrestling
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:54:57 PM
Samsung's stage is a large cube in the middle of the auditorium.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:54:58 PMShara's right, Samsung is going to bring out its big guns right now. I'd expect nothing less than a parade of top execs.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:55:44 PMAlright, 5 minute warning. Assuming we start on time
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:55:52 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:56:06 PMI'm really glad I ate a snack before we came. This is going to be a BUSY night.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:56:13 PMI'm just so happy about the Ethernet. It's sad how things like that are what get me most excited about events. haha
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:56:34 PMI've been snacking on dried mandarins. Instead of peanut M&Ms, which is what I wish I was snacking on. haha
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:56:44 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:56:51 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:56:58 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:56:59 PMFor press, trying to cover a big event without a reliable connection is nightmarish.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:57:01 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:57:08 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:57:15 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:57:17 PMI love the advice to "please, please don't kick the Gear VR."
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:57:31 PM(Not to worry...I tucked some Sour Patch Kids into my purse...)
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:57:39 PM
I wish you could all hear the accompanying british-accented female voiceover.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:57:42 PMWhich I'm actually afraid I might do. I have a Gear VR sitting at my feet right now so I can type.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:58:18 PMI don't know where to put my VR headset while I type, so it's slung over my shoulder like a purse.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:58:55 PMI'm not sure if that's better or worse than at the feet, Jess.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:59:14 PMIt's starting to dig into my flesh, so I'd say worse.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:59:18 PMWe'll see how good I am at typing without looking at my keyboard/screen when I put on the Gear VR.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:59:24 PMI apologize in advance for typos.
-
Tim 2/21/2016 5:59:35 PMI saw a "don't touch" box below each chair. Is there where you get the Gear VR from?
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:00:11 PMThe Gear VRs were sitting on our seat @Tim. We're not really sure what's in there right now.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:00:21 PMJess is going rogue and is going to touch the "Don't Touch" box
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:01:11 PMOr we'll make one of our unnamed seatmates do it.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:01:42 PMWHAT IS IT?!
-
Mojo 2/21/2016 6:02:28 PMWill the unboxing be at 10 am?
-
Rut 2/21/2016 6:02:30 PMThe box contains a gear vr for giving it away for the press
-
Stix 2/21/2016 6:02:33 PMWatching the Daytona 500 pre-race coverage on the 80", and watching you all on the laptop anxiously awaiting S7 Edge info!
-
Stix 2/21/2016 6:02:35 PMAre you all streaming the actual presser, or just narrating as it happens?
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:02:36 PMHmmm...there's a Gear VR in there...we think.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:03:05 PMOk! We're starting. Video time
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:03:09 PMUnboxing ironically.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:03:10 PMhaha
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:03:27 PMThe opening song is by Royal Blood.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:03:27 PM