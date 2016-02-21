Samsung event at Mobile World Congress | CNET
Samsung event at Mobile World Congress

The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.

  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:52:28 PM
    We're probably going to hear from DJ Koh today.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:52:39 PM
    I can't get over these pictures of Roger. I want to hang them on a wall in a triptych.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:52:40 PM
    At least we hope so! This will be the first time he's talked to a huge global audience.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:53:29 PM
    Shara and I wonder how we're going to live blog with the VR headsets on. We may have to take turns.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:53:48 PM
    Maybe we'll thumb-wrestle for who gets to wear the VR. Or toss a coin.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:53:55 PM
    NOT IT!
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:54:19 PM
    Haha. I vote for thumb-wrestling
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:54:57 PM

    Samsung's stage is a large cube in the middle of the auditorium.

  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:54:58 PM
    Shara's right, Samsung is going to bring out its big guns right now. I'd expect nothing less than a parade of top execs.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:55:44 PM
    Alright, 5 minute warning. Assuming we start on time
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:55:52 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:56:06 PM
    I'm really glad I ate a snack before we came. This is going to be a BUSY night.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:56:13 PM
    I'm just so happy about the Ethernet. It's sad how things like that are what get me most excited about events. haha
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:56:34 PM
    I've been snacking on dried mandarins. Instead of peanut M&Ms, which is what I wish I was snacking on. haha
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:56:44 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:56:51 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:56:58 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:56:59 PM
    For press, trying to cover a big event without a reliable connection is nightmarish.
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:57:01 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:57:08 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:57:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:57:17 PM
    I love the advice to "please, please don't kick the Gear VR."
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:57:31 PM
    (Not to worry...I tucked some Sour Patch Kids into my purse...)
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 5:57:39 PM

    I wish you could all hear the accompanying british-accented female voiceover.

  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:57:42 PM
    Which I'm actually afraid I might do. I have a Gear VR sitting at my feet right now so I can type.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:58:18 PM
    I don't know where to put my VR headset while I type, so it's slung over my shoulder like a purse.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:58:55 PM
    I'm not sure if that's better or worse than at the feet, Jess.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 5:59:14 PM
    It's starting to dig into my flesh, so I'd say worse.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:59:18 PM
    We'll see how good I am at typing without looking at my keyboard/screen when I put on the Gear VR.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 5:59:24 PM
    I apologize in advance for typos.
  • Tim 2/21/2016 5:59:35 PM
    I saw a "don't touch" box below each chair. Is there where you get the Gear VR from?
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:00:11 PM
    The Gear VRs were sitting on our seat @Tim. We're not really sure what's in there right now.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:00:21 PM
    Jess is going rogue and is going to touch the "Don't Touch" box
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:01:11 PM
    Or we'll make one of our unnamed seatmates do it.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:01:42 PM
    WHAT IS IT?!
  • Mojo 2/21/2016 6:02:28 PM
    Will the unboxing be at 10 am?
  • Rut 2/21/2016 6:02:30 PM
    The box contains a gear vr for giving it away for the press
  • Stix 2/21/2016 6:02:33 PM
    Watching the Daytona 500 pre-race coverage on the 80", and watching you all on the laptop anxiously awaiting S7 Edge info!
  • Stix 2/21/2016 6:02:35 PM
    Are you all streaming the actual presser, or just narrating as it happens?
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:02:36 PM
    Hmmm...there's a Gear VR in there...we think.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:03:05 PM
    Ok! We're starting. Video time
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:03:09 PM
    Unboxing ironically.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:03:10 PM
    haha
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:03:27 PM
    The opening song is by Royal Blood.
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:03:27 PM
