Samsung event at Mobile World Congress

The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.

  • seamus.byrne 2/21/2016 6:03:31 PM
    Guys, guys, guys. It's starting!
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:03:41 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:03:45 PM
    Andy Hoyle knows these things. He says it's called "Figure it out".
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:03:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:03:56 PM
    Ok! Embargoes have lifted. Check out all of our stories so far
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:04:08 PM
  • Roger Cheng 2/21/2016 6:04:33 PM
    I look like one happy camper with my Gear VR on. Too bad there's nothing to watch.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:04:41 PM
    We're getting a couple phones and a VR camera
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:04:52 PM
    (announced today, that is)
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:04:59 PM
    Whoa. The cube is opening up
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:05:10 PM
    Literally unboxing the stage to thundering music and flashing lights
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:05:16 PM
    Gotta say the production value for this is intriguing
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:05:23 PM
    This is what I was hoping would happen with the cube setup!
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:05:37 PM
    Very entertaining so far. Which is good. Because I've been to A LOT of these things
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:05:50 PM
    It does look really cool, and Andy Hoyle is capturing all on video so we can rewatch it again and again..
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:05:50 PM
    Screens are rising up from the sides of the stage to have an open middle
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:06:06 PM
    Andy Hoyle: "That was the most literal Samsung Unpacked I've ever seen."
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:06:16 PM
    As we expected, DJ Koh is here to kick things off.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:06:25 PM
    He's the new guy in charge of Samsung's mobile business
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:06:29 PM
    This is like theater in the round. But Samsung, not Shakespeare.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:06:46 PM
    It's still No. 1 in smartphones, but its share is falling. Had almost a third of the market a year ago. Now closer to 20%.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:07:26 PM
    DJ Koh is telling us a little about himself. Said he took a job at Samsung to support his parents
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:07:40 PM
    DJ is telling his personal Samsung story.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:07:49 PM
    in 2007, he became the first person without an engineering degree to lead R&D.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:08:04 PM
    He's basically making the case to us, the press and public, about why he's the right guy in charge
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:08:28 PM
    "From the start Samsung has devoted itself to providing value and joy to our customers," Koh says
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:08:42 PM
    There really are a lot of people in this room. It's an effective setup.
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:08:48 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:08:49 PM
    Koh, 54, oversaw the creation of Knox security software and Samsung Pay, two of the company's more successful software products
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:08:51 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:08:59 PM
    The appointment suggests Samsung is renewing its focus on software and services, an area in which the company has struggled, as it seeks to revitalize its smartphone business.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:09:26 PM
    "As president of Samsung's mobile division, I feel a big responsibility to hundreds of millions of people around the world," Koh says
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:10:43 PM
    Says will never presume to tell customers what they should want. That's a little bit of a dig at Apple. Steve Jobs famously said essentially that. And he was right. I don't think most consumers could have said they wanted a smartphone before it existed, but now try taking away someone's phone ...
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:11:07 PM
    Not to be all hung up on the quadrilateral stage, but one effect of that is the audience being able to see the 8 telepromptors.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:08 PM
    "We will show you a Galaxy that curves endlessly into an even better future," Koh says
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:11 PM
    Ok. We're putting on our Gear VRs
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:11:13 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:11:13 PM
    GEAR VR TIME!
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:17 PM
    I have no idea how to do this and blog this.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:30 PM
    Interesting
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:11:39 PM
    Shara is going to attempt to type without looking
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:43 PM
    We're just being told our VR experience will begin shortly
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:11:44 PM
    Don't try this at hme!
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:56 PM
    We're basically looking at a replica of this auditorium/stage
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:14 PM
    The sides of the cube are falling away, flying into the sky
