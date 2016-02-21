Guys, guys, guys. It's starting!

Samsung event at Mobile World Congress
The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.
seamus.byrne 2/21/2016 6:03:31 PMGuys, guys, guys. It's starting!
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:03:45 PMAndy Hoyle knows these things. He says it's called "Figure it out".
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:03:56 PMOk! Embargoes have lifted. Check out all of our stories so far
Roger Cheng 2/21/2016 6:04:33 PMI look like one happy camper with my Gear VR on. Too bad there's nothing to watch.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:04:41 PMWe're getting a couple phones and a VR camera
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:04:52 PM(announced today, that is)
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:04:59 PMWhoa. The cube is opening up
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:05:10 PMLiterally unboxing the stage to thundering music and flashing lights
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:05:16 PMGotta say the production value for this is intriguing
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:05:23 PMThis is what I was hoping would happen with the cube setup!
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:05:37 PMVery entertaining so far. Which is good. Because I've been to A LOT of these things
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:05:50 PMIt does look really cool, and Andy Hoyle is capturing all on video so we can rewatch it again and again..
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:05:50 PMScreens are rising up from the sides of the stage to have an open middle
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:06:06 PMAndy Hoyle: "That was the most literal Samsung Unpacked I've ever seen."
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:06:16 PMAs we expected, DJ Koh is here to kick things off.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:06:25 PMHe's the new guy in charge of Samsung's mobile business
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:06:29 PMThis is like theater in the round. But Samsung, not Shakespeare.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:06:46 PMIt's still No. 1 in smartphones, but its share is falling. Had almost a third of the market a year ago. Now closer to 20%.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:07:26 PMDJ Koh is telling us a little about himself. Said he took a job at Samsung to support his parents
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:07:40 PMDJ is telling his personal Samsung story.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:07:49 PMin 2007, he became the first person without an engineering degree to lead R&D.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:08:04 PMHe's basically making the case to us, the press and public, about why he's the right guy in charge
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:08:28 PM"From the start Samsung has devoted itself to providing value and joy to our customers," Koh says
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:08:42 PMThere really are a lot of people in this room. It's an effective setup.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:08:49 PMKoh, 54, oversaw the creation of Knox security software and Samsung Pay, two of the company's more successful software products
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:08:59 PMThe appointment suggests Samsung is renewing its focus on software and services, an area in which the company has struggled, as it seeks to revitalize its smartphone business.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:09:26 PM"As president of Samsung's mobile division, I feel a big responsibility to hundreds of millions of people around the world," Koh says
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:10:43 PMSays will never presume to tell customers what they should want. That's a little bit of a dig at Apple. Steve Jobs famously said essentially that. And he was right. I don't think most consumers could have said they wanted a smartphone before it existed, but now try taking away someone's phone ...
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:11:07 PMNot to be all hung up on the quadrilateral stage, but one effect of that is the audience being able to see the 8 telepromptors.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:08 PM"We will show you a Galaxy that curves endlessly into an even better future," Koh says
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:11 PMOk. We're putting on our Gear VRs
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:11:13 PMGEAR VR TIME!
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:17 PMI have no idea how to do this and blog this.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:30 PMInteresting
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:11:39 PMShara is going to attempt to type without looking
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:43 PMWe're just being told our VR experience will begin shortly
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:11:44 PMDon't try this at hme!
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:11:56 PMWe're basically looking at a replica of this auditorium/stage
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:14 PMThe sides of the cube are falling away, flying into the sky